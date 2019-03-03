TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Italy’s Dominik Paris gets World Cup weekend sweep with super-G win

By Nate ClarkMar 3, 2019, 7:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

Italy’s Dominik Paris skied away with his second win of the weekend, and more importantly, the 100 World Cup points needed to push himself to the top of the super-G standings.

Entering the day, the top eight super-G skiers on the World Cup were separated by only 51 points. Now, with only one more super-G left on the schedule, Paris is in perfect position to win the most-contested crystal globe on the men’s tour this season. He now holds a 44 point lead over former super-G points leader, Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria.

Racing on a course set by his coach, the reigning super-G world champion, skied across the finish line and into the lead by a full second.

Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud appeared to have the speed to knock Paris off the top spot in his attempt to win back-to-back World Cup super-Gs on the Kvitfjell home snow. Jansrud sped past the final time check with a slim lead over Paris, but the 2014 Olympic super-G gold medalist lost time late, crossing the finish line .43 hundredths of a second behind Paris.

Jansrud’s time was the second best on the day, with Switzerland’s Beat Feuz completing the podium in third. Feuz was also on the downhill podium yesterday with a second place finish.

The U.S.’ Travis Ganong skied his best race of the season, finishing the day in fifth.

Full results are here.

The women’s super-G race in Sochi was canceled Sunday after adverse weather made it impossible to hold any of the week’s events.

Days of heavy snow and strong wind prevented any racing at the first World Cup event since 2012 on the Rosa Khutor course used for the 2014 Winter Olympics. All three downhill training sessions were canceled, as were Saturday’s downhill race and a replacement super-G meant for Saturday.

Sunday’s cancellation helps Mikaela Shiffrin’s chances of winning the super-G World Cup crystal globe trophy, which she leads by 32 points from Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather with one race remaining.

Shiffrin, who chose to skip the Sochi races, secured the overall World Cup title Saturday when the first race of the weekend was also canceled.

Sochi was the third round of the women’s World Cup this season to be wiped out by the weather after Val d’Isere in December and St. Anton in January.

The women’s World Cup will attempt to get back to racing on Friday in the Czech Republic with the first run of the giant slalom scheduled for 4:30 a.m. ET. Watch the first run live on OlympicChannel.com or with an NBC Sports Gold Snow Pass. The second run can be seen live on TV and streaming on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold.

The men’s World Cup also shifts to technical skiing when they return to racing on Saturday in Slovenia with the giant slalom. The first run is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET with live coverage on OlympicChannel.com and NBC Sports Gold. Catch the second run live on TV and streaming with Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Haydenettes win 27th U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships title

Joe Epstein ASSTA
By Rachel LutzMar 2, 2019, 11:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Haydenettes won their 27th senior championship title to wrap up events at the 2019 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

The event was held Feb. 27 to March 2 in Plymouth, Michigan. NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” live streamed the junior, senior, and collegiate events and they are available for replay on-demand.

Full results are here.

The Haydenettes are headed to the World Synchronized Skating Championships 2019 in Helsinki, April 12-14 as the top U.S. team. They earned 146.25 points in their free skate for a total score of 226.37 points.

The senior Skyliners team captured silver medals with an overall score of 218.14 points. They also earned a trip to the world championships as the second U.S. team.

The Crystallettes earned the bronze medal and were named the alternates for world championships.

Also on Saturday, Miami University won their 19th national collegiate title after missing out in 2017 and 2018. They were the only team to crack the 100-point mark, scoring 104.86 points and defeating silver medalists Western Michigan University by 8.94 points. University of Michigan came in third place with 91.67 points.

MORE: Junior Skyliners win U.S. Synchronized Skating gold

As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships and the world championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S.’ Moldauer three-peats; Wong wins first international senior title at American Cup

Getty Images
By Nate ClarkMar 2, 2019, 3:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games roughly 16 months away, U.S. gymnasts Yul Moldauer and Leanne Wong won the American Cup, the annual one-day all-round gathering of international talent in the U.S.

It was a back-and-forth battle between Moldauer and his friend and five-time U.S. all-around champion, Sam Mikulak, but in the end Moldauer got the win by just one-thousandth of a point posting a final score of 85.932 to Mikulak’s 85.931.

Moldauer’s landings and dismounts on the day were some of the stickiest. After Mikulak sidestepped his landing on vault, NBC Sports mics overheard Mikulak say to Moldauer, “I wanted that stick like you!”

Typically dominant on parallel bars, Mikulak made an uncharacteristic error when his hands slipped as he attempted to launch himself the full length of the bars with one skill

It came down to the high bar between Moldauer and Mikulak, with Mikulak holding the edge on paper as the 2018 World bronze medalist in the discipline. But, Mikulak, like on parallel bars, made a costly mistake when he rotated around the bar in the wrong direction midway through his routine.

Moldauer is the first gymnast to win three years in a row since U.S. gymnast Blaine Wilson completed his own hat trick at three-straight American Cup events back in 1999.

“It was just so fun going out there with Sam again,” Moldauer told NBC Sports’ Andrea Joyce after his win.  “The last time we truly competed together for the U.S. was at Worlds. It was just a great feeling having him out there. I can’t describe how I’m feeling right now.”

Moldauer posted the highest scores of the day in the vault and parallel bars, and finished second in rings and the floor.

Full men’s results are here.

In the women’s competition the 15-year-old Wong, making her senior international debut, posted the highest scores of the day on vault and balance beam and had the second best floor routine score, to walk away with the win.

Wong and the U.S.’ Grace McCallum were tied at the halfway point, but Wong’s balance beam routine pushed the rookie ahead of the 2018 World Team Champion. McCallum finished her day in second.

Full women’s results are here.

“It’s so incredible and I’m really excited and it was really fun,” Wong said. “I tried to treat it the same as any other meet, and that’s pretty much what it was.

“I was just afraid about the part that each gymnast goes one-by-one, but I think I handled it really well.”

The next major gymnastics event will be a World Cup stop in Stuttgart, Germany from March 16-17, where the U.S.’ reigning world Champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is expected to compete.