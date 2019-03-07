TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Hanna Harrell talks taking on Russians at world junior championships

By Rachel LutzMar 7, 2019, 8:47 AM EST
Hanna Harrell placed fourth in the senior competition at the U.S. Championships in Detroit in January. We caught up with the skater, who will compete in the ladies’ short program on Friday at the world junior championships (streaming live online by the ISU).

Harrell skates her short program in a neon pink dress to “Bla Bla Bla Cha Cha Cha” by Petty Booka. She said she chose the song because of the way it builds. She can “show my slower skating and my fast, energetic movements in the second half,” she said.

And the color of Harrell’s costume didn’t hurt either: “I just wanted everyone to remember me, so I can make my first impression,” she said.

NBCSports.com/figure-skating spoke with Harrell in Detroit after the competition wrapped up.

What was your mindset coming into nationals? Did you exceed your own expectations?

Yes, because this was my first senior nationals. I wasn’t even expecting to place. I was just like, ‘I’m here to do my job. And I’m going to do my best.’ I did what I had to do. I didn’t even know I placed. I did! I’m just very excited.

You’re known for your jump technique, where you have two arms above your head. Why were you so determined to attempt the “Rippon” technique? 

When I watch the Russian skaters, they’re always doing something different. Most of the American skaters, they just stay with the basic arms to the chest. I always watch them do the Rippon style and I always thought that that was really cool. It makes a jump look more difficult and it looks very pretty. The moment I saw one I was like, ‘I want to try that. I’m going to learn how to do that.’ And I started working on it. Now I enjoy doing it.

Who was that Russian skater?

I’m not exactly sure. I’ve just been looking through Instagram on the explore page. The Russians would always come up.

How do you expect to feel when you get the chance to face the Russians [at World Juniors]?

Of course, I’ll be a little nervous. Feel a little intimidated, almost. Because the Russians are amazing, one of the top skaters at this moment. But my goal is just to focus on myself. It’s just such a great opportunity to be able to skate with such amazing jumpers and skaters.

You compete at nationals as a senior, and place fourth, but then get sent to junior worlds. What differences do you see between the two?  

It’s pretty weird for me. This is my first time doing this. What I’m doing is I’m just trying to get more experience and be able to skate with high level athletes and get more… learn from the other athletes, like skating more mature, skating like a senior skater so I can bring some of that into my junior program.

What other feedback have you gotten in terms of those things, like your artistry and skating more maturely?

Because this is my first time in senior, of course it’s still like a junior [skater]. It’s not there yet. I’m going to work on it and hope that it will become like a senior skater.

Are there senior skaters that you admire that you want to try and emulate?

Yes, for skating skills, Sasha Cohen. I’ve always looked up to her ever since I was little. Her skating skills are my favorite. I love watching her. I always watch her YouTube videos.

MORE: Ice Age: Should a country’s senior nationals include figure skaters frozen out of senior – or even junior – world championships?

Olympic medalists Kathleen Baker, Caeleb Dressel headline TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines

By Alex AzziMar 7, 2019, 1:13 PM EST
The TYR Pro Swim series continues this week with a stop in Des Moines, Iowa. The meet marks the first time that Iowa has hosted a professional swimming competition.

The women’s field is headlined by a handful of Olympic medalists, including Allison Schmitt, Kathleen Baker, Leah Smith, and Olivia Smoliga.

Baker, a two-time Olympic medalist and backstroke specialist, will look to improve on her performance at the first stop of the series in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she finished third in the 50m back, eighth in the 100m back (an event in which she holds the world record), and scratched the 200m back.

Schmitt, an eight-time Olympic medalist, is entered in her first meet of 2019. The three-time Olympian is slated to compete in six events, including the 200m free, where she holds a six-year-old American record. Schmitt originally planned to retire after the 2016 Rio Olympics, but she never officially took herself out of the drug-testing pool, and returned to competition in April 2018. The 28-year-old has been open in recent years about battling depression and says one of her goals is to destigmatize conversations surrounding mental health.

The men’s field features seven-time world champion Caeleb Dressel, who is entered in seven events: the 100m free, 100m breast, 200m free, 50m breast, 50m fly, 100m fly, and 50m free. The 22-year-old had a slow start to the meet on Thursday morning, finishing 15th in the preliminary round of the 100m free (an event in which he holds the American record). Given that it is still early in the season, it is hard to draw too many conclusions from results in Des Moines as most swimmers are currently in the middle of a heavy training period as they look ahead to this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Michael Andrew, 19, is also expected to compete in seven events, including five that overlap with Dressel. At last summer’s U.S. National Championships, the two swimmers dueled in multiple events, with Andrew out-touching Dressel in both the 50m fly and 50m free, while Dressel secured the win in the 100m fly.

Live coverage of Thursday’s finals begins at 8:00pm ET on Olympic Channel, while Friday’s finals get underway at 8:00pm ET on NBCSN.

Two-time Olympic medalist Ayumu Hirano to compete in skateboarding this month

By Rachel ThompsonMar 7, 2019, 11:47 AM EST
After winning his second straight Olympic silver medal in PyeongChang, Japanese snowboarding star Ayumu Hirano had barely undone his bindings when he was asked about his plans for Tokyo.

“If I’m going to start aiming for [Tokyo 2020], I don’t have much time. I’ll need to train hard,” Hirano said at a post-event press conference, according to the Japan Times. “I need to organize my thoughts. It’s just a possibility at this point.”

Hirano, 20, plans to compete in skateboarding at the Japan Open on March 16, according to Reuters, and has said he’s aiming for a spot on the Japanese team when skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in 2020.

Known for his incredible amplitude and smooth board control on the halfpipe, Hirano’s ties to skateboarding link back to childhood: his father, Hidenori, owns a skate park in Hirano’s hometown of Murakami, located on the west coast of Japan. He could be one of the host nation’s most prominent stars in Tokyo if he makes the Olympic team.

He could also could face a familiar foe: Shaun White, who topped Hirano for gold in PyeongChang, has said he’s pondering a run at his first summer Olympics. White, 32, has won five X Games medals in skateboarding, but all of those were in vert, a non-Olympic discipline.

White said in February he was “cruising into skating,” in an interview with Olympic.org, while trying to plot out what he’ll need to do to qualify for Tokyo. “I’m best preparing for any outcome,” he said, and enjoying some time away from the snow. “I’m skating on Venice Beach, the sun is going down and I’ve stopped to get a taco,” she said. “I’m kicking it with my friends, instead of being in Colorado. It’s been great and I’m having fun. It’s a different type of skating [in Tokyo] to what I did previously, which was vert skating, the big ramps. Now I’m doing bowl skating which is rad, it’s so much fun.”