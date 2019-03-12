TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Alexey Poltoranin
Kazakhstan comes to defense of skier arrested for doping

Associated PressMar 12, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — The government of Kazakhstan has come to the defense of a skier arrested in the Austrian doping raids, saying he didn’t use performance-enhancing drugs even though he visited the doctor implicated in the case.

Alexei Poltoranin, a four-time Olympian and two-time world championship medalist from Kazakhstan, was arrested along with four other competitors at the Nordic skiing world championships last month on suspicion of sports fraud. A German doctor and two Austrian cyclists have also been accused of being involved in the doping ring.

According to the Tengri news website, Culture and Sports Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly says “thankfully Poltoranin did not dope, but he went to the doctor in Germany and gave blood.”

Mukhamediuly says “we are taking measures to soften the punishment and not leave him on his own.”

German and Estonian authorities are also investigating the doping accusations, and two Austrian cyclists have been implicated.

Swedish slalom specialist Hargin to retire at end of season

Associated PressMar 12, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) Three-time Olympian Mattias Hargin will retire at the end of the season after 15 years on the World Cup circuit.

The slalom specialist from Sweden says Friday’s team event at the World Cup Finals will be his last race.

Hargin writes on Instagram that “It’s time to say goodbye … It feels a bit weird but also exiting and interesting whats up next.”

Hargin says he has “now come to a point where I feel I don’t have what it takes to win races anymore. So it’s time to make a change, time to find a new challenge in life.”

The 33-year-old Hargin won the slalom event at the Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbuehel in 2015 for his only individual World Cup victory from 135 starts, though he won the team event with Sweden at the finals in each of the past two seasons. He also won bronze with the team at the 2017 world championships in St. Moritz.

Hargin is the second prominent skier from Sweden to end his career this week. Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter announced her retirement last week.

Start of Tokyo Olympics just 500 days away

Associated PressMar 12, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
TOKYO (AP) — Tick tock, tick tock. The Tokyo Olympic clock has hit 500 days to go.

Organizers marked the milestone on Tuesday, unveiling the stylized pictogram figures for next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The pictogram system was first used extensively in 1964 when the Japanese capital lasted hosted the Summer Olympics — just 19 years after the end of World War II.

A picture system to illustrate sports events was used in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, and 12 years later in London. Other Olympics sporadically used some drawings for the same purpose.

But the ’64 Olympics originated the standardized symbols that have become familiar in every Olympics since then.

Japanese athletes posed with the pictograms and their designer, Masaaki Hiromura. Organizers also toured regions that will host Olympic events, including the area north of Tokyo that was devastated by a 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and resulting damage to nearby nuclear reactors.

The ’64 Tokyo Olympics came up with the pictograms, partly because the games were the first in Asia and held in a country where the language was inaccessible to many international visitors.

Unlike other recent Olympics, construction projects are largely on schedule. The new National Stadium, the centerpiece of the games, is to be completed by the by the end of the year at a cost estimated at $1.25 billion.

That’s not to say these Olympics are problem free.

Costs continue to rise, although local organizers and the IOC say they are cutting costs — or at least slowing the rise.

As an example, last month organizers said the cost of the opening and closing ceremonies had risen by 40 percent compared with the forecast in 2013 when Tokyo was awarded the games.

Overall, Tokyo is spending at least $20 billion to host the Olympics. About 75 percent of this is public money, although costs are difficult to track with arguments over what are — and what are not — Olympic expenses. That figure is about three times larger than the bid forecast in 2013.

Tsunekazu Takeda, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee and a powerful International Olympic Committee member, is also being investigated in a vote-buying scandal that may have helped Tokyo land the Olympics.

Takeda has denied wrongdoing and has not resigned from any of his positions with the IOC or in Japan.

He is up for re-election to the Japanese Olympic Committee this summer and could face pressure to step aside.