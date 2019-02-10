The internet gives it up to Lindsey Vonn

A cascade of goodwill was sent out for Lindsey Vonn on social media after she skied in the final race of her career, winning world championship downhill bronze in the process. Vonn’s career in Alpine racing comes to a close with 82 World Cup wins, the most ever by a woman, 2 world championship wins and three Olympic medals – including downhill gold in 2010.
Tune in for an encore presentation of Lindsey Vonn’s final race today on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Vonn’s boyfriend and Nashville Predator defenseman, P.K. Subban took to Twitter to remember Vonn’s late grandfather. DonKildow, Vonn’s beloved grandfather, passed away on November 1, 2017 at the age of 88, four months before Vonn was set to make her return to the Olympics in PyeongChang.
Canada’s two-time Alpine skiing Olympian Marie-Michele Gagnon says Vonn has been an inspiration for her career.
Got in one last big hug while @lindseyvonn wasn’t surrounded by a thousand fans. Lindsey you’ve been such an inspiration through my entire career. I arrived on the World Cup and you were… https://t.co/vE5rlScVMJ
Germany’s three-time Olympic champion luger, Felix Loch, sent out his support to Vonn and also Norway’s retiring Aksel Lund Svindal.
@lindseyvonn & @akselsvindal You are such amazing athletes and so inspiring to many many sportsmen and woman all over the world! Just incredible! Thank you so much for all of these great and emotional moments that gave you to our wintersport family!! You are legends! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Sports Illustrated’s Tim Layden offered his take on what makes Lindsey Vonn great.
Lindsey Vonn could have made her last ski race a ceremonial glide. Or she could have crashed on surgical knees. She didn’t. She won a bronze medal in downhill at the World Championships. A last example of why she is the greatest women’s ski racer in history
An NBC Sports researcher shared what scrapbooking looks like for Lindsey Vonn.
I had a chance to meet @LindseyVonn’s grandparents in the summer of 2017. I was most impressed by “Lindsey’s Ski Diary,” a 39-volume scrapbook that documents her entire career. I’ve gotta think her final bronze medal-winning race at #are2019 is worthy of its own full volume. pic.twitter.com/fDzEhOUHlo
A day before her final race, Vonn was commiserating with skiers of every kind, offering her extensive rehab knowledge to actor Zac Efron, who’s looking to rebound after his own skiing-induced ACL tear!
I tore my ACL shredding the gnar⛷ but all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity! pic.twitter.com/iD5sm55H4c
Vonn did hold the lead early in the event, but Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec was the eventual winner, crossing the finish line .49 hundredths of a second faster than Vonn. For two consecutive world championships, Stuhec has won downhill gold. Her first win was in 2017.
It appeared that Vonn might leave with the silver medal until Switzerland’s Corinne Suter, skiing 19th on the day, fearlessly held her tuck in the fastest sections on course to cross the finish line .26 hundredths of a second faster than Vonn. Vonn’s time stood as the third best on the day. A happy ending for the legendary U.S. skier who only recently decided to call it quits, saying her body simply could not go on.
Stuhec has three World Cup downhill podium finishes this season, but just one of those was for the win.
A trio of Austrians have owned the World Cup downhill this season. Ramona Siebenhofer and Nicole Schmidhofer have two World Cup downhill wins apiece, with Stephanie Venier holding one. All finished off the world championship podium in Are.
The men’s Super combined is next up on the world championship docket tomorrow morning, beginning with the downhill at 5:00 a.m. ET followed by the slalom at 8:30 a.m. Watch the downhill live on TV or streaming on Olympic Channel or with an NBC Sports Gold Snow Pass. The slalom can be seen live on TV and streaming on NBCSN as well as NBC Sports Gold.
The U.S.’ Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to race in Are on Thursday in the giant slalom and again on Saturday in the slalom. Check out the full schedule for the remaining events at the 2019 Alpine World Ski Championships below.
High winds caused organizers to shorten the women’s downhill course at the world championships in Are, Sweden, the site of the final race in the historic career of the U.S.’ Lindsey Vonn.
The short course was thought to be a plus for Vonn’s curtain call. In Are, Vonn has been know to run into trouble in the upper section of the downhill.
Skiing third, Vonn stood in the gate, her right leg twitching with adrenaline. Leading up to her final race, Vonn had stated she would come out with “guns blazing,” and she did.
Vonn picked up time on the leader throughout her run, starting off .023 seconds back at the first split, but by the time she crossed the finish line Vonn had taken the lead by .033 seconds.
“I laid it all on the line and that’s all I wanted to do today. I have to admit I was a bit nervous,” Vonn said after the race. “Probably the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life. I wanted to finish strong so badly and I had a really hard time controlling my nerves and I never have a hard time with that.
“I’m just happy I made it to the finish and I came down in the lead, which is nice for my last race and I’m also safe. I made it down safely. My boyfriend and my family are happy.”
NBC Sports’ Steve Porino said he had spoken to Vonn’s father Alan Kildow in Are before the start of the race. Kildow told Porino he had never been nervous before a race, but knowing how his daughter would attack the course, his only hope was for her to get to the bottom in one piece.
“She has been business as usual this whole week, saying I’m racing to win,” said Karin Kildow, Vonn’s sister, according to the Associated Press. “I was like, ‘Just maybe make it down and maybe stand up.’ But she was like, ‘No, I’m going full out’. She was definitely in the mindset to push it and she really did.”
Waiting for Vonn at the finish was the man who has won more Alpine skiing races than anyone in history, Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark. Vonn pleaded with Stenmark via text to come to her final race.
“Ingemar being in the finish area was literally the best thing that ever happened in my life,” Vonn told NBC Sports.
Stenmark greeted Vonn with a giant bouquet of flowers.
Fittingly, Vonn was able to sit in the leader’s chair on her final day of racing. Vonn held the top spot through five skiers, then Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec, the reigning downhill world champion, dropped in for her run, crossing the finish line .49 hundredths of a second faster than Vonn.
Vonn clung to second place for ten more skiers, then Switzerland’s Corinne Suter posted the second fastest time of the day, bumping Vonn to third, where she would stay to win the bronze.
“It really helped me to start lower down,” Vonn said according to the Associated Press. “The upper section was a bit bumpy and with my knee it’s really hard on the body. I knew I had a good chance and thankfully right before I went, exact opposite of the super-G, the sun came out. I was like, this is it. This is my day. I just charged. I gave it everything I have like always. I put the nerves aside and just enjoyed it. I love going fast. It was a perfect day for downhill.”
Back on February 1, Vonn announced on Instagram that the super-G and downhill in Are will be the last races of her career.
“My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of,” Vonn wrote. “My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”
The fact that Vonn’s final race comes in Are conjures up some bittersweet memories. In 2007, Vonn won her first world championship medals there — silver in both the super-G and downhill. The flip side is after winning those medals, Vonn suffered her first major injury, a season-ending ACL sprain caused by a crash in slalom training.
Vonn will end her career with 82 World Cup wins, the most ever by a woman, 2 world championship wins and three Olympic medals – including downhill gold in 2010.