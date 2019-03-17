TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Olympic, world champ Biles cruises in 2019 debut

Associated PressMar 17, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Simone Biles started off 2019 the same way she ended 2018: atop the podium.

The reigning world and Olympic all-around gymnastics champion easily won her 2019 debut at the DTB Pokal World Cup on Sunday. The 22-year-old posted an all-around score of 58.800, more than 3.5 points clear of runner-up Ana Padurariu of Canada and third-place finisher Elisabeth Seitz of Germany.

Biles hardly looked rusty in her first competition since winning six medals – four gold – at the 2018 world championships last fall. She put up the top scores in the nine-woman field on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise and placed second on balance beam. Her lone missteps came on floor exercise, where the world champion stepped out at the end of a tumbling pass, and on beam, where she wobbled briefly.

Biles extended a winning streak that dates to the 2013 US Championships.

The meet is a warm-up of sorts for Biles. The 2019 world championships will be held in Stuttgart in October. Biles has 20 career world championship medals, tied with Svetlana Khorkina of Russia for the most ever by a female gymnast.

Shiffrin wins giant slalom race to seal World Cup title

Associated PressMar 17, 2019, 10:26 AM EDT
SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) Another race won, another crystal trophy earned, another World Cup record written by Mikaela Shiffrin.

Shiffrin won a giant slalom Sunday to seal the season-long standings title and, while shedding a few tears in the finish area, lifted a record-tying fourth World Cup crystal globe in the same season.

“I wanted to come out here today and really earn it. Really earn it and deserve it,” said Shiffrin, whose 17th World Cup win this season extended her own record.

A fourth discipline title in one season matched the women’s World Cup record jointly held by Lindsey Vonn (2010, 2012) and Tina Maze (2013).

Shiffrin needed only a top-15 finish to ensure closest challenger Petra Vlhova could not overhaul the American star’s points total.

Instead, the Olympic giant slalom champion retained her first-run lead in style to finish 0.30 seconds ahead of 17-year-old Alice Robinson. Vlhova was third, 0.41 back.

While Shiffrin is the undisputed current star of women’s Alpine skiing, a bright future was seen Sunday for Robinson. She earned her World Cup finals entry by winning the giant slalom at the junior world championships last month.

The New Zealand prospect got her first career podium when just six months older than Shiffrin was getting her first top-3 finish, in a December 2011 slalom.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Robinson told Swiss broadcaster RTS. “It’s crazy, so cool to share the first podium with Petra and Mikaela. They’re such great skiers.”

Shiffrin’s four crystal globes tops the three earned by the men’s standout Marcel Hirscher.

Hirscher already clinched the slalom titles, and a record-extending eighth straight overall title, before the final race Sunday.

Seeming fatigued by a long season, Hirscher was sixth-fastest in the first run, trailing 1.43 behind Clement Noel in what could be his last World Cup race.

The 30-year-old Hirscher said Saturday after placing sixth in giant slalom that he could spend next season with his young family “cooking and holding the baby.”

“I’m thinking about this every day,” Hirscher said of possibly retiring, acknowledging he has a “very hard decision” in the next two weeks.

Noel took a clear lead with only the tall Swiss teammates Ramon Zenhaeusern and Daniel Yule within a second of his time on another sun-soaked day in Andorra.

The 2-meter (6-feet-6) Zenhaeusern was 0.84 back, and the 1.87-meter (6-feet-2) Yule had 0.95 to make up in the afternoon second run.

Yule has pledged half his prize money Sunday to a non-profit agency campaigning against climate change, and was on track to earn 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,000) for third place.

Shiffrin, Pinturault get wins for World Cup record book

Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT
1 Comment

SOLDEU, Andorra — Citius, altius, 40th.

Embodying the Olympic motto in a World Cup slalom Saturday, Mikaela Shiffrin went faster in her second slalom run and higher in the World Cup all-time lists by being stronger than Wendy Holdener to win an intense duel.

Shiffrin’s 40th career victory in World Cup slaloms tied her with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark’s record for wins in the discipline.

On a record-setting day in sun-bathed Andorra, Alexis Pinturault earlier won the final men’s giant slalom of the season.

Pinturault became the most prolific French skier in World Cup history with his 23rd career victory.

Shiffrin had trailing 0.28 seconds behind first-run leader Holdener and won by just 0.07 after both racers visibly pushed their limits slicing through the gates.

Holdener’s unlucky defeat extended her own unwanted World Cup record with a 22nd career podium finish in slalom without a victory.

That’s the most top-three placings in a single discipline without winning for any man or woman in the 52-year World Cup history.

Shiffrin, the 2014 Sochi Winter Games gold medalist, earned 100 race points to lift her season-long total in the slalom standings to a remarkable 1,160 — more than every woman skier’s total over all disciplines, except for overall standings runner-up Petra Vlhova.

Shiffrin’s mammoth 2,104 points — the second-highest total ever in the World Cup — is more than 800 ahead of Vlhova. Holdener is third.

Vlhova placed third Saturday but trailed more than a second behind the standout leading pair.

Frida Hansdotter, the 2018 Olympic slalom champion competing in her final World Cup race, placed fifth, 1.89 behind Shiffrin.

Pinturault retained his first-run lead to finish 0.44 seconds ahead of Swiss prospect Marco Odermatt, who earned a career-best result.

Zan Kranjec was third, trailing 1.03 behind Pinturault, who broke a tie with Carole Merle for the all-time record by a French racer. Merle got her 22 wins in giant slalom and super-G from 1988-93. Alpine great Jean-Claude Killy won 18 times.

Marcel Hirscher placed sixth, 1.74 back, having already clinched his fifth straight title in the season-long giant slalom standings.

“It’s really cool to have this globe,” Hirscher said, holding the crystal trophy he also won in 2012. “It’s surreal to have it for six years now.”

The Austrian star has also secured a record eighth straight overall World Cup title, though had his lead cut to 415 points by Pinturault ahead of the season-ending slalom on Sunday.

The World Cup finals meeting ends Sunday with overall champions Shiffrin and Hirscher favored for victory in, respectively, a giant slalom and slalom.