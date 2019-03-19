How to watch the World Figure Skating Championships

The World Figure Skating Championships kick off in Saitama, Japan when the best skaters in the world vie for the titles. Saitama was the site of two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu‘s first world title. This year, he will face reigning world champion Nathan Chen in their first head-to-head since the PyeongChang Olympics.
Joining Chen from the U.S. at worlds are Vincent Zhou, Jason Brown, Bradie Tennell, Mariah Bell, Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.
Entry lists and results are here.
World Figure Skating Championships broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)
Tuesday
Pair’s short program: 8 p.m. (GOLD)
Wednesday
Ladies’ short program: 2 a.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning at noon
Pairs’ free skate: 9 p.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning Thursday at 1 p.m.
Thursday
Men’s short program: 2 a.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning at 3 p.m.
Rhythm dance: 9:45 p.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning Friday at 7 p.m.
Friday
Ladies’ free skate 4:30 a.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning at 9 p.m.
Free dance: 11:30 p.m. (GOLD)
Saturday
Men’s free skate: 4:30 a.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning at 1 p.m.
Coverage of the ladies’ and men’s free skates begins at 8 p.m. on NBC
Sunday, April 14: World figure skating championships coverage at 3 p.m.
