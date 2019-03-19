TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
AP

World Championships pairs’ preview: Can Vanessa James, Morgan Cipres cement their undefeated season with a win?

By Rachel LutzMar 19, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT
Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France are coming to the 2019 World Championships with plenty of momentum. They won their first Grand Prix Final title in December and became the first French team since 1932 to win gold at the European Championships in January. 1932 was also the last time a French pair won the world title.

They’re the favorites at the World Championships in Saitama, Japan from March 18-24. But they’ll still have to battle 2017 World Champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China as well as two-time world medalists Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia if they want to stand atop the podium.

Here is a closer look at the field:

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres, France

Credentials: Grand Prix Final champions, European champions, fifth in PyeongChang, 2018 world bronze medalists

James and Cipres own the highest three free skate scores of the season and the two highest total scores of the season. Their free skate point gap over the Russians, Tarasova and Morozov, is around 5 points. They are the overwhelming favorites outside of the 2017 World Champions, Sui and Han of China. But unlike the other podium threat teams, they’ve never vied for a world title before, and the pressure to deliver could be a factor for James and Cipres.

Worth noting: The pair told NBCSports.com/figure-skating they would have retired had they won an Olympic medal, but now they want to keep going and take things one season at a time.

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China

Credentials: Olympic silver medalists, 2017 world champions plus two-time worlds silver medalists

Sui and Han’s first full competition of the season was last month’s Four Continents. Despite winning, they were not clean in the short program or the free skate.

Worth noting: Reports have also surfaced that neither Sui nor Han is 100 percent. Sui hasn’t made a full recovery from her foot injury, and was injured again during an exhibition in North Korea in February.

Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, Russia

Credentials: Two-time world medalists (bronze, 2017; silver, 2018), two-time European champions, fourth in PyeongChang plus won silver in the team event as Olympic Athletes from Russia

Two gold medals on the Grand Prix circuit, plus a bronze in the Grand Prix Final have set up Tarasova and Morozov well for the second half of the season. They had a messy free skate in the Final but improved by Russian nationals, which they won. They earned a silver at European championships after Tarasova downgraded her triple toes in both the short and the free.

Worth noting: They changed their short program after Russian nationals. The pair was previously skating to James Brown’s “I Got You” but now skate to music by Rachmaninov, the same program they used during Olympic season.

The American outlook:

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc are the lone U.S. representatives in the field. Their main task in Saitama is to finish inside the top 10, which would guarantee two pairs quota spots for the U.S. at the 2020 World Championships. The newly-crowned national champions told NBCSports.com/figure-skating that this has been their goal all along this season, and they feel ready to do so, despite Cain’s December concussion.

Honorable mention: The other Chinese team in the field has done well this season. Peng Cheng and Jin Yang were the 2019 Four Continents bronze medalists and won the silver medal at the Grand Prix Final.

Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are also a team to watch, as they were silver medalists behind Sui and Han at Four Continents by just 0.06 points.

Two other teams in the field also competed at the Grand Prix Final: Italy’s Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise and Russia’s Natalya Zabiyako and Aleksandr Enbert.

As a reminder, you can watch the world championships live and on-demand with the 'Figure Skating Pass' on NBC Sports Gold.

How to watch the World Figure Skating Championships

AP
By Rachel LutzMar 19, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT
The World Figure Skating Championships kick off in Saitama, Japan when the best skaters in the world vie for the titles. Saitama was the site of two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu‘s first world title. This year, he will face reigning world champion Nathan Chen in their first head-to-head since the PyeongChang Olympics.

Joining Chen from the U.S. at worlds are Vincent ZhouJason BrownBradie TennellMariah BellAshley Cain and Timothy LeDucMadison Hubbell and Zachary DonohueMadison Chock and Evan Bates, and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

Entry lists and results are here.

World Figure Skating Championships broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Tuesday

Pair’s short program: 9:30 p.m. (GOLD)

Wednesday 

Ladies’ short program: 2 a.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning at noon

Pairs’ free skate: 9 p.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning Thursday at 1 p.m.

Thursday

Men’s short program: 3 a.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning at 3 p.m.

Rhythm dance: 11 p.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning Friday at 7 p.m.

Friday

Ladies’ free skate 4:30 a.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning at 9 p.m.

Free dance: 11:30 p.m. (GOLD)

Saturday

Men’s free skate: 4:30 a.m. (GOLD); also on NBCSN beginning at 1 p.m.

Coverage of the ladies’ and men’s free skates begins at 8 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, April 14: World figure skating championships coverage at 3 p.m.

As a reminder, you can watch the world championships live and on-demand with the 'Figure Skating Pass' on NBC Sports Gold.

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu says he is ‘100 percent’ ahead of World Championships

AP
Associated PressMar 19, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu says he has recovered from an ankle injury and is ready to compete for the title at the world figure skating championships.

“Before the season, I wasn’t in what I would say was an ideal 100 percent,” Hanyu told a news conference Tuesday, on the eve of the championships. “But I can say I’m 100 percent heading into the world championships and I’m looking forward to competing.

“I’ve been in this position before where I came back from injury before the Olympics and that was valuable experience that will help.”

Hanyu arrived in Japan on a flight from Toronto late Monday accompanied by coach Brian Orser. On Tuesday, he practiced for about 30 minutes at the arena in front a large crowd of fans who applauded every jump he made.

The 24-year-old missed last year’s worlds because of injury. He last won the title at the 2017 world championships in Helsinki. His first win was in 2014 at Saitama Super Arena, the same venue as this year’s worlds.

After twisting his right ankle in a fall in practice at the Rostelecom Cup on Nov. 17, Hanyu was told he needed three weeks of rest and one month of rehabilitation to recover from a ligament injury sustained in the fall.

He claimed his second straight Grand Prix series title of the season despite the injury, but was forced to withdraw from the Grand Prix Final and the Japan nationals in December.

Hanyu sustained a similar injury at the 2017 NHK Trophy before making a comeback at last year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, where he became the first male figure skater to win consecutive Olympic golds since American Dick Button in 1948 and 1952.

Defending champion Nathan Chen practiced at Saitama Super Arena on Monday and said he had fully recovered from a cold.

Coming off a long break from the U.S. Nationals in January, when he captured his third straight national title, Chen said his plan is pretty much to stick with that program at the worlds.

During the nationals, Chen landed four quad jumps in his free skate routine, one of which was in combination.

Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno, the 2018 world championship silver medalist, will also be a medal contender on home ice.

“I’m emphasizing results at a competition for the first time,” the 21-year-old Uno said. “I’ve always tried to perform in a way so I would be satisfied. I didn’t really put an emphasis on the results.”

Uno heads into the worlds on a high having won the Four Continents last month. In that competition, Uno showed his resolve when he finished fourth in the short program and then won the free skate to claim the overall title. It marked the first time he won a major international competition.

Uno also had an impressive 2018, winning Skate Canada, the NHK Trophy and the Japanese nationals.

The world championships begin with the women’s short program on Wednesday. The men’s short program is on Thursday.

As a reminder, you can watch the world championships live and on-demand with the 'Figure Skating Pass' on NBC Sports Gold.

