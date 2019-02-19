USA Gymnastics hires NBA exec Li Li Leung as new CEO

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USA Gymnastics is turning to NBA executive Li Li Leung to help turn the embattled program around.

The organization named Leung as its new president and chief executive officer on Tuesday as it fights to retain its status as the national governing body for the sport after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Leung served as vice president of global partnerships for the NBA. She arrives as USA Gymnastics attempts to fend off decertification from the United States Olympic Committee.

USA Gymnastics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December in an effort to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces in courts across the country from athletes who blame the group for failing to supervise Nassar, a team doctor accused of molesting them.