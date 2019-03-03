Holund completes Norway sweep in men’s cross-country events at world champs

Italy’s Dominik Paris skied away with his second win of the weekend, and more importantly, the 100 World Cup points needed to push himself to the top of the super-G standings.

Entering the day, the top eight super-G skiers on the World Cup were separated by only 51 points. Now, with only one more super-G left on the schedule, Paris is in perfect position to win the most-contested crystal globe on the men’s tour this season. He now holds a 44 point lead over former super-G points leader, Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria.

Racing on a course set by his coach, the reigning super-G world champion, skied across the finish line and into the lead by a full second.

Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud appeared to have the speed to knock Paris off the top spot in his attempt to win back-to-back World Cup super-Gs on the Kvitfjell home snow. Jansrud sped past the final time check with a slim lead over Paris, but the 2014 Olympic super-G gold medalist lost time late, crossing the finish line .43 hundredths of a second behind Paris.

Jansrud’s time was the second best on the day, with Switzerland’s Beat Feuz completing the podium in third. Feuz was also on the downhill podium yesterday with a second place finish.

The U.S.’ Travis Ganong skied his best race of the season, finishing the day in fifth.

Full results are here.

The women’s super-G race in Sochi was canceled Sunday after adverse weather made it impossible to hold any of the week’s events.



Days of heavy snow and strong wind prevented any racing at the first World Cup event since 2012 on the Rosa Khutor course used for the 2014 Winter Olympics. All three downhill training sessions were canceled, as were Saturday’s downhill race and a replacement super-G meant for Saturday.



Sunday’s cancellation helps Mikaela Shiffrin’s chances of winning the super-G World Cup crystal globe trophy, which she leads by 32 points from Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather with one race remaining.

Shiffrin, who chose to skip the Sochi races, secured the overall World Cup title Saturday when the first race of the weekend was also canceled.



Sochi was the third round of the women’s World Cup this season to be wiped out by the weather after Val d’Isere in December and St. Anton in January.

The women's World Cup will attempt to get back to racing on Friday in the Czech Republic with the first run of the giant slalom scheduled for 4:30 a.m. ET.

The men's World Cup also shifts to technical skiing when they return to racing on Saturday in Slovenia with the giant slalom. The first run is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.