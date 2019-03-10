Marcel Hirscher clinches eighth-consecutive World Cup overall title

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher can now lay claim to his eighth-straight World Cup overall title, after a third-place slalom finish in Slovenia. But it was Switzerland’s six foot, seven inch Ramon Zenhaeusern who skied away with his first traditional slalom World Cup win in Kranjska Gora today.
After today’s race, Hirscher’s closest competitor in the overall standings, France’s Alexis Pinturault, trails the Austrian by more points than can be won in the remaining races of the season. The point check was a formality as Pinturault is not likely to enter Wednesday’s downhill race at the World Cup Finals in Andorra.
With his latest overall title win, Hirscher also matches the World Cup record, set by the U.S.’ Lindsey Vonn, of 20 overall and discipline crystal globes won in a career. Hirscher does pass Vonn on the World Cup record list of most podium finishes, making his 138th career podium appearance today in Slovenia.
At the end of today’s first slalom run, Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen held a lead of more than half a second over the field, while Hirscher found himself eight tenths behind the leader in sixth place. Searching for his first podium finish of the season, Italy’s Manfred Moelgg was second with Pinturault in third.
Sitting in seventh place after his first run, Zenhaeusern came back with a masterful second run, overcoming a deficit of nine tenths of a second to overtake the lead. Skiing after Zenhaeusern, Hirscher laid down tracks well enough to pull into second place, just over a second behind Zenhaeusern.
Kristoffersen posed the final threat to Zenhaeusern, but he was unable to recover from mistakes made early in his second run to get the win, crossing the finish line over a second behind Zenhaeusern, but passing his rival Hirscher. Pinturault faltered, ending his day in seventh.
Attention now turns to the 2018-19 World Cup Final which kicks off on Wednesday in Soldeu, Andorra with the men’s and women’s downhill, but the real action starts on Thursday for U.S. fans as Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to ski. The women’s super-G and giant slalom crystal globes are still up for grabs, with Shiffrin holding point leads in both disciplines.
