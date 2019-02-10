Madison Chock, Evan Bates win dance title at Four Continents

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Madison Chock and Evan Bates took ice dance gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Anaheim, Calif. on Sunday.

The team, a couple both on and off the ice, was sidelined for 10 months with an injury and only returned to competition in January.

“We just feel so happy and want to share that with all of you,” Chock said to the audience after the free dance, where they earned 126.25 points for a total overall score of 207.42 points.

Two Canadian teams joined Chock and Bates on the podium. Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, performing a free dance choreographed by the late Denis Ten, tallied 203.93 total points for silver. Weaver and Poje won Four Continents in 2010 and 2015.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished with 202.45 points and the bronze medal. They were the runners-up behind Weaver and Poje at Canadian nationals in January, as well.

Full results: Ice dance

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, the reigning U.S. champions, fell from first after the rhythm dance to fourth overall, largely due to lost levels on lifts and spins. The team, the first American Grand Prix Final champions ice dance champions since 2013, scored 119.71 in the free dance for a total of 201.66.

The third American team in the field, Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, won this event last year. The team scored 115.45 points in the free skate (a new season’s best) for a total score of 189.87 points and a fifth place finish.

