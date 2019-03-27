TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

U.S. bobsledders to receive silver medals from Sochi Games

By Rachel ThompsonMar 27, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
Members of the 2014 U.S. Olympic two- and four-man bobsled teams will receive silver medals after initially finishing third at the Sochi Games, USA Bobsled and Skeleton (USABS) announced today.

The USOC received official notification from the International Olympic Committee that the two-man bobsled team of the late Steven Holcomb and Steve Langton and the four-man bobsled team of Holcomb, Langton, Chris Fogt and Curt Tomasevicz would be awarded silver medals, according to USABS. Russian pilot Aleksandr Zubkov and push athlete Aleksei Voyevoda, who originally won gold in the two- and four-man events in Sochi, were disqualified in 2017 for doping violations after a reanalysis of samples. Due to a series of appeals, medal reallocations were not announced until today.

“We have always believed in competing with integrity and respect for ourselves, our sport and for our competitors,” Fogt, Langton, and Tomasevicz said in a joint statement, according to USABS. “It’s unfortunate that our results were not official in February of 2014 and that we’ve had to endure the long process to see justice finally served…We commend the IOC, WADA, the IBSF and the USOC for their willingness to take a stand for what is right…We encourage them to stand firm and continue their fight against individuals looking to undermine the discipline and dedication of clean athletes.”

Holcomb, a three-time Olympic medalist, piloted the four-man “Night Train” sled to gold in 2010, ending a 62-year gold medal drought for the U.S. in men’s bobsled, before serving as pilot again in 2014. He died unexpectedly in May 2017 at age 37.

“This result appropriately bolsters Holcomb’s legacy as one of the very best athletes to ever drive a bobsled,” Fogt, Langton and Tomasevicz said in their statement. “…he would be smiling knowing that we’re one step closer to a fair playing field.”

The reallocated silver medals will be presented to the athletes and Holcomb’s family in an upcoming ceremony. Details have not yet been announced.

“We are so proud of Steven and all that he accomplished, both on and off the ice,” his mother, Jean Schaefer, said, according to USABS. “We are happy that he and his teammates are to be recognized as the silver medalists, their rightful place. While we wish Steven could accept his silver medals alongside his teammates, our family is honored to accept them on his behalf.”

 

 

Challenge to Olympic weightlifting doping sanctions dropped

AP Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) Rules slashing Olympic weightlifting places for countries where athletes frequently get caught doping look set to remain in force after a legal challenge was dropped.

The International Weightlifting Federation says officials in Kazakhstan, which faces having its quota cut from eight athletes to two, agreed to drop their challenge.

The IWF says both parties “agreed on a framework for their continued cooperation towards protecting clean athletes and promoting clean sport,” without providing any details of what that involves.

Under pressure from the International Olympic Committee after dozens of positive doping tests threatened weightlifting’s place on the Olympic program, the IWF program restricts quotas for nations with multiple doping offenses.

Kazakhstan was stripped of five gold medals in weightlifting from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics after positive doping tests.

Officer says he was fooled by Nassar’s ‘lies’ in 2004

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) A Michigan police officer who investigated a complaint against Larry Nassar back in 2004 says he didn’t send the case to a prosecutor because he was fooled by the sports doctor.

Officials in Meridian Township, Michigan, publicly apologized to the victim, Brianne Randall-Gay, a year ago, after Nassar was sentenced to decades to prison for molesting girls and young women. But they also took the extraordinary step of hiring an investigator to try to learn more about how police handled her complaint. The report was released Tuesday.

The report didn’t reveal many new details. But it includes an interview with Andrew McCready, who investigated Randall-Gay’s allegation that Nassar had molested her. Nassar told police that he was performing a legitimate medical procedure.

McCready says, “I believed his lies.”