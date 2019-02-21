Michigan AG’s office takes over investigation of Geddert

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s new attorney general says her office is taking over an investigation of complaints against former U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team coach John Geddert, who operated a gym where ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar molested athletes.
Dana Nessel made the announcement Thursday while updating the status of the state’s probe of Michigan State University, where Nassar worked. Until now, the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating unspecified complaints against Geddert.
During Nassar’s sentencings, some victims complained that Geddert was physically abusive and indifferent to injuries, and forced them to see Nassar. He has insisted that he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes.
Also Thursday, Nessel renewed her call for Michigan State to release 6,000 documents to investigators and said her office wants to interview former interim school president John Engler.
NBC Sports coverage celebrates the 25th anniversary of figure skating at the 1994 Winter Olympics
The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will broadcast 14 hours of special coverage on Monday to honor the 1994 Winter Olympics, 25 years to the day of the ladies’ free skate.
The programming will include NBC Sports’ “Nancy & Tonya” documentary, which debuted in 2014, five “Return to PyeongChang” figure skating episodes, and more than five hours of coverage of January’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
STAMFORD, Conn. – Exactly 25 years to the day after the eagerly-anticipated ladies’ free skate at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics, NBC Sports presents 14 hours of special programming to remember the event, starting Monday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Programming includes three special airings of NBC Sports’ “Nancy & Tonya” documentary, five “Return to PyeongChang” figure skating episodes, and more than five hours of 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships coverage.
Click here for the original press release on the “Nancy & Tonya” documentary, which debuted in February 2014. The three-hour telecast of the 1994 ladies’ figure skating short-program competition two days earlier (Feb. 23) in Lillehammer was viewed by more than 126 million Americans – ranking as the fourth-most viewed show at that time in U.S. history (according to Nielsen data released by CBS, which televised the event).
Click here for a full schedule of Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA’s exclusive programming to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1994 Winter Olympics figure skating competition, in which Kerrigan won the silver medal. Coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is available on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.
As a reminder, you can watch the world championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.
PARIS (AP) — From the streets of New York to the Olympic podium: Breakdancing’s conquest of the globe seemingly knows no bounds.
Getting hip to breakdancing’s appeal with young audiences, organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics want the dance sport that spread from New York in the 1970s to become a medal event at the games.
The final decision on which events make the cut will be made by the International Olympic Committee after the 2020 Tokyo Games. But simply being proposed on Thursday by Paris for an Olympic debut in 2024 was hailed by breakers as a milestone that will boost breakdancing’s global footprint and its acceptance as a bona fide competitive sport.
“It’s a victory for us. Even if it goes no further, we’ll still have won,” said Mounir Biba, one of the foremost breakdancers in France, which is a stronghold of the sport.
Also on Paris’ wish-list are climbing , surfing and skateboarding — which will all make their Olympic debuts at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The head of the Paris organizing committee, Tony Estanguet, announced the selection, disappointing other sports that lobbied for a spot, including karate and squash.
Paris’ proposal is the four sports together enter 248 athletes, evenly split between men and women. Room would have to be made elsewhere in the program to stay within the IOC’s ceiling of 10,500 Olympians in total.
“There’s simply no doubt about the athletic aspects of the discipline,” said Biba, fielding numerous questions at the Paris announcement about how breaking qualifies as a sport.
“I defy Cristiano Ronaldo to do just one of my movements,” he said.
Estanguet said the 2024 organizing committee wants “to connect the games to their era.”
Organizers noted the proposed sports have broad appeal to young people, large and active audiences on social media and, with skateboarding and breaking in particular, an urban base. Another advantage for Paris as it seeks to satisfy IOC efforts for less wasteful games is the four sports shouldn’t need large and complex new venues.
Estanguet said Paris organizers are also aiming to make the 2024 Games more participative than ever, by allowing members of the public to test themselves against the performances of Olympic athletes, in the real world or virtually.
That could include organizing a public marathon on the same route the Olympians run on, and on the same day. Organizers also are exploring connected technology that might allow spectators to virtually compete against Olympians. That could include riding a stationary bike at home and comparing that performance against those of cyclists in the Olympic races.