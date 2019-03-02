Haydenettes win 27th U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships title

The Haydenettes won their 27th senior championship title to wrap up events at the 2019 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.
The event was held Feb. 27 to March 2 in Plymouth, Michigan. NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” live streamed the junior, senior, and collegiate events and they are available for replay on-demand.
The Haydenettes are headed to the World Synchronized Skating Championships 2019 in Helsinki, April 12-14 as the top U.S. team. They earned 146.25 points in their free skate for a total score of 226.37 points.
The senior Skyliners team captured silver medals with an overall score of 218.14 points. They also earned a trip to the world championships as the second U.S. team.
The Crystallettes earned the bronze medal and were named the alternates for world championships.
Also on Saturday, Miami University won their 19th national collegiate title after missing out in 2017 and 2018. They were the only team to crack the 100-point mark, scoring 104.86 points and defeating silver medalists Western Michigan University by 8.94 points. University of Michigan came in third place with 91.67 points.
MORE: Junior Skyliners win U.S. Synchronized Skating gold
As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships and the world championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!Follow @rchlltz