Another Austrian cyclist admits blood doping as case widens

Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
IENNA — Austrian cyclist Georg Preidler has admitted to blood doping linked to a case in which five skiers were arrested, his professional team Groupama-FDJ said Monday.

Preidler offered “his immediate and spontaneous resignation, justified by his inexcusable involvement” in the doping case, Groupama-FDJ said. He had allegedly undergone “blood collection” procedures twice last year.

The team said it had informed the International Cycling Union, French law enforcement and the French anti-doping agency.

“The UCI does not have any first-hand information concerning confessions made by cyclists,” the Switzerland-based governing body said in a statement.

However, the cycling body said it asked its independent investigators to exchange information with Austrian authorities and the World Anti-Doping Agency to advance each other’s cases.

Authorities in Austria previously said Sunday that another rider had admitted to doping and was suspected of sports fraud in connection with the case. That rider wasn’t named under Austrian privacy laws.

Austrian and German police arrested nine people last week, including five cross-country skiers at the world championships and a German doctor. Austrian authorities said they had disrupted an “international doping ring” with involvement in multiple sports. One skier was arrested part-way through a blood transfusion.

The doctor at the center of the case is Mark Schmidt, who worked for the Gerolsteiner cycling team around the time Austrian rider Bernhard Kohl was stripped of his third place and the polka-dot jersey for best climber at the 2008 Tour de France for doping.

Schmidt, who was arrested in Erfurt, where he has a medical practice, has denied wrongdoing.

Swiss skier Yule pledges prize money to fight climate change

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
GENEVA (AP) — Hitting back at the president of his sport’s governing body, Swiss skier Daniel Yule will give his prize money this month to an athlete-backed charity campaigning against climate change.

The Olympic gold medalist said Monday he is “putting my money where my mouth is” after criticizing International Ski Federation president Gian Franco Kasper at the world championships last month.

Kasper’s comments about “so-called climate change” in a Swiss newspaper interview prompted Colorado-based non-profit Protect Our Winters to urge him to resign.

Yule, a slalom specialist, made his pledge in an Instagram post ahead of World Cup races on the next two Sundays.

“After the FIS president denied climate change during the last World Championships, I’ve decided to donate half of the prize money I earn at the last two world cup races in Kransjka Gora and Andorra to @protectourwintersswitzerland,” he wrote.

Both slalom races offer 45,000 Swiss francs ($45,000) for winning, with prize money paid for the top 30 placings down to 500 Swiss francs ($500) for 30th.

Yule has earned almost 90,000 Swiss francs ($90,000) in prize money this season, including his first World Cup win in December in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

The 26-year-old skier, whose parents are British, also helped Switzerland win gold in the team event at the worlds in Are, Sweden. The Swiss also won team gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Yule’s pledge was quickly liked on Instagram by Olympic slalom champion Andre Myhrer of Sweden, who wrote “That’s amazing” with a thumbs up emoji.

In interviews during the world championships, Yule said he was disappointed with Kasper’s newspaper comments, which the long-time FIS leader later said were not meant to be taken literally.

“FIS fully supports Daniel Yule’s decision … to help create increased awareness about the importance of sustainability,” said skiing’s governing body, which has previously worked with Protect Our Winters on an awareness campaign for children.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety also used social media last month to challenge Kasper’s views on climate change.

“Time for leadership that is in touch with reality and forward thinking,” the American racer wrote on Twitter .

Kasper was an International Olympic Committee member for 18 years and sat on its executive board until last year when both positions lapsed for age reasons. He is now an honorary IOC member.

The 74-year-old former journalist remains president of the Association of International Winter Sport Federations, and a member of the IOC panel overseeing planning for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Vanessa James, Morgan Ciprès mark sport with innovative and rewarding lifts

By jean-christophe berlotMar 4, 2019, 8:31 AM EST
Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès were the first French pair to win the European Championships since 1932, and the first non-Russian team to claim gold there since 2011.

