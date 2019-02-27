TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Carl Lewis looks back on LA ’84 and forward to 2028

By Rachel ThompsonFeb 27, 2019, 3:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Summer 2019 will mark 35 years since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Carl Lewis, a man who spent much of his career racing the clock for world records, is still unable to believe how quickly time passes.

“It’s insane that it’s gone by that quick,” he says, chuckling. “I’m 57 and I don’t know when this happened.”

Lewis won four gold medals in Los Angeles, matching the feat Jesse Owens accomplished in 1936. For Lewis, it was the start of an exquisite Olympic career that included 10 medals (nine gold) and spanned four Games. Asked what he remembers most about L.A., Lewis reflected in a phone interview this week, “Honestly, this sounds weird, [but] I don’t remember a lot. The stress level was so high…There was no time to even stop and think about it.”

With four events on his program in L.A., a then-23-year-old Lewis started the Games with four straight days of competition, competing in the prelims and final of the 100m and long jump. On his first day off, he got a haircut. Then came the 200m final, one more day off, and two days of relay competition. At the end of it, Lewis had gold medals in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay and the long jump.

Lewis thought then that he’d retire in his 20s. But he continued to run with the Santa Monica track club, and after winning two more gold medals at his second Olympics in 1988, and then another two in 1992, “there [were] all these guys younger than me. I finished ’92 and said, ‘I’m still running with them, still as fast as them, so let’s just keep running until I can’t anymore. Without them, there’s absolutely no way it could’ve happened.”

At age 35, he won a final gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta in his signature event, the long jump.

“I’m the luckiest Olympian ever,” Lewis says. “My first Games were in L.A., my hometown… And my last were in my home country.”

When he looks back at his Olympic accomplishments, Lewis says the first and the last medals he won are particularly memorable.

“To come back and do that [win long jump gold in Atlanta] at that age, that one really means a lot,” he says. “The reality is if I didn’t win the 100m in L.A., it all would’ve stopped…The most endearing one was the last one but the most important one without question was the first one.”

Lewis’ last competitive season was 1997. Before the Texas Relays that year, he was waiting at home for a floral delivery and told his teammates to leave for Austin without him. He’d catch up. “I ended up waiting for my plants…and then I thought, it’s time to retire if your plants are more important,” he says.

Lewis remains involved in track and field, now as a coach. After moving back to Texas in 2013, he started working as an assistant coach at the University of Houston, his alma mater.

Lewis never thought he would coach – he had too many other things he wanted to do outside of track. But after Leroy Burrell – a longtime friend, 1992 Olympic teammate and the head coach at Houston – approached him about it, he quickly saw an opportunity to grow sprinting talent at the collegiate level to help athletes reach their full potential.

Lewis says he sometimes feels even more emotionally invested watching his athletes than he did during his own competitions. “One thing was joy, this is pride,” he says. “I really feel happy that I’m helping someone else have that experience… I’ve had more emotions, high and low, coaching than I did [as an athlete].”

Lewis no longer runs – he was never much of a jogger, he says. Instead, he rides his bike around the neighborhood and even takes trapeze and aerial silks classes. When he isn’t coaching, he is a leader of the Perfect Method, a program designed to help athletes and coaches maximize performance. He’s also plenty busy keeping up with his granddaughter, Sapphire McKinley, who is two.

When Los Angeles hosts the Olympics for the third time in 2028, Lewis could be back at the Coliseum as a coach in the same place his Olympic story began 44 years earlier.

“That’s the interesting thing,” he says. “Back in that same stadium, trying to help someone do what I did.”

Lewis will be appearing on “Undeniable with Dan Patrick” on Wednesday night.

How to watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships on NBC Sports Gold

Jay Adeff/U.S. Figure Skating
By OlympicTalkFeb 27, 2019, 4:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

More than 1,600 synchronized figure skaters from 95 teams will compete in the 2019 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships held Feb. 27 to March 2 in Plymouth, Michigan. NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” will live stream the junior, senior, and collegiate events.

It is the final qualifying event before U.S. Figure Skating selects teams to send to the world championships.

More from U.S. Figure Skating:

“Synchronized skating has deep roots in the Michigan community. The sport was founded by the late Dr. Richard Porter and his Hockettes in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1956. Dr. Porter was inducted into the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2018 and will be honored in a special ceremony on Friday night following the junior free skate. At this year’s event, 13 teams from eight clubs will represent the state of Michigan in Plymouth, including the historic Hockettes, 2018 U.S. senior pewter medalists Crystallettes and Adrian College.”

Synchronized Skating Championships schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday

6:45 p.m.: Junior short program (GOLD LINK)

Friday

5:20 p.m.: Senior short program (GOLD LINK)

6:10 p.m.: Junior free skate (GOLD LINK)

Saturday

2 p.m.: Collegiate free skate (GOLD LINK)

7:15 p.m.: Senior free skate (GOLD LINK)

Other events will stream on U.S. Figure Skating’s Fan Zone, including:

  • Thursday, 2:35-4:40 p.m.: Novice free skate
  • Thursday, 4:55-6:20 p.m.: Masters free skate
  • Friday, 3:10-5:05 p.m.: Intermediate free skate
  • Saturday, 12:10-1:55 p.m.: Juvenile free skate
  • Saturday, 5-7 p.m.: Adult free skate

MORE: Armed with new attitude, Michal Brezina is having his best season yet

As a reminder, you can watch the world championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Five elite athletes arrested in doping raids amid Nordic skiing world championships

Austrian police
AP
Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 1:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

SEEFELD, Austria — Nine athletes were arrested Wednesday in doping raids in Austria and Germany amid the Nordic skiing world championships.

Austria’s Federal Police Office said the raids targeted “a doping network operating worldwide” and focused on Seefeld, where the championships are taking place. Police said two Austrian athletes were arrested along with one competitor from Kazakhstan and two from Estonia.

One athlete was caught “in the act,” the FPO’s Dieter Csefan said in comments reported by the Austria Press Agency.

“He was picked up with a blood transfusion in his arm,” Csefan said, adding the alleged doping ring was likely involved in other sports, too.

The athletes arrested weren’t named, but two of those arrested were described as cadets in the Austrian police and part of the country’s national cross-country ski team.

The Austrian authorities said they worked with German counterparts who searched nine properties and arrested two people described as a “sports doctor” and an “accomplice.” The group was apparently in the German city of Erfurt.

“The Erfurt-based criminal group is strongly suspected of having carried out blood doping on elite athletes for years to increase their performance in national and international competitions and thereby to gain illegal income,” the FPO said.

Austria has been aggressive in treating doping as a criminal matter in recent years.

After authorities raided the Austrian headquarters of the International Biathlon Union last year, prosecutors said as much as $300,000 in bribes had been paid to cover up doping by Russian athletes over several years. They also said they were treating prize money won by doped athletes as fraudulent earnings. The IBU’s president and general secretary stepped down soon after.

Wednesday’s raids were not related to the IBU investigation, the prosecutors’ office which is handling the biathlon case said.

It’s also not the first time Austria’s skiers have been suspected of doping. Six Austrian athletes in cross-country and biathlon were banned from the Olympics for life in 2007 after Italian police raided their accommodation during the 2006 Turin Games and found banned substances.