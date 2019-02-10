TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty

Shoma Uno breaks through to win Four Continents Championships; Sui, Han take pairs’ title

By Rachel LutzFeb 10, 2019, 1:55 AM EST
Shoma Uno from Japan took the men’s title at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday.

This is the first major championship title for Uno: he is the Olympic silver medalist, two-time Worlds silver medalist, and he has been on the podium at the Grand Prix Final four times — though never in the top spot.

Uno rallied from fourth after the short program with a 197.36-point free skate. His total score of 289.12 points was 15.61 points ahead of silver medalist Jin Boyang of China.

Vincent Zhou from Team USA held on for the bronze medal, though he fell from first place after the short program. Zhou scored 172.04 in the free skate for a total score of 272.22 points.

Full Saturday results: Men’s free skate | Pairs’ free skate

Jason Brown finished fifth overall with 258.89 points. He attempted a quadruple Salchow, but it was called under-rotated by the judges and he put a hand down on the landing. He has never landed a clean quad in competition; at the U.S. Championships last month, Brown doubled his planned quad attempt in the free skate.

The third American man in the field, Timoki Hiwatashi, finished eighth with 236.79 points.

Earlier Saturday, China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong notched a come-from-behind victory in the pairs’ event. The Olympic silver medalists were second in the short program after Sui missed her side-by-side triple toe and fell. However, their 136.92 points in the free skate (despite another fall from Sui on their side-by-side triple Salchows) and 211.11 overall score was enough to surpass Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro for gold by 0.06 points.

“To be honest, there are still some technical elements that we haven’t put into the program,” Han said, according to the Associated Press. “This competition is a good motivation for us to reflect and improve before the World Championships.”

China had two teams on the podium, with Cheng Peng and Jin Yang taking the bronze with 205.42 points.

The three American teams in the field finished fourth (Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc), fifth (Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier), and sixth (Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea).

Four Continents reporter’s notebook: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3

The Four Continents Championships wrap up Sunday with the free dance at 4 p.m. Eastern on NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” and coverage on NBCSN beginning at midnight.

MORE: How to watch Four Continents

Four Continents Reporter’s Notebook Day 3: Analyzing the ladies’ standings flip-flop

AP
By Lynn RutherfordFeb 9, 2019, 8:06 PM EST
That hoary old saying – “You can’t win a competition with a good short program, but you can lose it with a bad one” – proved only half-true on Friday night at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Anaheim, Calif.

None of the four leaders after the short wound up on the podium. Rika Kihara, fifth in the short after popping her triple Axel, leapfrogged over Eunsoo Lim, Mariah Bell, Kaori Sakamoto and Bradie Tennell to win her first Four Continents title. Elizabet Tursynbaeva climbed from sixth place to win silver. Mai Mihara, eighth after the short, claimed bronze.

Then there’s the way the results flipped.

For Kihara, it included a lot of improvisation: she arrived in Anaheim wearing a new boot on her left foot, and an old boot on her right foot.

“I felt my old boots were too soft so I tried a lot of things,” the Japanese skater said through an interpreter.  “I tried changing both boots, and then I decided to just change the left boot. Three days after I did this I was quite comfortable.”

The popped Axel cost her at least eight points in the short on Thursday, just as it did earlier this season at Grand Prix France. So in Friday’s free skate, she improvised again: After hitting a stellar opening triple Axel, she changed a planned second triple Axel to a double Axel-triple toe combination.

Four Continents reporter’s notebook: Day 1 | Day 2

“During the short, I was not comfortable with my triple Axel on this rink,” Kihara said, echoing the concerns several skaters here voiced about the NHL-size surface. “I decided in the warm-up whether I would do one or two (triple Axels). I had not enough practice at the main rink, and I decided to play it safe in the program and did only one triple Axel.”

Kihara’s 153.14 point free skate, which gave her the win with 221.99 total points, wasn’t surprising; she has scored higher than that this season. Tursynbaeva’s 139.37 point free skate in Anaheim, though, far eclipsed her efforts in her two Grand Prix events.