The pair also won the prestigious Grand Prix Final title in December in their first appearance at the event.

Now, they could be well on their way to what would be their first-ever world title in March. They’ve stood on the podium at Worlds before; last year, they earned a bronze. But could a world title for James and Ciprès spur their retirement?

They sat with NBCSports.com/figure-skating following their European Championship victory to contemplate such a question.

One year ago, you mentioned that you wanted to retire after the Games, especially if you won one Olympic medal. Where do you stand now?

Ciprès: We would definitely have retired if we had won an Olympic medal [laughing]. We are very happy of the decision we made to be on the ice again this year. We had an amazing start of the season. We won the Grand Prix Final, which was amazing. It was our first Final and we were really happy to be there and win with a big fight in the long program. Our European title was also an accomplishment for us. We may have felt old, but now we’re young winners! As sportsmen we want more. We’ll keep going… Until there’s no more!

James: It’s always difficult for any athlete, physically, mentally and emotionally, to give everything you have and not to get the results you were aiming at. Winning like this can continue for four more years without any problems [laughing]! I’ve not done all this stretching for stopping now. But we’ll take it one year at a time.

What is the creative process for your lifts? What drives you to be creative and make them special?

James: First, I work a lot on flexibility with a rhythmic gymnastics coach. It’s not easy, when you are 31 years old. She also helps me strengthening my back.

Ciprès: I go with her sometimes [smiling]… To encourage her!

James: We also work on extensions and on our body lines, so that they don’t look like broken lines during the lifts. We aim at presenting extended legs during the lifts and landings, even when I hold my foot above my head: the other leg shall be extended. So that’s a different perspective from what we were used to.

Ciprès: I must emphasize Vanessa’s imagination and research capacities. She’ll go look on the Internet from gym, circus, roller skating or any other field. We discuss what she found, and try when time permits. I did bring our final lift, the one when I hold her in lunge position. But she brought the lift on an outside spread eagle. That one is really difficult for me. It requires a lot of energy and control. She also created the choreographic sequence, when I hold her on an inside edge.

James: I thought that it would be neat if we could do that, but I didn’t want it to be counted as a lift. I tried with Morgan, then with John [Zimmerman, their coach], and it was so cool! So, we included it in the choreographic sequence.

Ciprès: At first that one would take me as much energy as a real lift! Now it’s almost a moment of rest in the program – well, almost.

It seems that pair skating is taking a lot from ice dance – positions, transitions, steps… Is it a trend you are pursuing yourself?

Ciprès: We get a lot of inspiration from ice dance, it’s true. But ice dance gets a lot of inspiration from us as well, most notably in lifts! They are doing more and more acrobatics, and a lot comes from us pairs. May I tell you? At French Nationals, two dance teams came to me and asked me to teach them one of our lifts! They’ll have to deserve it, though! [smiling]

Some years ago, you said that you wanted to push the sport through more difficult jumps, like quad Salchow or triple-triple side-by-side combinations. Now you’re pushing the sport with lifts?

Ciprès: Indeed, we wanted to mark the history of our sport with our attempts of the riskiest elements. The other day Vanessa saw another competitor landing a throw jump with her arms over her head. That’s something we started, and we have to take it as a compliment. Actually, keeping the quads off means also less risk of injury. Landing quads day after day in practice was physically exhausting and very risky.

What do you think will determine victory at Worlds?

Ciprès [straight-faced]: What will be done on that day. We’ll have to do it.

James: One key factor will also be in the evolution we make in our programs until then. They need to evolve constantly. When we skated our programs at Autumn Classic, early in the season, we had good feedback. But these programs have been intensified so much since then. At each competition we’ve come up with better elements and increased transitions. We need to continue on that trend. I’m sure all our competitors will be in great shape in Japan, whatever can be heard now. We’ll have to be better anyhow.

Ciprès: The main difference now is that we concentrate on ourselves much more than on our competitors. The game before was to see how we could get one point over them. That’s over: we come up with what we need to be the best.

