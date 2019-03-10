Brittany Bowe sets 1500m world record, gets broken minutes later

KEARNS, Utah — Brittany Bowe set her second world record in as many days on Sunday at the Utah Olympic Oval during the first day of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Finals. The top 12 skaters in the world in each distance compete for the title. Full results are here.

The two-time Olympian and Olympic medalist broke the 1500m world record with a time of 1:50.327. However, it didn’t last long, as Japanese skater Miho Takagi skated 1:49.839 just minutes later for a new world record and the gold medal. Bowe secured the silver medal and the Overall World Cup title in the 1500m.

On Saturday, Bowe set the world record in the 1000m.

Bowe also skated in the 500m (2) on Sunday, where she finished sixth with a time of 37.126 to end the season fifth overall in the standings.

“I was happy and optimistic, but I didn’t think [the world record] would hold,” Bowe said through U.S. Speedskating. “I’m really pleased with myself and the other ladies. They’ve done an incredible job this year and raised the bar, so I couldn’t be more pleased with the season. I’m definitely ready for vacation, then back at it in a couple of months.”

Bowe’s World Cup medal count stands at 14, including six golds. She called this year the best season she’s had so far.

“Coming back off the injury, it’s taken me two full years to come back and having results builds your confidence, and not having results for a year and a half it gets a little bit old,” she said. “You don’t know if you’ll ever have it back or did you miss your prime, but the skating shows for itself and the times show I’m better than ever.”

Two-time Olympian Joey Mantia skated to an eighth place finish in the 1500m with a time of 1:42.924, and finished fifth place overall in the World Cup final standings in the distance. The Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis set a world record in the 1500m with a time of 1:40.176. He set the world record in the 1000m on Saturday.

“I’m really happy with my 1000, getting a personal best for the first time in years, it was really nice,” said Mantia. “I think finishing off this season gives me some perspective of what to work on next year. I’m really optimistic going into next season. If I can stay healthy and keep my body good, I’ll just keep getting stronger.”

