Lindsey Vonn will ski third in final race of her career

The bibs have been assigned for the women’s World Championship downhill race and Lindsey Vonn won’t have to wait long to ski in the final race of her career. Vonn drew bib #3 on Saturday night in Are, making her the third skier to enter the start gate on Sunday.

The women’s downhill event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET. Watch live on TV or streaming on NBCSN, Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold. An encore presentation of the women’s downhill airs on Sunday afternoon on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.

After a week in Sweden that began with a nasty crash in Super-G, Vonn skipped the official downhill training and instead took her turn on an abbreviated downhill course during the women’s Alpine Super combined. She skied the eighth fastest downhill time of the day before skipping the slalom portion of the event.

Vonn casually revealed in a post-run interview with NBC Sports that, just before to her downhill run in the combined, her “rib kind of popped out.”

Later, Vonn told the Associated Press that she has dealt with rib issues before.

“It’s not a new thing for me,” Vonn explained. “I can fix it before I have to ski.”

Vonn has repeatedly said her body is extremely stiff, however she also said it will not hold her back on Sunday.

“Whether I’m ready or not I’m just going to go full throttle.”