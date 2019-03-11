Russia remains banned from international track for doping

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Russia’s doping ban from international track and field will remain in place until the Moscow laboratory data has been analyzed, a process that could lead to the country’s reinstatement before this year’s world championships.
The head of the IAAF’s Russia taskforce, Rune Andersen, says he is waiting for the World Anti-Doping Agency to finish analyzing data from the Moscow laboratory at the center of the doping cover-ups. The IAAF also wants Russia to cover the costs of years of doping investigations.
Andersen says any lifting of the ban “might be before, it might be after” the Sept. 27-Oct. 6 world championships in Doha, Qatar.
The IAAF is the lone holdout among major sports bodies in maintaining its ban on Russia. The ban has been in place since November 2015, but the IAAF has allowed dozens of Russians to compete as neutral athletes.
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) Prosecutors in Estonia say they have opened criminal proceedings against a veteran ski coach linked to a doping ring.
Mati Alaver, who has coached elite-level cross-country skiers for four decades, is suspected of persuading skiers to use performance-enhancing drugs.
The case comes after Austrian police arrested five skiers, two of them Estonians, at the Nordic skiing world championships. Another Estonian skier, three-time Olympian Algo Karp, told the Ohtuleht newspaper that he also doped.
The case has caused a scandal in Estonia, where cross-country skiers are star athletes responsible for all of the small Baltic nation’s seven Winter Olympic medals.
Alaver was stripped of two state honors by President Kersti Kaljulaid last week after he was first linked to the Austrian arrests.
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A prominent Kenyan soccer official is believed to be among 157 people killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia on Sunday.
Hussein Swaleh, the former secretary general of the Kenyan soccer federation, was due to return home on the Ethiopian Airlines flight after working as the match commissioner in an African Champions League game in Egypt on Friday.
The plane was headed for the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, but it crashed minutes after takeoff in Addis Ababa. Authorities say there were 149 passengers and eight crew members onboard and no one survived.
Kenyan soccer federation president Nick Mwendwa said Swaleh was one of the 32 Kenyan nationals on the flight. Mwendwa wrote on Twitter: “Sad day for football.”