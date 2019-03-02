TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin clinches third-straight World Cup overall title

By Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 5:18 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin clinched the World Cup overall title for the third straight year in “strange” circumstances after snowstorms prevented the women’s super-G race in Sochi from going ahead on Saturday.

The 23-year-old American skier — who had opted not to race this weekend and is training in Italy — has a 719-point lead over second-placed Petra Vlhova with a maximum of 700 points now remaining this season.

“It’s quite strange because I am sitting here right now on my bed,” Shiffrin said in a video posted to Twitter. “I could go jump around and do a little happy dance and that. I feel like nobody really needs to see that. It’s just, it’s pretty crazy.”

Shiffrin has dominated the season with a career-high 14 wins from the 29 races this World Cup season, branching out from her usual technical specialty to take three World Cup wins in the super-G. On top of that, Shiffrin added world championship gold medals in the slalom and super-G last month to emphasize a bright future for the U.S. in women’s skiing despite the retirement of Lindsey Vonn.

“This year it’s even something more special because a fair portion of my wins have come in super-G,” Shiffrin said. “I always felt like I wanted to be able to earn it in all events. I’m working on getting to the point where I can earn it in slalom, (giant slalom), super-G and downhill, but I felt like this season was a really big step.”

Shiffrin was already assured of winning the title in Sochi since neither she nor technical race specialist Vlhova, who was Shiffrin’s only remaining title rival, are competing here.

Shiffrin has suggested the high travel costs for Sochi discouraged her. Instead, she’s training in Italy ahead of next week’s races at the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn.

Snowstorms and strong winds have played havoc with the first World Cup events in Sochi since the 2014 Winter Olympics, and the super-G could still be at risk in its Sunday slot. Heavy snowfall continued Saturday afternoon.

Saturday was originally meant for a downhill race, but that was canceled after it proved impossible to hold any of the three planned training sessions. When that opened up a slot in the calendar, organizers tried to add a second super-G rescheduled from St. Anton in January, but the weather made that impossible.

Governing body FIS has said the downhill and extra super-G “will definitely not be rescheduled.”

Organizers now face a rush to prepare a course for Sunday at the Rosa Khutor resort.

“Since the early morning hundreds of specialists and their equipment have been working on the course to ready it for tomorrow’s race,” the Russian Alpine Ski Federation, which organizes the event, said in a statement. “Weather at the resort is gradually improving and the forecast for Sunday means we’re optimistic about the chances of holding a race.”

Having too much snow, rather than not enough, is a novel problem for elite-level racing in Sochi. Ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics, organizers feared warm temperatures so stockpiled the previous year’s snow under blankets and brought in equipment from around the world to make artificial snow.

Skyliners win junior title at U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships as senior competition gets underway

James Haskins/U.S. Figure Skating
By Rachel LutzMar 2, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
The Skating Club of New York’s junior Skyliners team won the title on Friday at the 2019 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

The event is being held Feb. 27 to March 2 in Plymouth, Michigan. NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” will live stream the junior, senior, and collegiate events.

Full results are here.

The junior Skyliners scored 121.78 points in their free skate for a total score of 202.48 points. U.S. Figure Skating will send the team to Neuchâtel, Switzerland, for the ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships 2019, held March 15-16.

“We came out tonight and we really skated our best, and we really just showed it off as much as we could,” Alyssa Politoski, 17, said through U.S. Figure Skating. “At Worlds, we’re going to really push through it.”

Joining the Skyliners in Switzerland is the second place team, the Skokie Valley Skating Club’s junior Starlights team. They earned silver at the championships with a total score of 191.95 points.

Earlier Friday, the senior Skyliners team won the senior short program with 82.58 points, a season’s best.

“Our goal was to go out and skate with attack and power,” Jordan Alexander said. “Making sure we were able to do what we have been doing at practice every weekend made this program tonight.”

The Haydenettes of the Hayden Recreation Centre Figure Skating Club sit in second with 80.12 points going into Saturday’s free skate, while the Crystallettes of the Dearborn Figure Skating Club are third with 73.65 points.

MORE: How to watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships

Norway’s Therese Johaug wins third world title in Seefeld

Getty Images
By Nate ClarkMar 2, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
Norway’s Therese Johaug has returned to making the kind of headlines she hoped to make when she first started her career in cross-country ski racing, winning her third individual world title of the 2019 Nordic World Ski Championships.

Johaug made her return to racing this season after serving an 18-month suspension after she tested positive for a banned substance in 2016. The blemish of the suspension will always loom over Johaug’s career, but the Norwegian is clearly focused on the future, and making up for lost time.

“My goal and my dream was to take one gold medal and now I have three and one silver,” Johaug said after the race. “I cannot believe what these championships have been.”

She returned to the top of the women’s 30km mass start world championship podium for the third time in her career, crossing the finish line with a time of 1 hour 14 minutes 26.2 seconds. Johaug also owns world titles in the mass start from 2011 and 2015.

Johaug led from the start and never looked back, crossing the finish line more than 30 seconds ahead of her best friend, and silver medalist, Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg.

“I felt really good today,” Johaug said. “I wanted to go fast from the beginning…then I just go as fast as I could all the way.”

Sweden’s 19-year-old Frida Karlsson rounded out the world championship podium taking the bronze.

The U.S.’ Jessie Diggins posted her best individual finish at these world championships, finishing just over a minute behind Karlsson, in fourth.

Full results are here.

Tomorrow the men have their shot at a mass start world title. Racing begins at 7:00 a.m. ET. Watch live on TV or streaming on Olympic Channel or with an NBC Sports Gold Snow Pass.