WATCH LIVE: NYRR Millrose Games — Will Kejelcha break the mile record?

Last year’s Millrose Games saw Courtney Okolo and Ajee’ Wilson smash records. Can Yomif Kejelcha do the same on Saturday afternoon at the 112th NYRR Millrose Games during the Wanamaker Mile?

Kejelcha, a 21-year-old Ethiopian who is a two-time World Indoor Champ, excels at 3,000 and 5,000 meters. But he ran 3:51.70 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix two weeks ago. Three seconds faster and he’ll break a 22-year-old world record in the indoor mile.

Watch the coverage on NBC Sports Gold by clicking here. Watch the NBC coverage by clicking here.

But he’s far from the only highlight today.

Full press release of the event is below.

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 7, 2019 – Live coverage of the 2019 USATF Indoor Championship Series continues with the historic 112th Millrose Games this Saturday, Feb. 9, starting at 4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” and at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC from The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, New York.

The 112th Millrose Games is the third event in the 2019 USATF Indoor Championship Series and is the world’s longest-running indoor track and field competition. The event is highlighted by the running of the “Wanamaker Mile,” named after Rodman Wanamaker, the department store owner who created the Millrose Games in 1914.

Leigh Diffey will call the Millrose Games on NBC, joined by four-time Olympic medalist and analyst Ato Boldon, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, distance analyst Craig Masback, field events play-by-play reporter Paul Swangard, and track and field reporter Lewis Johnson.

2016 Olympic 800m bronze medalist Clayton Murphy and last year’s fastest mile-runner, Edward Cheserek, will headline the Wanamaker Mile for the men. Ethiopia’s two-time indoor world champion Yomif Kejelcha will also compete, with his sights on breaking the 22-year-old world record in the indoor mile (3:48.45).

U.S. Olympian and reigning Wanamaker Mile champion, Colleen Quigley, will compete alongside her training partner and last year’s runner-up Kate Grace in the women’s race.

In addition, Olympic gold medalist English Gardner will headline the 60m, and Olympic medalist Emma Coburn will compete in the women’s 3000m.

Highlighting the competition in the field events are American shot putters Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, who won gold and silver, respectively, at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Coverage of the 2019 USATF Indoor Championship Series continues Saturday, Feb. 23 with the USATF Indoor Championships live at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass.”