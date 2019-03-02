TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

U.S.’ Moldauer three-peats; Wong wins first international senior title at American Cup

By Nate ClarkMar 2, 2019, 3:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games roughly 16 months away, U.S. gymnasts Yul Moldauer and Leanne Wong won the American Cup, the annual one-day all-round gathering of international talent in the U.S.

It was a back-and-forth battle between Moldauer and his friend and five-time U.S. all-around champion, Sam Mikulak, but in the end Moldauer got the win by just one-thousandth of a point posting a final score of 85.932 to Mikulak’s 85.931.

Moldauer’s landings and dismounts on the day were some of the stickiest. After Mikulak sidestepped his landing on vault, NBC Sports mics overheard Mikulak say to Moldauer, “I wanted that stick like you!”

Typically dominant on parallel bars, Mikulak made an uncharacteristic error when his hands slipped as he attempted to launch himself the full length of the bars with one skill

It came down to the high bar between Moldauer and Mikulak, with Mikulak holding the edge on paper as the 2018 World bronze medalist in the discipline. But, Mikulak, like on parallel bars, made a costly mistake when he rotated around the bar in the wrong direction midway through his routine.

Moldauer is the first gymnast to win three years in a row since U.S. gymnast Blaine Wilson completed his own hat trick at three-straight American Cup events back in 1999.

“It was just so fun going out there with Sam again,” Moldauer told NBC Sports’ Andrea Joyce after his win.  “The last time we truly competed together for the U.S. was at Worlds. It was just a great feeling having him out there. I can’t describe how I’m feeling right now.”

Moldauer posted the highest scores of the day in the vault and parallel bars, and finished second in rings and the floor.

Full men’s results are here.

In the women’s competition the 15-year-old Wong, making her senior international debut, posted the highest scores of the day on vault and balance beam and had the second best floor routine score, to walk away with the win.

Wong and the U.S.’ Grace McCallum were tied at the halfway point, but Wong’s balance beam routine pushed the rookie ahead of the 2018 World Team Champion. McCallum finished her day in second.

Full women’s results are here.

“It’s so incredible and I’m really excited and it was really fun,” Wong said. “I tried to treat it the same as any other meet, and that’s pretty much what it was.

“I was just afraid about the part that each gymnast goes one-by-one, but I think I handled it really well.”

The next major gymnastics event will be a World Cup stop in Stuttgart, Germany from March 16-17, where the U.S.’ reigning world Champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is expected to compete.

Skyliners win junior title at U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships as senior competition gets underway

James Haskins/U.S. Figure Skating
By Rachel LutzMar 2, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Skating Club of New York’s junior Skyliners team won the title on Friday at the 2019 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

The event is being held Feb. 27 to March 2 in Plymouth, Michigan. NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” will live stream the junior, senior, and collegiate events.

Full results are here.

The junior Skyliners scored 121.78 points in their free skate for a total score of 202.48 points. U.S. Figure Skating will send the team to Neuchâtel, Switzerland, for the ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships 2019, held March 15-16.

“We came out tonight and we really skated our best, and we really just showed it off as much as we could,” Alyssa Politoski, 17, said through U.S. Figure Skating. “At Worlds, we’re going to really push through it.”

Joining the Skyliners in Switzerland is the second place team, the Skokie Valley Skating Club’s junior Starlights team. They earned silver at the championships with a total score of 191.95 points.

Earlier Friday, the senior Skyliners team won the senior short program with 82.58 points, a season’s best.

“Our goal was to go out and skate with attack and power,” Jordan Alexander said. “Making sure we were able to do what we have been doing at practice every weekend made this program tonight.”

The Haydenettes of the Hayden Recreation Centre Figure Skating Club sit in second with 80.12 points going into Saturday’s free skate, while the Crystallettes of the Dearborn Figure Skating Club are third with 73.65 points.

MORE: How to watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships

As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships and the world championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Norway’s Therese Johaug wins third world title in Seefeld

Getty Images
By Nate ClarkMar 2, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

Norway’s Therese Johaug has returned to making the kind of headlines she hoped to make when she first started her career in cross-country ski racing, winning her third individual world title of the 2019 Nordic World Ski Championships.

Johaug made her return to racing this season after serving an 18-month suspension after she tested positive for a banned substance in 2016. The blemish of the suspension will always loom over Johaug’s career, but the Norwegian is clearly focused on the future, and making up for lost time.

“My goal and my dream was to take one gold medal and now I have three and one silver,” Johaug said after the race. “I cannot believe what these championships have been.”

She returned to the top of the women’s 30km mass start world championship podium for the third time in her career, crossing the finish line with a time of 1 hour 14 minutes 26.2 seconds. Johaug also owns world titles in the mass start from 2011 and 2015.

Johaug led from the start and never looked back, crossing the finish line more than 30 seconds ahead of her best friend, and silver medalist, Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg.

“I felt really good today,” Johaug said. “I wanted to go fast from the beginning…then I just go as fast as I could all the way.”

Sweden’s 19-year-old Frida Karlsson rounded out the world championship podium taking the bronze.

The U.S.’ Jessie Diggins posted her best individual finish at these world championships, finishing just over a minute behind Karlsson, in fourth.

Full results are here.

Tomorrow the men have their shot at a mass start world title. Racing begins at 7:00 a.m. ET. Watch live on TV or streaming on Olympic Channel or with an NBC Sports Gold Snow Pass.