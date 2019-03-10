TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Brittany Bowe sets 1500m world record, gets broken minutes later

By Rachel LutzMar 10, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

KEARNS, Utah — Brittany Bowset her second world record in as many days on Sunday at the Utah Olympic Oval during the first day of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Finals. The top 12 skaters in the world in each distance compete for the title. Full results are here.

The two-time Olympian and Olympic medalist broke the 1500m world record with a time of 1:50.327. However, it didn’t last long, as Japanese skater Miho Takagi skated 1:49.839 just minutes later for a new world record and the gold medal. Bowe secured the silver medal and the Overall World Cup title in the 1500m.

On Saturday, Bowe set the world record in the 1000m.

Bowe also skated in the 500m (2) on Sunday, where she finished sixth with a time of 37.126 to end the season fifth overall in the standings.

“I was happy and optimistic, but I didn’t think [the world record] would hold,” Bowe said through U.S. Speedskating. “I’m really pleased with myself and the other ladies. They’ve done an incredible job this year and raised the bar, so I couldn’t be more pleased with the season. I’m definitely ready for vacation, then back at it in a couple of months.”

Bowe’s World Cup medal count stands at 14, including six golds. She called this year the best season she’s had so far.

“Coming back off the injury, it’s taken me two full years to come back and having results builds your confidence, and not having results for a year and a half it gets a little bit old,” she said. “You don’t know if you’ll ever have it back or did you miss your prime, but the skating shows for itself and the times show I’m better than ever.”

Two-time Olympian Joey Mantia skated to an eighth place finish in the 1500m with a time of 1:42.924, and finished fifth place overall in the World Cup final standings in the distance. The Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis set a world record in the 1500m with a time of 1:40.176. He set the world record in the 1000m on Saturday.

“I’m really happy with my 1000, getting a personal best for the first time in years, it was really nice,” said Mantia. “I think finishing off this season gives me some perspective of what to work on next year. I’m really optimistic going into next season. If I can stay healthy and keep my body good, I’ll just keep getting stronger.”

MORE: Brittany Bowe wins overall bronze at the World Sprint Championships

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Marcel Hirscher clinches eighth-consecutive World Cup overall title

By Nate ClarkMar 10, 2019, 9:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher can now lay claim to his eighth-straight World Cup overall title, after a third-place slalom finish in Slovenia. But it was Switzerland’s six foot, seven inch Ramon Zenhaeusern who skied away with his first traditional slalom World Cup win in Kranjska Gora today.

After today’s race, Hirscher’s closest competitor in the overall standings, France’s Alexis Pinturault, trails the Austrian by more points than can be won in the remaining races of the season. The point check was a formality as Pinturault is not likely to enter Wednesday’s downhill race at the World Cup Finals in Andorra.

With his latest overall title win, Hirscher also matches the World Cup record, set by the U.S.’ Lindsey Vonn, of 20 overall and discipline crystal globes won in a career. Hirscher does pass Vonn on the World Cup record list of most podium finishes, making his 138th career podium appearance today in Slovenia.

At the end of today’s first slalom run, Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen held a lead of more than half a second over the field, while Hirscher found himself eight tenths behind the leader in sixth place. Searching for his first podium finish of the season, Italy’s Manfred Moelgg was second with Pinturault in third.

Sitting in seventh place after his first run, Zenhaeusern came back with a masterful second run, overcoming a deficit of nine tenths of a second to overtake the lead. Skiing after Zenhaeusern, Hirscher laid down tracks well enough to pull into second place, just over a second behind Zenhaeusern.

Kristoffersen posed the final threat to Zenhaeusern, but he was unable to recover from mistakes made early in his second run to get the win, crossing the finish line over a second behind Zenhaeusern, but passing his rival Hirscher. Pinturault faltered, ending his day in seventh.

Full results are here.

Attention now turns to the 2018-19 World Cup Final which kicks off on Wednesday in Soldeu, Andorra with the men’s and women’s downhill, but the real action starts on Thursday for U.S. fans as Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to ski. The women’s super-G and giant slalom crystal globes are still up for grabs, with Shiffrin holding point leads in both disciplines.

Watch the women’s super-G live on Thursday beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET on TV and streaming on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold, with an encore presentation airing on NBCSN on TV at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To see if Shiffrin can win the giant slalom crystal globe, watch the first run live on Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m. and the second run at 7:00 a.m. Live first run action will be streaming on OlympicChannel.com and NBC Sports Gold, with the second run airing live on TV and streaming with Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold.

Check out the full schedule below for times, events and where to watch live on TV and streaming.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP FINAL — Soldeu, Andorra

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Wednesday 5:30 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Downhill* NBCSN
Thursday 5:30 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
11:00 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Super-G* NBCSN
Friday 7:00 a.m. Team Event Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 4:30 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
8:00 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
8:00 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
3:30 p.m. Women’s Giant Slalom* NBCSN

Brittany Bowe sets world record in 1000m

By Rachel LutzMar 9, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

KEARNS, Utah — Two-time Olympian and Olympic medalist Brittany Bowe skated to a gold medal in world record time in the 1000m on Saturday at the Utah Olympic Oval during the first day of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Finals.

Her time of 1:11.61 clinched the world record, adding to Bowe’s three World Cup gold medals in the distance as well as the 2019 World Single Distance Championships title last month.

The top 12 skaters in the world in each distance compete for the title. Full results are here.

“I couldn’t be more pleased,” Bowe said through U.S. Speedskating. “It’s been a great season. This is the last race of the season on home soil in front of the home crowd and 1:11.6 is remarkable. Miho [Takagi] and Nao [Kodaira] [were] the first two ladies to break 1:12 with that 1:11.7. It’s tough to follow a performance like that but it also gets you excited, so I couldn’t be more happy today.”

Bowe also raced in the 500m (1) where she finished fourth in a time of 37.168. She will race again on Sunday in the 500m (2) and the 1500m. The men’s 500m (2) and the Mass Start events are also Sunday.

Joey Mantia, 2019 Mass Start world champion, skated a personal best 1:07.348 in the men’s 1000m to finish in ninth place, good for 10th overall in World Cup points.

The Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis set a new world record in the men’s 1000m with a time of 1:06.18. The previous record was set by Olympic medalist Shani Davis in 2009.

More world records fell at the Olympic Oval on Friday.

Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama set a world record in the men’s 500 (1) of 33.835, only to have it broken minutes later by Russia’s Pavel Kulizhnikov in 33.616.

Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republich set a ladies’ 3000m world record in 3:52.027. Last weekend, Sablikova set two world records at the World Allround Championships in Calgary.

MORE: Brittany Bowe wins overall bronze at the World Sprint Championships

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!