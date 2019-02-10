Joey Mantia wins Mass Start at World Single Distance Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

INZELL, Germany — Two-time Olympian Joey Mantia took gold in the men’s Mass Start event at the World Single Distance Championships on Sunday in at Max Aicher Arena in Germany.

In the final event of the four-day championships, Mantia sprinted the final 100m to win the title in 7:35.66. It’s his first gold medal this season, but not his first win in this event. He won the Mass Start at the 2017 World Single Distance Championships as well.

“I decided I was going to go into the last corner wide, I didn’t hear anybody coming on the inside, and I took advantage of them bumping into each other and that’s all she wrote,” Mantia said through U.S. Speedskating.

The two skaters who bumped were South Koreans Cheonho Um and Jaewon Chung, who finished second and third in the race in 7:36.11 and 7:36.30, respectively.

“This year started out a little rough for me, but I’ve been training hard this last month and a half,” Mantia continued. “You train as hard as you can, and you try to put yourself in a position to take advantage of whatever the race presents, and I was able to do that today.”

Also on Sunday, Mantia finished eighth in the men’s 1500m.

Earlier Sunday, Brittany Bowe took home a bronze medal in the ladies’ 1500m with her time of 1:53.37.

The Netherlands’ Ireen Wuest set a new track record with her gold medal-winning time of 1:52.81 while Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.32.

“I’ve got some work to do on the last lap, but I’m happy with how I executed it,” Bowe said. “It’s probably my best time in Europe in a really long time, so I’m pleased.”

Americans Mia Manganello-Kilburg and Kimi Goetz raced in the ladies’ Mass Start on Sunday and placed eighth and 18th, respectively.

