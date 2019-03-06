How to watch overall World Cup champ Mikaela Shiffrin ski this weekend

It would seem Mikaela Shiffrin picked the best weekend of the season to take a break after every scheduled event in Sochi, Russia last week had to be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
Shiffrin, while training in Italy ahead of this week’s events in the Czech Republic, was still able to make headlines, when her World Cup points total allowed her to clinch her third-consecutive overall title. She has also clinched her fourth-straight slalom crystal globe, and sixth overall, after taking an insurmountable 203-point lead in the standings.
The women’s World Cup will attempt to get back to racing on Friday with the first run of the giant slalom scheduled for 4:30 a.m. ET. Watch the first run live on OlympicChannel.com or with an NBC Sports Gold Snow Pass. The second run can be seen live on TV and streaming on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold.
After crisscrossing the globe, the ISU Speed Skating World Cup winds up in Utah for the final event of the season. The U.S.’ Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia, both recently crowned world champions, will close out their seasons on home ice at the site of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games.
For Bowe, she returns to the track where she set the world record in the 1000m not once, but twice in her career, and is closing out a season where she has landed on 12 World Cup podiums.
Watch speed skating from Salt Lake City beginning on Friday at 11:00 p.m. on TV on Olympic Channel.
If you’re looking to thaw out from all the winter sports action, some of the best international swimmers in the world convene in Des Moines at the second stop on the TYR Pro Swim Series. Look for the U.S.’ 2016 Olympic gold medalists Caeleb Dressel and Kathleen Baker to be in the pool in Iowa. Watch the first of three days of swimming in primetime beginning on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET on TV and streaming on Olympic Channel.
ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic; Kranjska Gora, Slovenia
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Friday
|4:30 a.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
|12:00 p.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)*
|NBCSN
|Saturday
|3:30 a.m.
|Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
|4:30 a.m.
|Women’s Slalom (Run 1)
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
|6:30 a.m.
|Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Women’s Slalom (Run 2)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
|6:00 p.m.
|Women’s Slalom (Run 2)*
|NBCSN
|Sunday
|4:30 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom (Run 1)
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom (Run 2)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
*Same-day delay
BOBSLED AND SKELETON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS — Whistler, British Columbia
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Thursday
|12:00 p.m.
|Men’s Skeleton (Run 1)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|1:45 p.m.
|Men’s Skeleton (Run 2)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|3:30 p.m.
|Women’s Skeleton (Run 1)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|5:00 p.m.
|Women’s Skeleton (Run 2)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|11:30 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Skeleton Day 1*
|NBCSN
|Friday
|12:00 p.m.
|Men’s Skeleton (Run 3)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|1:45 p.m.
|Men’s Skeleton (Final Run)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|3:30 p.m.
|Women’s Skeleton (Run 3)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|5:00 p.m.
|Women’s Skeleton (Final Run)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|8:00 p.m.
|Four-Man Bobsled (Run 1)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|9:30 p.m.
|Four-Man Bobsled (Run 2)
|NBCSN
|NBCSN
|Saturday
|8:00 p.m.
|Four-Man Bobsled (Run 3)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|9:30 p.m.
|Four-Man Bobsled (Final Run)
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
*Same-day delay
BIATHLON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS — Oestersund, Sweden
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Thursday
|10:15 a.m.
|Mixed Relay
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
|4:00 p.m.
|Mixed Relay*
|NBCSN
|Friday
|10:15 a.m.
|Women’s 7.5km Sprint
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
|1:00 p.m.
|Women’s 7.5km Sprint*
|NBCSN
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.
|Men’s 10km Sprint
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
|Sunday
|8:45 a.m.
|Women’s 10km Pursuit
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
|11:30 a.m.
|Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
*Same-day delay
CROSS-COUNTRY WORLD CUP — Oslo, Norway
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Saturday
|4:00 a.m.
|Men’s 50km Mass Start
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
|Sunday
|6:45 a.m.
|Women’s 30km Mass Start
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
|1:00 p.m.
|Women’s 30km Mass Start*
|Olympic Channel
*Same-day delay
FENCING GRAND PRIX — Cairo, Egypt; Budapest, Hungary
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Friday
|9:00 a.m.
|From Cairo, Egypt*
|Olympic Channel
|Sunday
|4:00 p.m.
|From Budapest, Hungary
|OlympicChannel.com
*Pre-recorded
FREESKI AND SNOWBOARDING TOYOTA U.S. GRAND PRIX — Mammoth Lakes, California
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Friday
|12:30 p.m.
|Snowboarding: Slopestyle
|NBCSports.com/NBC Sports Gold
|4:00 p.m.
|Freeski: Halfpipe
|NBCSports.com/NBC Sports Gold
|Sunday
|12:30 a.m.
|Freeski: Halfpipe*
|NBCSN
|12:30 p.m.
|Freeski: Slopestyle
|NBCSports.com/NBC Sports Gold
|4:00 p.m.
|Snowboarding: Halfpipe
|NBCSports.com/NBC Sports Gold
|11:30 p.m.
|Snowboarding: Slopestyle*
|NBCSN
*Encore presentation
NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP — Oslo, Norway
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Saturday
|3:00 a.m.
|Men’s HS134
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s 10km
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP RAW AIR TOURNAMENT — Oslo, Norway
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Friday
|1:30 p.m.
|Men’s Qualifying
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
|Saturday
|8:30 a.m.
|Men’s Team
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
|3:00 p.m.
|Men’s Team*
|Olympic Channel
|Sunday
|5:00 a.m.
|Women’s Individual
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
|9:30 a.m.
|Men’s Individual
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
|3:00 p.m.
|Women’s Individual*
|Olympic Channel
|4:30 p.m.
|Men’s Individual*
|Olympic Channel
*Same-day delay
SNOWBOARDING WORLD CUP — Scuol, Switzerland
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Saturday
|7:30 a.m.
|Parallel Giant Slalom
|OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP — Salt Lake City, Utah
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Saturday
|2:20 p.m.
|World Cup Final Day 1
|NBC Sports Gold
|11:00 p.m.
|World Cup Final Day 1*
|Olympic Channel
|Sunday
|3:15 p.m.
|World Cup Final Day 2
|NBC Sports Gold
|11:00 p.m.
|World Cup Final Day 2*
|Olympic Channel
*Same-day delay
SHORT TRACK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS — Sofia, Bulgaria
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Saturday
|8:00 a.m.
|Day 2
|NBC Sports Gold
|6:00 p.m.
|Day 2*
|Olympic Channel
|Sunday
|8:00 a.m.
|Day 3
|NBC Sports Gold
|6:00 p.m.
|Day 3*
|Olympic Channel
*Same-day delay
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES — Des Moines, Iowa
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Thursday
|8:00 p.m.
|Day 1
|Olympic Channel
|Olympic Channel
|Friday
|1:00 a.m.
|Day 1*
|NBCSN
|8:00 p.m.
|Day 2
|NBCSN
|NBCSports.com
|Saturday
|8:00 p.m.
|Day 3
|NBCSports.com
*Next-day delay