Skyliners lead after junior short program at U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships

The Skyliners, representing the Skating Club of New York, won the junior short program on Thursday at the 2019 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

The event is being held Feb. 27 to March 2 in Plymouth, Michigan. NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” will live stream the junior, senior, and collegiate events.

Full results are here.

The Skyliners scored 80.70 points in the short program and lead the second place team, the Starlights from the Skokie Valley Skating Club, by 8.87 points.

“I thought our skate was really solid,” Skyliners skater Maggie Brooks said through U.S. Figure Skating. “We’ve been working a lot on improving our technical score, and I feel like we’ve executed the elements as well as we’ve been doing in practice. We still need to up our expression a little bit, just little individual things, but overall, we’re pretty happy with how we skated.”

The junior free skate is Friday. Fans can look forward to the Skyliners’ performance to “Carmen” selections, while the Starlights are skated their short program to Sia’s “Bird Set Free.”

This is the final qualifying event before U.S. Figure Skating selects teams to send to the world championships in Helsinki, Finland from April 12-14.

And Wednesday, U.S. Figure Skating announced they will host the World Synchronized Skating Championships in Lake Placid, New YOrk from April 3-5, 2020. The U.S. has hosted World Synchronized Skating Championships in the past, most recently Colorado Springs in 2017.

