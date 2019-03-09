TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks 30-year World Cup single-season win record

By Nate ClarkMar 9, 2019, 8:37 AM EST
Taking a victory lap the only way she knows how, the U.S.’ Mikaela Shiffrin rewrote the World Cup record books with her 15th win of the season. In 53 World Cup seasons no man or woman has won more than 14 races. Until now.

Switzerland’s Vreni Schneider had held the record after winning 14 races of her own during the 1988-89 World Cup campaign.

The win is Shiffrin’s sixth World Cup slalom win of the season, further justifying her dominance in the discipline on tour which extends back to 2013.

Shiffrin had already clinched her third overall World Cup title, as well as her third-consecutive slalom crystal globe. Any World Cup points picked up in today’s race would only add to her stifling control of the leaderboard.

After the first run this morning through falling Czech snow, Shiffrin held the lead by just over three tenths, with Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener in second, and Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter in third, nearly a second and a half behind Shiffrin. Hansdotter recently announced her plans to retire from competition at the end of the season.

In the second run, Holdener came out attacking, skiing just ahead of Shiffrin. Holdener made it cleanly through the top section of the course which kept many of the top slalom skiers of the day off balance, including Hansdotter, who’s mistakes landed her off the podium in seventh. Holdener crossing the finish line with the lead by more than a second.

However, Shiffrin had the final say, and came out on top with a clean run more than eight tenths faster than Holdener. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova finished in third, more than two seconds behind Shiffrin.  

Prior to racing this week, Shiffrin had been holed up in Italy, training and resting ahead of the final two weeks of the season. She teased fans by posting a photo of herself holding up a pair of skis on Facebook with the caption “P.S. Yes, these are my super-G skis,” which all but confirms she will attempt to win the tightly contested super-G globe next week in Andorra. Shiffrin currently clings to a 32-point lead over Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein in the standings.

In addition to the super-G crystal globe, Shiffrin also has the opportunity to win the giant slalom season title.

Speaking after her third-place finish in this Friday’s giant slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Shiffrin explained, despite her 97-point cushion in the GS standings, she must stay focused if she expects hold off her Slovakian rival, Vlhova. Vlhova won on Friday, skiing six tenths faster than Shiffrin.

“I think there is still something possible at the finals so I won’t celebrate yet. But I am really happy to have this kind of advantage,” said Shiffrin according to the Associated Press. “Slalom, overall and GS are my biggest goals this year so it’s an incredible place to be right now.”

The World Cup men were racing in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia today where Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen got the win in giant slalom, his third win and sixth podium appearance in a GS race this season. Austria’s Marcel Hirscher finished off the podium in sixth. A win would have allowed Hirscher to clinch his eighth-consecutive World Cup overall title, but that will now have to wait at least a day.

Kristoffersen’s countryman Rasmus Windingstad landed on his first World Cup podium, finishing in second. Windingstad jumped up five spots to make the podium with his second run performance.

Hirscher gets another chance at the overall title tomorrow as racing continues in Slovenia with the men’s slalom. The first run is scheduled to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET and the second at 7:30 a.m. ET. Watch the first run live on OlympicChannel.com or with an NBC Sports Gold Snow Pass. The second run will air live on Olympic Channel on TV and streaming with coverage also available on NBC Sports Gold.

Beginning on Wednesday, the 2018-19 World Cup season finale gets underway in Andorra with the men’s and women’s downhill.

To see Shiffrin attempt to win two more crystal globes this season, watch the women’s super-G on Thursday and Sunday’s giant slalom.

Check out the full schedule below for times, events and where to watch live on TV and streaming.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP FINAL — Soldeu, Andorra

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Wednesday 5:30 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Downhill* NBCSN
Thursday 5:30 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
11:00 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Super-G* NBCSN
Friday 7:00 a.m. Team Event Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 4:30 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
8:00 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
8:00 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
3:30 p.m. Women’s Giant Slalom* NBCSN

 

Shiffrin leads slalom, approaches record 15th win of season

Getty Images
By Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 7:05 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom in tough conditions on Saturday, positioning herself for what would be a record 15th victory of the season.

No skier, male or female, has won more than 14 races in a single campaign in the 53-year history of the World Cup.

Shiffrin has already wrapped up the World Cup slalom season title, her sixth in the last seven years, and her third straight overall championship.

In dense snowfall, Shiffrin was 0.37 seconds faster than Wendy Holdener of Switzerland. The rest of the field, led by Olympic champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden, had more than a second to make up in the second leg.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, the only skier other than Shiffrin to win a women’s World Cup slalom since January 2017, was 1.33 seconds behind in fourth.

Watch the second run live on Olympic Channel on TV or streaming at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Hiwatashi rallies, wins gold at World Junior Figure Skating Championships

Tomoki Hiwatashi
Getty Images File photo
By Rachel LutzMar 8, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
Tomoki Hiwatashi rallied from second place after the short program to win gold at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia on Friday. In 2016, he was the world junior bronze medalist.

Hiwatashi, who placed fourth at January’s U.S. Championships, earned 148.82 points in the free skate for a total overall score of 230.32 points. He edged Russia’s Roman Savosin by 1.04 points. Daniel Grassl of Italy finished with the bronze medal.

The United States had two other skaters in the men’s field, Camden Pulkinen and Alex Krasnozhon, who finished eighth and 11th, respectively. Full results are here.

The last U.S. man to win the world junior title was Vincent Zhou in 2017.

The World Junior Championships conclude Saturday with the free dance and the ladies’ free skate. The event is streaming on the ISU’s YouTube channel.

Ting Cui and Hanna Harrell sit in third and fifth, respectively, in the ladies’ field. Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova lead the field. The last U.S. woman to win a medal at the world junior championships was Gracie Gold (silver) in 2012.

