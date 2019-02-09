TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Lindsey Vonn will ski third in final race of her career

By Nate ClarkFeb 9, 2019, 1:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

The bibs have been assigned for the women’s World Championship downhill race and Lindsey Vonn won’t have to wait long to ski in the final race of her career. Vonn drew bib #3 on Saturday night in Are, making her the third skier to enter the start gate on Sunday.

The women’s downhill event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET. Watch live on TV or streaming on NBCSN, Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold. An encore presentation of the women’s downhill airs on Sunday afternoon on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.

After a week in Sweden that began with a nasty crash in Super-G, Vonn skipped the official downhill training and instead took her turn on an abbreviated downhill course during the women’s Alpine Super combined. She skied the eighth fastest downhill time of the day before skipping the slalom portion of the event.

Vonn casually revealed in a post-run interview with NBC Sports that, just before to her downhill run in the combined, her “rib kind of popped out.”

Later, Vonn told the Associated Press that she has dealt with rib issues before.

“It’s not a new thing for me,” Vonn explained. “I can fix it before I have to ski.”

Vonn has repeatedly said her body is extremely stiff, however she also said it will not hold her back on Sunday.

“Whether I’m ready or not I’m just going to go full throttle.”

WATCH LIVE: NYRR Millrose Games — Will Kejelcha break the mile record?

Getty Images
By NBC SportsFeb 9, 2019, 1:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Last  year’s Millrose Games saw Courtney Okolo and Ajee’ Wilson smash records. Can Yomif Kejelcha do the same on Saturday afternoon at the 112th NYRR Millrose Games during the Wanamaker Mile?

Kejelcha, a 21-year-old Ethiopian who is a two-time World Indoor Champ, excels at 3,000 and 5,000 meters. But he ran 3:51.70 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix two weeks ago. Three seconds faster and he’ll break a 22-year-old world record in the indoor mile.

Watch the coverage on NBC Sports Gold by clicking here. Watch the NBC coverage by clicking here.

But he’s far from the only highlight today.

Full press release of the event is below.

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 7, 2019 –  Live coverage of the 2019 USATF Indoor Championship Series continues with the historic 112th Millrose Games this Saturday, Feb. 9, starting at 4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” and at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC from The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, New York.

The 112th Millrose Games is the third event in the 2019 USATF Indoor Championship Series and is the world’s longest-running indoor track and field competition. The event is highlighted by the running of the “Wanamaker Mile,” named after Rodman Wanamaker, the department store owner who created the Millrose Games in 1914.

Leigh Diffey will call the Millrose Games on NBC, joined by four-time Olympic medalist and analyst Ato Boldon, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, distance analyst Craig Masback, field events play-by-play reporter Paul Swangard, and track and field reporter Lewis Johnson.  

2016 Olympic 800m bronze medalist Clayton Murphy and last year’s fastest mile-runner, Edward Cheserek, will headline the Wanamaker Mile for the men. Ethiopia’s two-time indoor world champion Yomif Kejelcha will also compete, with his sights on breaking the 22-year-old world record in the indoor mile (3:48.45).

U.S. Olympian and reigning Wanamaker Mile champion, Colleen Quigley, will compete alongside her training partner and last year’s runner-up Kate Grace in the women’s race.

In addition, Olympic gold medalist English Gardner will headline the 60m, and Olympic medalist Emma Coburn will compete in the women’s 3000m.

Highlighting the competition in the field events are American shot putters Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, who won gold and silver, respectively, at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Coverage of the 2019 USATF Indoor Championship Series continues Saturday, Feb. 23 with the USATF Indoor Championships live at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass.”

Brittany Bowe wins 1000m gold at World Single Distance Championships

U.S. Speedskating
By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2019, 12:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

INZELL, Germany — Two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe broke the track record in winning the ladies’ 1000 at the World Single Distance Championships on Saturday. She is the current World Cup points leader in the 1000m and clocked 1:13.41 in her race to gold.

Bowe shot to the lead in front of Japan’s Nao Kodaira on the backstretch of the final lap at Max Aicher Arena, something she agreed was critical to her victory.

Full results are here.

“Being able to finish on the last inner (lane), you definitely have an advantage being able to see your opponent and hunt them down,” Bowe said through U.S. Speedskating. “Being paired with Nao, I knew I had to open fast so she wouldn’t get a good chase on the backstretch. I just tried to stick to my race plan, and then with one lap to go, it’s all guts and heart. I was really, really happy with the execution in that race.

“It’s been a couple of years since I stood on the top of the podium and heard my national anthem. I definitely get emotional, chills and goosebumps every time I hear the anthem. To be able to hear the anthem played for me and my country is always a dream come true.”

Another American in the field, Kimi Goetz finished 15th with a time of 1:15.89.

The World Single Distance Championships wrap up Sunday, where Bowe will race the 1500m and the mass start events will take place.

MORE: Catching up with Bonnie Blair

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us! 