U.S. Speedskating

Joey Mantia wins Mass Start at World Single Distance Championships

By OlympicTalkFeb 10, 2019, 1:38 PM EST
INZELL, Germany — Two-time Olympian Joey Mantia took gold in the men’s Mass Start event at the World Single Distance Championships on Sunday in at Max Aicher Arena in Germany.

In the final event of the four-day championships, Mantia sprinted the final 100m to win the title in 7:35.66. It’s his first gold medal this season, but not his first win in this event. He won the Mass Start at the 2017 World Single Distance Championships as well.

“I decided I was going to go into the last corner wide, I didn’t hear anybody coming on the inside, and I took advantage of them bumping into each other and that’s all she wrote,” Mantia said through U.S. Speedskating.

Full results are here.

The two skaters who bumped were South Koreans Cheonho Um and Jaewon Chung, who finished second and third in the race in 7:36.11 and 7:36.30, respectively.

“This year started out a little rough for me, but I’ve been training hard this last month and a half,” Mantia continued. “You train as hard as you can, and you try to put yourself in a position to take advantage of whatever the race presents, and I was able to do that today.”

Also on Sunday, Mantia finished eighth in the men’s 1500m.

Earlier Sunday, Brittany Bowe took home a bronze medal in the ladies’ 1500m with her time of 1:53.37.

The Netherlands’ Ireen Wuest set a new track record with her gold medal-winning time of 1:52.81 while Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.32.

“I’ve got some work to do on the last lap, but I’m happy with how I executed it,” Bowe said. “It’s probably my best time in Europe in a really long time, so I’m pleased.”

Americans Mia Manganello-Kilburg and Kimi Goetz raced in the ladies’ Mass Start on Sunday and placed eighth and 18th, respectively.

The internet gives it up to Lindsey Vonn

Getty Images
By Nate ClarkFeb 10, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
A cascade of goodwill was sent out for Lindsey Vonn on social media after she skied in the final race of her career, winning world championship downhill bronze in the process. Vonn’s career in Alpine racing comes to a close with 82 World Cup wins, the most ever by a woman, 2 world championship wins and three Olympic medals – including downhill gold in 2010.

Tune in for an encore presentation of Lindsey Vonn’s final race today on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Vonn’s boyfriend and Nashville Predator defenseman, P.K. Subban took to Twitter to remember Vonn’s late grandfather. Don Kildow, Vonn’s beloved grandfather, passed away on November 1, 2017 at the age of 88, four months before Vonn was set to make her return to the Olympics in PyeongChang.

The heir-apparent to Vonn, the U.S.’ Mikaela Shiffrin, had nothing but love for her retiring teammate.

Slovenia’s four-time Olympic medalist Tina Maze had love for her competitor.

Tennis legend, Martina Navratilova took time to recognize another GOAT.

Canada’s two-time Alpine skiing Olympian Marie-Michele Gagnon says Vonn has been an inspiration for her career.

France’s three-time Olympic Alpine skiing medalist Alexis Pinturault, tipped his virtual top hat to Vonn.

Vonn’s U.S. teammate, and fellow speed demon, Steve Nyman showed his pre-race support.

Germany’s three-time Olympic champion luger, Felix Loch, sent out his support to Vonn and also Norway’s retiring Aksel Lund Svindal.

The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight say the stats don’t lie.

Sports Illustrated’s Tim Layden offered his take on what makes Lindsey Vonn great.

An NBC Sports researcher shared what scrapbooking looks like for Lindsey Vonn.

A day before her final race, Vonn was commiserating with skiers of every kind, offering her extensive rehab knowledge to actor Zac Efron, who’s looking to rebound after his own skiing-induced ACL tear!

Slovenia’s Stuhec wins back-to-back world championship downhills

By Nate ClarkFeb 10, 2019, 8:44 AM EST
As with many of the speed races at this year’s world championships, the women’s downhill was run on a shortened course due to Mother Nature whipping up the winds in Are.

The U.S.’ Lindsey Vonn was the sentimental favorite of the day, skiing in the last race of her career.

Vonn did hold the lead early in the event, but Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec was the eventual winner, crossing the finish line .49 hundredths of a second faster than Vonn. For two consecutive world championships, Stuhec has won downhill gold. Her first win was in 2017.

It appeared that Vonn might leave with the silver medal until Switzerland’s Corinne Suter, skiing 19th on the day, fearlessly held her tuck in the fastest sections on course to cross the finish line .26 hundredths of a second faster than Vonn. Vonn’s time stood as the third best on the day. A happy ending for the legendary U.S. skier who only recently decided to call it quits, saying her body simply could not go on.

Full results are here.

Stuhec has three World Cup downhill podium finishes this season, but just one of those was for the win.

A trio of Austrians have owned the World Cup downhill this season. Ramona Siebenhofer and Nicole Schmidhofer have two World Cup downhill wins apiece, with Stephanie Venier holding one. All finished off the world championship podium in Are.

The men’s Super combined is next up on the world championship docket tomorrow morning, beginning with the downhill at 5:00 a.m. ET followed by the slalom at 8:30 a.m. Watch the downhill live on TV or streaming on Olympic Channel or with an NBC Sports Gold Snow Pass. The slalom can be seen live on TV and streaming on NBCSN as well as NBC Sports Gold.

The U.S.’ Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to race in Are on Thursday in the giant slalom and again on Saturday in the slalom. Check out the full schedule for the remaining events at the 2019 Alpine World Ski Championships below.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP — Are, Sweden

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Monday 5:00 a.m. Men’s Super Combined – Downhill Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Men’s Super Combined – Downhill* NBCSN
8:30 a.m. Men’s Super Combined – Slalom NBCSN NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
Tuesday 9:55 a.m. Team Event NBCSN NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
Thursday 8:00 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
10:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)* NBCSN
11:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) NBCSN NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
Friday 8:00 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
11:00 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) NBCSN NBCSN
11:30 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 5:00 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 1) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 1)* NBCSN
8:00 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 2) NBCSN NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
1:00 p.m. Women’s Slalom* NBC
Sunday 5:00 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 1) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 1)* NBCSN
8:00 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) NBCSN NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold

*Same-day delay