Madison Chock, Evan Bates win dance title at Four Continents

By Rachel LutzFeb 10, 2019, 6:17 PM EST
Madison Chock and Evan Bates took ice dance gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Anaheim, Calif. on Sunday.

The team, a couple both on and off the ice, was sidelined for 10 months with an injury and only returned to competition in January.

“We just feel so happy and want to share that with all of you,” Chock said to the audience after the free dance, where they earned 126.25 points for a total overall score of 207.42 points.

Two Canadian teams joined Chock and Bates on the podium. Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, performing a free dance choreographed by the late Denis Ten, tallied 203.93 total points for silver. Weaver and Poje won Four Continents in 2010 and 2015.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished with 202.45 points and the bronze medal. They were the runners-up behind Weaver and Poje at Canadian nationals in January, as well.

Full results: Ice dance

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, the reigning U.S. champions, fell from first after the rhythm dance to fourth overall, largely due to lost levels on lifts and spins. The team, the first American Grand Prix Final champions ice dance champions since 2013, scored 119.71 in the free dance for a total of 201.66.

The third American team in the field, Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, won this event last year. The team scored 115.45 points in the free skate (a new season’s best) for a total score of 189.87 points and a fifth place finish.

Coverage of the Four Continents Championships wraps up Sunday on NBCSN beginning at midnight.

Joey Mantia wins Mass Start at World Single Distance Championships

U.S. Speedskating
By OlympicTalkFeb 10, 2019, 1:38 PM EST
INZELL, Germany — Two-time Olympian Joey Mantia took gold in the men’s Mass Start event at the World Single Distance Championships on Sunday in at Max Aicher Arena in Germany.

In the final event of the four-day championships, Mantia sprinted the final 100m to win the title in 7:35.66. It’s his first gold medal this season, but not his first win in this event. He won the Mass Start at the 2017 World Single Distance Championships as well.

“I decided I was going to go into the last corner wide, I didn’t hear anybody coming on the inside, and I took advantage of them bumping into each other and that’s all she wrote,” Mantia said through U.S. Speedskating.

Full results are here.

The two skaters who bumped were South Koreans Cheonho Um and Jaewon Chung, who finished second and third in the race in 7:36.11 and 7:36.30, respectively.

“This year started out a little rough for me, but I’ve been training hard this last month and a half,” Mantia continued. “You train as hard as you can, and you try to put yourself in a position to take advantage of whatever the race presents, and I was able to do that today.”

Also on Sunday, Mantia finished eighth in the men’s 1500m.

Earlier Sunday, Brittany Bowe took home a bronze medal in the ladies’ 1500m with her time of 1:53.37.

The Netherlands’ Ireen Wuest set a new track record with her gold medal-winning time of 1:52.81 while Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.32.

“I’ve got some work to do on the last lap, but I’m happy with how I executed it,” Bowe said. “It’s probably my best time in Europe in a really long time, so I’m pleased.”

Americans Mia Manganello-Kilburg and Kimi Goetz raced in the ladies’ Mass Start on Sunday and placed eighth and 18th, respectively.

The internet gives it up to Lindsey Vonn

By Nate ClarkFeb 10, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
A cascade of goodwill was sent out for Lindsey Vonn on social media after she skied in the final race of her career, winning world championship downhill bronze in the process. Vonn’s career in Alpine racing comes to a close with 82 World Cup wins, the most ever by a woman, 2 world championship wins and three Olympic medals – including downhill gold in 2010.

Vonn’s boyfriend and Nashville Predator defenseman, P.K. Subban took to Twitter to remember Vonn’s late grandfather. Don Kildow, Vonn’s beloved grandfather, passed away on November 1, 2017 at the age of 88, four months before Vonn was set to make her return to the Olympics in PyeongChang.

The heir-apparent to Vonn, the U.S.’ Mikaela Shiffrin, had nothing but love for her retiring teammate.

Slovenia’s four-time Olympic medalist Tina Maze had love for her competitor.

Tennis legend, Martina Navratilova took time to recognize another GOAT.

Canada’s two-time Alpine skiing Olympian Marie-Michele Gagnon says Vonn has been an inspiration for her career.

France’s three-time Olympic Alpine skiing medalist Alexis Pinturault, tipped his virtual top hat to Vonn.

Vonn’s U.S. teammate, and fellow speed demon, Steve Nyman showed his pre-race support.

Germany’s three-time Olympic champion luger, Felix Loch, sent out his support to Vonn and also Norway’s retiring Aksel Lund Svindal.

The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight say the stats don’t lie.

Sports Illustrated’s Tim Layden offered his take on what makes Lindsey Vonn great.

An NBC Sports researcher shared what scrapbooking looks like for Lindsey Vonn.

A day before her final race, Vonn was commiserating with skiers of every kind, offering her extensive rehab knowledge to actor Zac Efron, who’s looking to rebound after his own skiing-induced ACL tear!