NBC Sports coverage celebrates the 25th anniversary of figure skating at the 1994 Winter Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will broadcast 14 hours of special coverage on Monday to honor the 1994 Winter Olympics, 25 years to the day of the ladies’ free skate.

The programming will include NBC Sports’ “Nancy & Tonya” documentary, which debuted in 2014, five “Return to PyeongChang” figure skating episodes, and more than five hours of coverage of January’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Here is the full schedule:

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (ET): Nancy & Tonya Documentary

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. (ET): Return to PyeongChang: Figure Skating – Team Event

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (ET): Return to PyeongChang: Figure Skating – Pairs

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. (ET): Return to PyeongChang: Figure Skating – Men’s Singles

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. (ET): Return to PyeongChang: Figure Skating – Ice Dance

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. (ET): Return to PyeongChang: Figure Skating – Ladies’ Singles

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (ET): US Figure Skating Championships: Ladies’ Free Skate

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (ET): Nancy & Tonya Documentary

9:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. (ET): US Figure Skating Championships: Men’s Free Skate

12 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. (ET): Nancy & Tonya Documentary

The press release is below and for a full schedule of Olympic events on the broadcast, click here.

STAMFORD, Conn. – Exactly 25 years to the day after the eagerly-anticipated ladies’ free skate at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics, NBC Sports presents 14 hours of special programming to remember the event, starting Monday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Programming includes three special airings of NBC Sports’ “Nancy & Tonya” documentary, five “Return to PyeongChang” figure skating episodes, and more than five hours of 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships coverage.

Click here for the original press release on the “Nancy & Tonya” documentary, which debuted in February 2014. The three-hour telecast of the 1994 ladies’ figure skating short-program competition two days earlier (Feb. 23) in Lillehammer was viewed by more than 126 million Americans – ranking as the fourth-most viewed show at that time in U.S. history (according to Nielsen data released by CBS, which televised the event).

Click here for a full schedule of Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA’s exclusive programming to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1994 Winter Olympics figure skating competition, in which Kerrigan won the silver medal. Coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is available on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

MORE: Remembering the attack on Nancy Kerrigan at the figure skating national championships 25 years ago



As a reminder, you can watch the world championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!