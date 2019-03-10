TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Marcel Hirscher clinches eighth-consecutive World Cup overall title

By Nate ClarkMar 10, 2019, 9:02 AM EDT
Austria’s Marcel Hirscher can now lay claim to his eighth-straight World Cup overall title, after a third-place slalom finish in Slovenia. But it was Switzerland’s six foot, seven inch Ramon Zenhaeusern who skied away with his first traditional slalom World Cup win in Kranjska Gora today.

After today’s race, Hirscher’s closest competitor in the overall standings, France’s Alexis Pinturault, trails the Austrian by more points than can be won in the remaining races of the season. The point check was a formality as Pinturault is not likely to enter Wednesday’s downhill race at the World Cup Finals in Andorra.

With his latest overall title win, Hirscher also matches the World Cup record, set by the U.S.’ Lindsey Vonn, of 20 overall and discipline crystal globes won in a career. Hirscher does pass Vonn on the World Cup record list of most podium finishes, making his 138th career podium appearance today in Slovenia.

At the end of today’s first slalom run, Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen held a lead of more than half a second over the field, while Hirscher found himself eight tenths behind the leader in sixth place. Searching for his first podium finish of the season, Italy’s Manfred Moelgg was second with Pinturault in third.

Sitting in seventh place after his first run, Zenhaeusern came back with a masterful second run, overcoming a deficit of nine tenths of a second to overtake the lead. Skiing after Zenhaeusern, Hirscher laid down tracks well enough to pull into second place, just over a second behind Zenhaeusern.

Kristoffersen posed the final threat to Zenhaeusern, but he was unable to recover from mistakes made early in his second run to get the win, crossing the finish line over a second behind Zenhaeusern, but passing his rival Hirscher. Pinturault faltered, ending his day in seventh.

Full results are here.

Attention now turns to the 2018-19 World Cup Final which kicks off on Wednesday in Soldeu, Andorra with the men’s and women’s downhill, but the real action starts on Thursday for U.S. fans as Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to ski. The women’s super-G and giant slalom crystal globes are still up for grabs, with Shiffrin holding point leads in both disciplines.

Watch the women’s super-G live on Thursday beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET on TV and streaming on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold, with an encore presentation airing on NBCSN on TV at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To see if Shiffrin can win the giant slalom crystal globe, watch the first run live on Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m. and the second run at 7:00 a.m. Live first run action will be streaming on OlympicChannel.com and NBC Sports Gold, with the second run airing live on TV and streaming with Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold.

Check out the full schedule below for times, events and where to watch live on TV and streaming.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP FINAL — Soldeu, Andorra

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Wednesday 5:30 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Downhill* NBCSN
Thursday 5:30 a.m. Men’s & Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
11:00 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Super-G* NBCSN
Friday 7:00 a.m. Team Event Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 4:30 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
8:00 a.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
8:00 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
3:30 p.m. Women’s Giant Slalom* NBCSN

Brittany Bowe sets world record in 1000m

By Rachel LutzMar 9, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT
KEARNS, Utah — Two-time Olympian and Olympic medalist Brittany Bowe skated to a gold medal in world record time in the 1000m on Saturday at the Utah Olympic Oval during the first day of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Finals.

Her time of 1:11.61 clinched the world record, adding to Bowe’s three World Cup gold medals in the distance as well as the 2019 World Single Distance Championships title last month.

The top 12 skaters in the world in each distance compete for the title. Full results are here. 

“I couldn’t be more pleased,” Bowe said through U.S. Speedskating. “It’s been a great season. This is the last race of the season on home soil in front of the home crowd and 1:11.6 is remarkable. Miho [Takagi] and Nao [Kodaira] [were] the first two ladies to break 1:12 with that 1:11.7. It’s tough to follow a performance like that but it also gets you excited, so I couldn’t be more happy today.”

Bowe also raced in the 500m (1) where she finished fourth in a time of 37.168. She will race again on Sunday in the 500m (2) and the 1500m. The men’s 500m (2) and the Mass Start events are also Sunday.

Joey Mantia, 2019 Mass Start world champion, skated a personal best 1:07.348 in the men’s 1000m to finish in ninth place, good for 10th overall in World Cup points.

The Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis set a new world record in the men’s 1000m with a time of 1:06.18. The previous record was set by Olympic medalist Shani Davis in 2009.

More world records fell at the Olympic Oval on Friday.

Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama set a world record in the men’s 500 (1) of 33.835, only to have it broken minutes later by Russia’s Pavel Kulizhnikov in 33.616.

Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republich set a ladies’ 3000m world record in 3:52.027. Last weekend, Sablikova set two world records at the World Allround Championships in Calgary.

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks 30-year World Cup single-season win record

By Nate ClarkMar 9, 2019, 8:37 AM EDT
Taking a victory lap the only way she knows how, the U.S.’ Mikaela Shiffrin rewrote the World Cup record books with her 15th win of the season. In 53 World Cup seasons no man or woman has won more than 14 races. Until now.

Switzerland’s Vreni Schneider had held the record after winning 14 races of her own during the 1988-89 World Cup campaign.

The win is Shiffrin’s sixth World Cup slalom win of the season, further justifying her dominance in the discipline on tour which extends back to 2013.

Shiffrin had already clinched her third overall World Cup title, as well as her third-consecutive slalom crystal globe. Any World Cup points picked up in today’s race would only add to her stifling control of the leaderboard.

After the first run this morning through falling Czech snow, Shiffrin held the lead by just over three tenths, with Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener in second, and Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter in third, nearly a second and a half behind Shiffrin. Hansdotter recently announced her plans to retire from competition at the end of the season.

In the second run, Holdener came out attacking, skiing just ahead of Shiffrin. Holdener made it cleanly through the top section of the course which kept many of the top slalom skiers of the day off balance, including Hansdotter, who’s mistakes landed her off the podium in seventh. Holdener crossing the finish line with the lead by more than a second.

However, Shiffrin had the final say, and came out on top with a clean run more than eight tenths faster than Holdener. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova finished in third, more than two seconds behind Shiffrin.  

Full results are here.

Prior to racing this week, Shiffrin had been holed up in Italy, training and resting ahead of the final two weeks of the season. She teased fans by posting a photo of herself holding up a pair of skis on Facebook with the caption “P.S. Yes, these are my super-G skis,” which all but confirms she will attempt to win the tightly contested super-G globe next week in Andorra. Shiffrin currently clings to a 32-point lead over Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein in the standings.

In addition to the super-G crystal globe, Shiffrin also has the opportunity to win the giant slalom season title.

Speaking after her third-place finish in this Friday’s giant slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Shiffrin explained, despite her 97-point cushion in the GS standings, she must stay focused if she expects hold off her Slovakian rival, Vlhova. Vlhova won on Friday, skiing six tenths faster than Shiffrin.

“I think there is still something possible at the finals so I won’t celebrate yet. But I am really happy to have this kind of advantage,” said Shiffrin according to the Associated Press. “Slalom, overall and GS are my biggest goals this year so it’s an incredible place to be right now.”

The World Cup men were racing in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia today where Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen got the win in giant slalom, his third win and sixth podium appearance in a GS race this season. Austria’s Marcel Hirscher finished off the podium in sixth. A win would have allowed Hirscher to clinch his eighth-consecutive World Cup overall title, but that will now have to wait at least a day.

Kristoffersen’s countryman Rasmus Windingstad landed on his first World Cup podium, finishing in second. Windingstad jumped up five spots to make the podium with his second run performance.

Full results are here.

Hirscher gets another chance at the overall title tomorrow as racing continues in Slovenia with the men’s slalom. The first run is scheduled to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET and the second at 7:30 a.m. ET. Watch the first run live on OlympicChannel.com or with an NBC Sports Gold Snow Pass. The second run will air live on Olympic Channel on TV and streaming with coverage also available on NBC Sports Gold.

Beginning on Wednesday, the 2018-19 World Cup season finale gets underway in Andorra with the men’s and women’s downhill.

To see Shiffrin attempt to win two more crystal globes this season, watch the women’s super-G on Thursday and Sunday’s giant slalom.

Check out the full schedule below for times, events and where to watch live on TV and streaming.

