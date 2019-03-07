Olympic medalists Kathleen Baker, Caeleb Dressel headline TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines

Hanna Harrell placed fourth in the senior competition at the U.S. Championships in Detroit in January. We caught up with the skater, who will compete in the ladies’ short program on Friday at the world junior championships (streaming live online by the ISU).

Harrell skates her short program in a neon pink dress to “Bla Bla Bla Cha Cha Cha” by Petty Booka. She said she chose the song because of the way it builds. She can “show my slower skating and my fast, energetic movements in the second half,” she said.

And the color of Harrell’s costume didn’t hurt either: “I just wanted everyone to remember me, so I can make my first impression,” she said.

NBCSports.com/figure-skating spoke with Harrell in Detroit after the competition wrapped up.

What was your mindset coming into nationals? Did you exceed your own expectations?

Yes, because this was my first senior nationals. I wasn’t even expecting to place. I was just like, ‘I’m here to do my job. And I’m going to do my best.’ I did what I had to do. I didn’t even know I placed. I did! I’m just very excited.

You’re known for your jump technique, where you have two arms above your head. Why were you so determined to attempt the “Rippon” technique?

When I watch the Russian skaters, they’re always doing something different. Most of the American skaters, they just stay with the basic arms to the chest. I always watch them do the Rippon style and I always thought that that was really cool. It makes a jump look more difficult and it looks very pretty. The moment I saw one I was like, ‘I want to try that. I’m going to learn how to do that.’ And I started working on it. Now I enjoy doing it.

Who was that Russian skater?

I’m not exactly sure. I’ve just been looking through Instagram on the explore page. The Russians would always come up.

How do you expect to feel when you get the chance to face the Russians [at World Juniors]?

Of course, I’ll be a little nervous. Feel a little intimidated, almost. Because the Russians are amazing, one of the top skaters at this moment. But my goal is just to focus on myself. It’s just such a great opportunity to be able to skate with such amazing jumpers and skaters.

You compete at nationals as a senior, and place fourth, but then get sent to junior worlds. What differences do you see between the two?

It’s pretty weird for me. This is my first time doing this. What I’m doing is I’m just trying to get more experience and be able to skate with high level athletes and get more… learn from the other athletes, like skating more mature, skating like a senior skater so I can bring some of that into my junior program.

What other feedback have you gotten in terms of those things, like your artistry and skating more maturely?

Because this is my first time in senior, of course it’s still like a junior [skater]. It’s not there yet. I’m going to work on it and hope that it will become like a senior skater.

Are there senior skaters that you admire that you want to try and emulate?

Yes, for skating skills, Sasha Cohen. I’ve always looked up to her ever since I was little. Her skating skills are my favorite. I love watching her. I always watch her YouTube videos.

