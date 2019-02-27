How to watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships on NBC Sports Gold

More than 1,600 synchronized figure skaters from 95 teams will compete in the 2019 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships held Feb. 27 to March 2 in Plymouth, Michigan. NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” will live stream the junior, senior, and collegiate events.
It is the final qualifying event before U.S. Figure Skating selects teams to send to the world championships.
“Synchronized skating has deep roots in the Michigan community. The sport was founded by the late Dr. Richard Porter and his Hockettes in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1956. Dr. Porter was inducted into the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2018 and will be honored in a special ceremony on Friday night following the junior free skate. At this year’s event, 13 teams from eight clubs will represent the state of Michigan in Plymouth, including the historic Hockettes, 2018 U.S. senior pewter medalists Crystallettes and Adrian College.”
Synchronized Skating Championships schedule (all times Eastern)
Thursday
6:45 p.m.: Junior short program (GOLD LINK)
Friday
5:20 p.m.: Senior short program (GOLD LINK)
6:10 p.m.: Junior free skate (GOLD LINK)
Saturday
2 p.m.: Collegiate free skate (GOLD LINK)
7:15 p.m.: Senior free skate (GOLD LINK)
Other events will stream on U.S. Figure Skating’s Fan Zone, including:
- Thursday, 2:35-4:40 p.m.: Novice free skate
- Thursday, 4:55-6:20 p.m.: Masters free skate
- Friday, 3:10-5:05 p.m.: Intermediate free skate
- Saturday, 12:10-1:55 p.m.: Juvenile free skate
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m.: Adult free skate