The Kazakh skater chose Friday night to try her first-ever quadruple Salchow in competition. No lady has ever landed a quad in an international senior event.

Tursynbaeva landed the quad in practices here and in the six-minute warm-up, but fell on a fully-rotated attempt in her program. Despite a long-standing hip injury, she didn’t let it rattle her, going on to land seven triples including a triple Salchow-triple toe loop combination.

“I started working on quad Salchow a long time ago, and then I stopped because of the (hip) injury,” she said. “Now I was feeling physically ready and my coach [Eteri Tutberidze] helped me to start working on the jump. A few weeks ago I was able to land it and try to put the jump in the program. I think that’s a great start. It was my coaches’ idea. They believe that I can do it.”

Mihara arrived in Anaheim with something to prove. A fourth-place finish at the Japanese Figure Skating Championships in late December left her off of her country’s world team.

A sleepless night after her eighth-place short helped snap her out of a funk created by her subpar short, and she was relaxed and confident during her near-perfect free skate, which was second only to Kihara’s. She ended with 207.12 points, edging out Sakamoto – who defeated her at the Japanese Championships, thus winning a place at worlds – by less than half a point.

“I switched to a positive mindset after the practice (on Friday),” Mihara said. “Last season, there were a lot of cases when I made mistakes in short, but I got better in free. This is my weakness. That made me nervous. I should improve my weakness.”

And then there’s the flip side of the equation.

Four under rotation calls cost Tennell big in her free skate, as did popping her opening triple Lutz-triple loop combination into a triple-single. The U.S. silver medalist was clearly irked by her performance in the mixed zone.

“It seems I only mess up my Lutz-loop during competition,” Tennell said. “I’m really frustrated about that. I have no words, because it’s so frustrating. So just go back home, work things out, work harder to train for worlds.”

Tennell removed the triple Lutz-triple loop combination from her short earlier this season, replacing it with Lutz-toe. She has kept it as the opening jump element of her free skate.

When asked whether the combination should be removed, Tennell replied, “I would love to keep it in there for Worlds, because I know I can do it. I do it every day.”

As to the under-rotation calls, Tennell admitted she “felt shaky” during the program.

“I have to agree with the judges calls, go home, work harder and train smarter,” she said.

The moment Bell stepped off of the ice after her free skate, which included a rare fall on a triple loop and reducing a planned triple Lutz to a double, her coach Rafael Arutunian expressed dissatisfaction.

“There was not enough speed,” Arutunian said about her entrance to the Lutz. “You understand, you have to go (into it) from steps.”

Bell told reporters she planned to rest for a few days, then return to her Southern California rink to train hard with Arutunian for the upcoming world championships.

“There were silly mistakes today. My mind kind of got away from me,” Bell said. “I was surprised by the fall on the (triple) loop and then I kind of had a hard time re-focusing after that. You live and learn and Worlds will be better.”

MORE: How to watch Four Continents

Kejelcha sprints for home in Wanamaker Mile win, misses world record by .02

By Nate ClarkFeb 9, 2019, 6:28 PM EST
Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, a two-time indoor world champion in the mile, nearly broke the 22-year-old world record for the event, running the 112th NYRR Millrose Games’ Wanamaker Mile in a time of 3 minutes 48.46 seconds. He came up just .02 hundredths of a second short of setting a new world record.

Kejelcha broke his own world lead record which he set two weeks ago with a time of 3:51.70 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, just three seconds behind the world record (3:48.45) set by Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj in March of 1997. 

Today, Kejelcha’s race was one against the clock, with his closest competitor, Kenya’s Edward Cheserek finishing more than five seconds back. The U.S.’ Clayton Murphy finished third.

Full results are here.

A scary scene unfolded in the men’s 3000m when Jamaican pace setter Kemoy Campbell collapsed onto the infield as he led the competitors around the track. Paramedics treated Campbell trackside, eventually moving him from The Armory on a stretcher. No official word of his condition was made available.

Campbell competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, finishing 25th overall in the men’s 5000m.