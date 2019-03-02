TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Norway’s Therese Johaug wins third world title in Seefeld

By Nate ClarkMar 2, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

Norway’s Therese Johaug has returned to making the kind of headlines she hoped to make when she first started her career in cross-country ski racing, winning her third individual world title of the 2019 Nordic World Ski Championships.

Johaug made her return to racing this season after serving an 18-month suspension after she tested positive for a banned substance in 2016. The blemish of the suspension will always loom over Johaug’s career, but the Norwegian is clearly focused on the future, and making up for lost time.

“My goal and my dream was to take one gold medal and now I have three and one silver,” Johaug said after the race. “I cannot believe what these championships have been.”

She returned to the top of the women’s 30km mass start world championship podium for the third time in her career, crossing the finish line with a time of 1 hour 14 minutes 26.2 seconds. Johaug also owns world titles in the mass start from 2011 and 2015.

Johaug led from the start and never looked back, crossing the finish line more than 30 seconds ahead of her best friend, and silver medalist, Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg.

“I felt really good today,” Johaug said. “I wanted to go fast from the beginning…then I just go as fast as I could all the way.”

Sweden’s 19-year-old Frida Karlsson rounded out the world championship podium taking the bronze.

The U.S.’ Jessie Diggins posted her best individual finish at these world championships, finishing just over a minute behind Karlsson, in fourth.

Full results are here.

Tomorrow the men have their shot at a mass start world title. Racing begins at 7:00 a.m. ET. Watch live on TV or streaming on Olympic Channel or with an NBC Sports Gold Snow Pass.

Skyliners win junior title at U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships as senior competition gets underway

James Haskins/U.S. Figure Skating
By Rachel LutzMar 2, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Skating Club of New York’s junior Skyliners team won the title on Friday at the 2019 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

The event is being held Feb. 27 to March 2 in Plymouth, Michigan. NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” will live stream the junior, senior, and collegiate events.

Full results are here.

The junior Skyliners scored 121.78 points in their free skate for a total score of 202.48 points. U.S. Figure Skating will send the team to Neuchâtel, Switzerland, for the ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships 2019, held March 15-16.

“We came out tonight and we really skated our best, and we really just showed it off as much as we could,” Alyssa Politoski, 17, said through U.S. Figure Skating. “At Worlds, we’re going to really push through it.”

Joining the Skyliners in Switzerland is the second place team, the Skokie Valley Skating Club’s junior Starlights team. They earned silver at the championships with a total score of 191.95 points.

Earlier Friday, the senior Skyliners team won the senior short program with 82.58 points, a season’s best.

“Our goal was to go out and skate with attack and power,” Jordan Alexander said. “Making sure we were able to do what we have been doing at practice every weekend made this program tonight.”

The Haydenettes of the Hayden Recreation Centre Figure Skating Club sit in second with 80.12 points going into Saturday’s free skate, while the Crystallettes of the Dearborn Figure Skating Club are third with 73.65 points.

MORE: How to watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships

As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships and the world championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Italy’s Dominik Paris gets downhill World Cup win

By Nate ClarkMar 2, 2019, 7:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

Entering the day, Italy’s Dominik Paris was ranked second in downhill World Cup points, more than 100 points behind the season leader, Switzerland’s Beat Feuz.

Feuz, skiing two racers ahead of Paris in Kvitfjell, Norway today, laid down a run more than a second faster than then-current leader, Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Paris stepped into the gate knowing he had to be on the podium — preferably on top of it — if he wanted a chance to win his first World Cup crystal globe as the season draws to a close.

Paris fearlessly attacked the course, and crossed the finish .25 hundredths of a second ahead of Feuz and picked up his third World Cup downhill win of the season.

Full results are here.

With the win, Paris earned 100 World Cup points. However, Feuz held on to the lead in the downhill point standings, earning 80 points for his second place finish. Things could get interesting with one final downhill race remaining on the schedule for the season. Both men will need to be at their best if they hope to walk away with the crystal globe in Soldeu, Andorra on March 13.

The U.S.’ Steve Nyman had his best downhill race since December, finishing seventh on the day, while his teammate, and frequent top-10 finisher, Bryce Bennett ended up in 12th place.

On Sunday, the men are scheduled to race in the Super-G. Watch live beginning at 5:00 a.m. ET on TV and streaming on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold.   

The women’s World Cup tour was supposed to race this weekend in Sochi, Russia, but snow and wind have kept athletes off the mountain since Wednesday. It’s the first World Cup event in Sochi since the 2014 Olympics. Despite the lack of racing, the U.S.’ Mikaela Shiffrin, not even entered in the events this weekend, had enough points banked from previous racing to mathematically win her third-consecutive overall World Cup title.

Efforts are now focused on salvaging what’s left of the weekend, with race officials hoping to have a skiable Super-G course ready for Sunday at Rosa Khutor. If successful, racing is set to begin at 2:30 a.m. ET, with live coverage on TV and streaming on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold.   