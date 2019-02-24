TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Vashti Cunningham wins U.S. women’s high jump title with help from father Randall Cunningham

By Mia ZanzucchiFeb 24, 2019, 7:59 PM EST
Vashti Cunningham claimed the women’s high jump title at the USATF Indoor Championships in Staten Island, New York on Saturday. Cunningham’s 1.96m clearance gave her the fourth title of her career.

Cunningham’s dad was in attendance, but not just as a parent. Football Hall of Famer Randall Cunningham is his daughter’s coach.

“We wanted to get in early and represent America,” Randall Cunningham said. “It’s always great coming to this meet, and we’re really happy with her.”

Cunningham’s title is even more of an accomplishment since the 21-year-old was coming back from strep throat.

She had a breakout season in 2016. Cunningham won her first U.S. title at indoors, signed with Nike and became the youngest U.S. track and field athlete to qualify for the Olympics since 1980 when she earned a spot in the Rio Olympics at age 18.

Cunningham didn’t hesitate to discuss what Randall, who played in the NFL for 16 seasons, is like as a coach.

“We don’t negotiate,” she said. “He’s in charge. Sometimes, we talk about it, but really, he’s in charge. And I try to fall in line with his plan because I trust him, and I trust that he’s been through enough to lead me in the right way.”

Brittany Bowe wins overall bronze at the World Sprint Championships

US Speedskating
By OlympicTalkFeb 24, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
HEERENVEEN, Netherlands – Two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday by winning a bronze overall medal at the 2019 World Single Distance Championships.

All athletes at the event skate two 500m races and two 1000m races. The times for those distances are converted to points using the samalog system, and the skater with the lowest total from all four races wins the championship.

In Saturday’s races, Bowe won gold in the first 1000m with a time of 1:14.60. She holds the track record in the 1000m at the Thialf Ice Arena (1:13.24) where earlier in the day she finished fifth in her first 500m event (37.89).

Bowe’s second day of races got her two silver medals; 500m (37.67) and 1000m (1:14.64). Her total time for all events (150.18) earned her a bronze medal for the overall event.

For the ladies, Japanese skaters Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi took the overall first and second spots with a combined time of 149.665 and 150.050 respectively. Kodaira is the current world record holder in the 1000m (1:12.09).

Full results are here.

Kimi Goetz made her debut appearance at the sprint championships, after switching from short track skating last fall. Her first 500m landed her in 15th (38.49) and in her first 1000m, she finished in 19th (1:17.14). During the second day of racing, Kimi finished 16th in her 500m (38.81) and 16th in her 1000m (1:16.85) to come in 17th overall (154.295).

“I think that each time I go to the starting line, I’m improving my race execution and track patterns,” Goetz said through US Speedskating. “I still have a ton to learn but getting four more races at this level is a great opportunity for me. I have two more competitions left for the season [World Cup Finals mass start and the Calgary Finale], so I’m trying to take advantage of every race opportunity I have.”

This was also the first sprint championships for Brianna Bocox. Bocox’s first 500m time was 39.47 and she finished her 1000m with a time of 1:18.37. In her second 500m, she crossed the line at 39.67 and the 1000m at 1:19.24. Her combined time of 157.945 earned her 22nd overall.

“It was an extremely amazing opportunity to compete at my first World Sprint Championships in Thialf,” Bocox said. “The crowd and venue is one-of-a-kind!

Two-time Olympian Joey Mantia raced the first day of the championship event but decided not to compete the second day due to an ongoing back problem.

“I’ve had some issues with my back this season, on and off, starting in September,” Mantia said. “After getting on the ice for warm-up today, I wasn’t confident that I could race today and not make it worse. So I decided to rest and hopefully be ready for the world cup final in a couple of weeks.”

Russia’s Pavel Kulizhnikov won the overall men’s title (137.390), followed by Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama (137.805) and Dutch skater Kjeld Nuis (1:37.86).

Both Mantia and Bowe won World Single Distance Championships titles two weeks ago in Inzell, Germany. Mantia is the world champion for the Mass Start and Bowe is the 1000m world champion.

Long track skaters will race in the World Cup Finals at the Utah Olympic Oval, Mar. 9-10. Bowe has won 12 world cup medals and Mantia has won a silver world cup medal this season.

Marcel Hirscher clinches World Cup giant slalom crystal globe

By Nate ClarkFeb 24, 2019, 7:51 AM EST
With a wild ride in his second run of giant slalom, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher locked up his first World Cup crystal globe of the 2018-19 season in Bansko, Bulgaria.

In his final run, Hirscher had to repeatedly reign in his skis, looking like he might lose control at any moment as he pressed to get the win. Hirscher ducked through the finish, .04 hundredths of a second behind his Norwegian rival, Henrik Kristoffersen, but second place gave him the points he needed to grab the globe. It’s Hirscher’s fifth-consecutive globe win in the discipline, and sixth of his career.

Kristoffersen also relegated Hirscher to second place in the GS at last week’s world championships. Joining the two Alpine heavyweights on the podium in third was, France’s Thomas Fanara.  

Full results are here.

With the way the races have been running, Hirscher is expected to close out his World Cup season in March with his eighth-consecutive overall World Cup crystal globe win, as well as his sixth globe win in slalom.

The U.S.’ Tommy Ford once again cracked the top 10 for the fourth time this World Cup season, finishing the day in ninth.

The women’s tour finished their weekend in the Swiss Alps at Crans-Montana with the Alpine super combined. After one downhill and one slalom run, Italy’s Frederica Brignone claimed the win, with Canada’s Roni Remme and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener finishing in second and third, respectively.

Full results are here.

Next weekend in World Cup racing, both the men and women compete in downhill and Super-G, but in separate locations. The men’s tour heads to Kvitfjell, Norway while the women’s tour makes camp in Sochi, Russia. Check out the full schedule below for ways to watch the events live.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Kvitfjell, Norway; Sochi, Russia

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 5:00 a.m. Men’s Downhill OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 2:30 p.m. Women’s Downhill OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
4:00 a.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 1:00 a.m. Women’s Downhill* NBCSN
2:30 a.m. Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s Super-G Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
4:00 p.m. Women’s Super-G* NBCSN

*Same-day and next day delay