Getty Images

Olympic medalist Devin Logan gets 3-month ban for accidental doping

Associated PressMar 1, 2019, 10:26 PM EST
If Devin Logan has her way, she’ll be the first and last to serve this sort of doping ban.

The 2014 Olympic silver medalist is in the final week of a three-month suspension, announced Friday, for using a cannabis-based product she says contained higher-than-allowed levels of the banned substance, THC.

Though THC positives are nothing new – the chemical is found in marijuana – Logan’s case appears to be the first-of-its-kind in the United States involving Cannabidiol (CBD) drops, which athletes are increasingly using to manage pain.

What wasn’t unique about this case, however, is that it involved taking a product that she says had bad information on the ingredients label. It was listed as having only trace amounts of THC – which is banned above certain thresholds by the World Anti-Doping Agency – but clearly contained more.

“Everyone should look at my case and go deeper into their own investigations,” Logan said.

As marijuana and marijuana-based products become more widely legalized and accepted, supplements such as CBD will make more headlines in sports; the NFL and football players, for instance, are wrestling with exactly where these sorts of treatments should fit into their game. Just Thursday, Martha Stewart signed a deal to help a marijuana grower market its own brand of the product.

The 26-year-old Logan, who took silver in slopestyle five years ago at the Olympics, said she was shocked when she tested positive in December.

“I take 100 percent responsibility for it,” she said. “Being a veteran of my sport, I should know better.”

Logan is among the few in freestyle skiing who shoulders a full schedule on both the halfpipe and the slopestyle courses. It inflicts a brutal beating on her body. She said almost everyone in the action-sports world is looking for ways to manage pain, and talk of CBD is on the rise.

Logan’s six-month ban was reduced to three months because she took educational courses.

US Ski and Snowboard CEO Tiger Shaw said that while it’s not an excuse, it was important to note that Logan wasn’t aware of the THC in the drops she took.

“Anybody using CBD products should be aware that they may contain THC, whatever the packaging says,” Shaw said.

Skyliners lead after junior short program at U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships

Jay Adeff/U.S. Figure Skating
By Rachel LutzFeb 28, 2019, 11:09 PM EST
The Skyliners, representing the Skating Club of New York, won the junior short program on Thursday at the 2019 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

The event is being held Feb. 27 to March 2 in Plymouth, Michigan. NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” will live stream the junior, senior, and collegiate events.

Full results are here.

The Skyliners scored 80.70 points in the short program and lead the second place team, the Starlights from the Skokie Valley Skating Club, by 8.87 points.

“I thought our skate was really solid,” Skyliners skater Maggie Brooks said through U.S. Figure Skating. “We’ve been working a lot on improving our technical score, and I feel like we’ve executed the elements as well as we’ve been doing in practice. We still need to up our expression a little bit, just little individual things, but overall, we’re pretty happy with how we skated.”

The junior free skate is Friday. Fans can look forward to the Skyliners’ performance to “Carmen” selections, while the Starlights are skated their short program to Sia’s “Bird Set Free.”

This is the final qualifying event before U.S. Figure Skating selects teams to send to the world championships in Helsinki, Finland from April 12-14.

And Wednesday, U.S. Figure Skating announced they will host the World Synchronized Skating Championships in Lake Placid, New YOrk from April 3-5, 2020. The U.S. has hosted World Synchronized Skating Championships in the past, most recently Colorado Springs in 2017.

Kazakhstan says 4-time Olympian arrested in doping raids

AP Images
By NBC Sports StaffFeb 28, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Four-time Olympian Alexei Poltoranin was among five skiers arrested in Austrian police raids targeting an alleged doping network centered on a doctor who once worked with Tour de France cyclists.

Poltoranin, who has won two world championship medals, did not start the 15-kilometer race at the world championships after Wednesday’s raids.

The Kazakh Olympic Committee said Thursday that Poltoranin had been arrested. Samal Nauryzova, a spokeswoman for the Kazakh cross-country ski federation, said “we will defend our athlete,” adding the federation is waiting to see proof.

According to the Austria Press Agency, Austrian ski federation official Markus Gandler told ORF television that Max Hauke and Dominik Baldauf were also arrested. Hauke and Baldauf work for the Austrian police, according to a recent interior ministry news release congratulating them on finishing in sixth place in the team sprint at the worlds.

The other two athletes suspected of involvement in the doping ring are Estonian teammates Karel Tammjarv and Andreas Veerpalu, the Estonian ski federation said in a statement.

Veerpalu, who competed at last year’s Olympics, is the son of the two-time Olympic gold medalist Andrus Veerpalu, who was acquitted of a doping charge in 2013 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In that case, the CAS panel ruled that “there are many factors in this case which tend to indicate” that Andrus Veerpalu had taken human growth hormone, but the testing procedure wasn’t reliable enough for a guilty verdict.

The doctor at the center of the case is Mark Schmidt, who worked for the Gerolsteiner cycling team around the time Austrian rider Bernhard Kohl was stripped of third place at the 2008 Tour de France for doping.

Schmidt was arrested on Wednesday in Erfurt, Germany, where he has a medical practice.

The remaining three people arrested Wednesday by Austrian and German authorities were described by Austrian officials as the doctor’s associates. The case could spread to other sports, Austrian officials said.