Skyliners win junior title at U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships as senior competition gets underway

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Skating Club of New York’s junior Skyliners team won the title on Friday at the 2019 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

The event is being held Feb. 27 to March 2 in Plymouth, Michigan. NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” will live stream the junior, senior, and collegiate events.

Full results are here.

The junior Skyliners scored 121.78 points in their free skate for a total score of 202.48 points. U.S. Figure Skating will send the team to Neuchâtel, Switzerland, for the ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships 2019, held March 15-16.

“We came out tonight and we really skated our best, and we really just showed it off as much as we could,” Alyssa Politoski, 17, said through U.S. Figure Skating. “At Worlds, we’re going to really push through it.”

Joining the Skyliners in Switzerland is the second place team, the Skokie Valley Skating Club’s junior Starlights team. They earned silver at the championships with a total score of 191.95 points.

Earlier Friday, the senior Skyliners team won the senior short program with 82.58 points, a season’s best.

“Our goal was to go out and skate with attack and power,” Jordan Alexander said. “Making sure we were able to do what we have been doing at practice every weekend made this program tonight.”

The Haydenettes of the Hayden Recreation Centre Figure Skating Club sit in second with 80.12 points going into Saturday’s free skate, while the Crystallettes of the Dearborn Figure Skating Club are third with 73.65 points.

MORE: How to watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships

As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships and the world championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!