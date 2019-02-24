Nordic powerhouses Sweden, Norway win team sprint world titles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sweden’s Stina Nilsson and Maja Dahlqvist stepped to the top of the world championship podium together for the first time in either of their careers, winning gold in the women’s team sprint in Seefeld, Austria.

Joining the Swedes on the podium were Slovenia’s Katja Visnar and Anamarija Lampic with silver and Norway’s Ingvlid Flugstad Oestberg and Maiken Caspersen Falla with the bronze.

Nilsson wins her first world title in her first event back from injury, having not raced since mid-January.

The U.S.’ Sadie Bjornsen and Jessie Diggins also competed in the team sprint final. Bjornsen handed the race off to Diggins for the final lap, almost 3 seconds behind the leaders. Diggins was unable to make up the the deficit, ending the race with a fifth place finish.

Full results for the women’s team sprint are here.

Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and teammate Emil Iversen held off the Russian team of Gleb Retivykh and Alexander Bolshunov to win their first world championship title in the men’s team sprint event. Klaebo caught Bolshunov in the final lap blowing past the Russian, and crossing the finish almost two seconds sooner to claim the gold medal.

Erik Bjornsen, Sadie’s brother, along with Simi Hamilton competed in the men’s team sprint final for the U.S. posting a eighth place finish.

Full results for the men’s team sprint are here.

