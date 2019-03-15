Joan Benoit Samuelson, 61, will run in 2019 Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Joan Benoit Samuelson plans to run the Boston Marathon again at age 61.
The Boston Athletic Association says the two-time champion and Olympic gold medalist will be in the field on April 15.
Benoit Samuelson was a 21-year-old Bowdoin College student in 1979 when she set an American marathon record and a women’s course record. She finished in 2 hours, 35 minutes, 15 seconds, wearing a Red Sox cap.
She returned in 1983 to set a world best of 2:22:43. She won the first Olympic women’s marathon at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
Benoit Samuelson says her goal next month is to run within 40 minutes of the time she clocked in her Boston debut 40 years ago. She last ran the Boston Marathon in 2015.
DENVER (AP) — Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. One of the victims was 8 years old.
Most contend that because they were young and sexually inexperienced, they were not aware they were being abused at the time. Some became aware when other victims began telling their stories at Nassar’s 2018 sentencing hearing for child pornography and sex abuse. Others acted after the release of a report in December that detailed the USOC’s slow response to sex-abuse cases.
The lawsuit alleges the USOC violated Title IX and the constitution by not acting promptly and more forcefully.
The USOC said the federation would have no comment on pending litigation. The governing body has tried to remove itself as a defendant in a number of other similar lawsuits, contending it should not be held legally responsible for Nassar’s crimes. Those lawsuits include USA Gymnastics as defendants, but this one singles out the USOC, which is based in Colorado Springs.
The lawsuit outlines abuse by six other coaches, and the USOC’s slow response to it, though most plaintiffs say they were abused by Nassar.
Many of the plaintiffs’ claims in this lawsuit are similar to those of other victims: Often their parents were present during the examinations but Nassar positioned himself in a way that they could not see what was happening.
One plaintiff described gasping and looking over at her mother when Nassar touched her inappropriately, and Nassar responded by saying “Sorry, cold hands.”
In addition to compensation, the plaintiffs are asking for institutional reform at the USOC. Virtually all the top executives — including the chairman, CEO and sports performance director — have left voluntarily or been fired since Nassar’s sentencing in January 2018.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has given German skier Stefan Luitz his first World Cup win and 45,000 Swiss francs ($45,000) in prize money.
CAS upheld Luitz’s appeal against disqualification from a World Cup giant slalom in December in Beaver Creek, Colorado.
Racing at an altitude of 10,340 feet (3,152 meters), Luitz inhaled from an oxygen tank before winning. The International Ski Federation disqualified him because its rules prohibit using supplemental oxygen even though the World Anti-Doping Agency does not.
CAS sided with Luitz because the FIS rules also state WADA regulations prevail where there is a conflict.