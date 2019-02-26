TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Gregg Popovich
Popovich: ‘Inappropriate’ for me to lobby players for Team USA during NBA season

Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
NEW YORK — Gregg Popovich will do everything he can to lead the United States to Olympic gold in Tokyo. Except for one thing.

He won’t lobby players to go to China, where the U.S. will play in the Basketball World Cup and qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

“I just think that would be inappropriate for me before games to go up to one or two guys on each team and say, ‘Hey, are you going to play for us this summer? I’d really like to have you,’” Popovich said. “He’s there to try to whip (us). He’s got a different priority that night and I think it would be inappropriate for me try to do that.”

Popovich has been the Americans’ national team coach for a few years but there was never a guarantee he’d actually get to lead them in competition. The U.S. first had to qualify for the Basketball World Cup, where the Americans can then play their way into the 2020 Olympics. Jeff Van Gundy guided the U.S. through qualifying, earning a spot in China with teams comprised of mostly NBA G League players. He finished 10-2 when the Americans beat Argentina 84-83 on Monday night in Greensboro, North Carolina .

“He was remarkable. Spectacular. Off the charts what he did to qualify the USA for the world championships,” Popovich said. “He put together about five different teams, mostly different players each time in a short amount of time they had to get them ready. If they didn’t do well, U.S. doesn’t go and he deserves a lot of credit for doing that on his own and really grateful to him.”

The minor leaguers will now give way to NBA stars this summer. Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs coach who was hired in 2015 to succeed Mike Krzyzewski following the Rio Olympics, said he doesn’t believe anybody has, thus far, committed to playing.

The Americans compiled a national team pool of more than 30 players they can choose from, knowing top stars such as LeBron James are unlikely to want to play consecutive summers. They will trim that to a smaller number to invite to training camp in Las Vegas this summer, with the goal of getting the final roster of 12 players there.

Unlike Krzyzewski, who rarely saw his prospective players while coaching at Duke, Popovich is around them all the time during the NBA season.

“And hate half of them,” he joked. “It’s going to be really tough to coach them.”

USA Basketball leaders haven’t begun reaching out to World Cup prospects yet, needing to devote their time first to the revolving-door rosters of the qualifying games. With that behind them, national team managing director Jerry Colangelo and director Sean Ford can begin assembling the next team — without Popovich’s help.

“Jerry Colangelo has been the wizard of that, he’s been the guy who’s put those teams together along with Sean Ford,” Popovich said. “The two of them have done yeoman work over the years in putting the groups together and they’re good at it, so I’ll leave that to them.”

Nathan Adrian feeling “great” in recovery from testicular cancer

By Rachel ThompsonFeb 26, 2019, 10:26 AM EST
One month after announcing he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, five-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Nathan Adrian said he feels “great” and is back in the pool.

Adrian appeared on TODAY this morning and said, “I’m back in the water, I’m training…it’s about getting on track to where we need to be.”

The 30-year-old posted on social media in late January saying, “recently, I went to the doctor as something didn’t seem quite right…I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. On the bright side, we caught it early. I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good.”

Adrian said on TODAY the emotional impact of the diagnosis encouraged him to open up in the hopes his story would help others dealing with the same thing: “you feel so alone and so isolated…as I opened up about it, so many people within my own social circles reached out to me and said, ‘hey, me too,’ and I had no idea.”

Adrian has won eight medals across three Olympics – he was a member of the gold medal-winning 4x100m free relay team (along with Michael Phelps) in Beijing, and won individual gold in the 100m free four years later in London. Adrian reached the podium four times in Rio, winning two individual bronze medals in the 50m and 100m free and two more relay golds.

He got married in September to wife Hallie, and said, “when this came, it was certainly this moment of, ‘how are we going to defeat this together?'”

His sights now, he said, are set on Tokyo.

Women’s World Cup downhill results amended due to finish-line timing error

Haehlen, Goggia, Gut-Behrami
Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
GENEVA — In ongoing fallout of faulty finish-line timing, a women’s World Cup downhill result was altered on Tuesday three days after the race, forcing two podium places to be changed.

The International Ski Federation said reassessing problems with Swiss Timing’s system on Saturday at Crans-Montana in Switzerland has knocked two Swiss racers off the podium.

“FIS and Swiss Timing would like to apologize to all competitors, teams, media and Alpine Skiing followers for this unfortunate incident,” the governing body said in a statement. Swiss Timing is the sports industry leader tied to luxury watch brands Longines and Omega, the Olympic Games partner.

The malfunctioning finish-line equipment had already caused the result to be amended about one hour after the race, won by Olympic champion Sofia Goggia, who was unaffected by the fiasco.

Four Swiss racers, including Joana Haehlen and Lara Gut-Behrami, did not have electronically timed runs and each failed to stop the clock when crossing the finish line.

Their times were calculated manually on Saturday — promoting Gut-Behrami from fourth to third — but have since been reevaluated and found to be wrong.

FIS said recalculating the four racers’ runs has added 0.13 seconds to their times. They had 0.13 deducted on Saturday.

It means Haehlen and Gut-Behrami drop from second and third, respectively, to fourth and sixth. Haehlen loses her first career top-three result.

World Cup downhill standings leader Nicole Schmidhofer rises from fourth to runner-up, and Corinne Suter, the world championships silver medalist also from Switzerland, goes from fourth to third.

The race was run under blue skies and in warm sunshine which caused problems with the fast-softening snow.

“The reason that the four times were not recorded was as a consequence of the set-up of the photo cells at the finish, which were mounted too high,” FIS said. “After two training days the snow level was somewhat lower due to the multiple runs and slipping on the course, as well as melting due to the sunlight.

“Swiss Timing has since checked the timing tapes and recalculated all the manual times from the race using the correct methodology.”

Swiss Timing is run by Switzerland-based Swatch Group, and brands World Cup ski races with the Longines name.

On its website, Swiss Timing says, “We are committed to the art of measuring times with precision and reliability using the technologies we have developed to meet the most exacting of standards in every sport.”