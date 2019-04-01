TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
With another gold, Krikorian keeps US water polo team on top

Associated PressApr 1, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
On Adam Krikorian’s first trip as coach of the U.S. women’s water polo team, he lost his players at the airport. Brenda Villa, Heather Petri and company disappeared right after they checked in.

Krikorian was looking around when he figured out what happened. His players had retreated to the lounges reserved for more experienced travelers.

“A couple of them came out and it was like, I felt like a rookie,” Krikorian said. “I felt like I was at spring training as a baseball player as a rookie trying to just learn the little subtleties of being part of the team. So those little things are I think the things that I remember most.”

Krikorian learned his way around pretty quickly. A few weeks later, he coached the U.S. to the 2009 world title.

In some ways, the world is still trying to catch up.

Four days after his 10th anniversary as national team coach, Krikorian guided the U.S. to gold at the FINA Intercontinental Tournament for the second straight year. Playing without Maggie Steffens after the captain got hurt in the semifinals, the U.S. got two goals apiece from Stefania Haralabidis, Kiley Neushul and Kaleigh Gilchrist in a dramatic 14-12 shootout victory over rival Australia in Perth on Sunday.

Steffens, the MVP of the past two Olympics, was held out after Krikorian said she was “on the wrong end of a cheap shot” in Saturday’s 14-7 victory over Canada – something he said has been happening more and more as the U.S. piles up international titles.

“I think people look at it as an opportunity to try to intimidate or do anything they can to kind of get us off our game and obviously that hasn’t happened,” he said Monday in a phone interview.

“I mean we’re looking at probably somewhere upward of 10, 11, 12 just direct shots out of the water to our kids.”

Krikorian, 44, played at UCLA and coached the men’s and women’s teams for the Bruins before taking over the U.S. women’s program.

With Krikorian on the pool deck, the U.S. has enjoyed an unprecedented run on top of the sport. It became the first country to win two straight Olympics titles when it rolled over the field in Rio in 2016.

It currently holds every major women’s water polo championship and will be a heavy favorite to win a third straight world title in South Korea in July.

Krikorian has come a long way since that first trip.

“I think I’m calmer, No. 1, and I think that’s largely because of the perspective I have,” he said. “I don’t think my competitiveness has died down, but I realize this is not the end all to life.

“I think maybe when I first began it was, you get so caught up in winning and losing and I’ve become much more process-oriented and I have a better perspective on things.”

Tokyo will be Krikorian’s third Olympics. He said he hasn’t thought about his future beyond that point.

While he wants to make sure he is continually challenged, Krikorian also is appreciative of his current position.

“There is just nothing like being part of a team in sports,” he said. “There’s just nothing like it. There’s the passion, the energy, the camaraderie, the connection and the relationships that you build. I have a hard time imagining that there’s any profession in the world that is going to be as satisfying as what I do.”

 

IOC disqualifies 2012 Olympic bronze medalist for doping

Associated PressMar 29, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
LASUANNE, Switzerland — The IOC disqualified three athletes, including a bronze medalist weightlifter from Azerbaijan, on Friday for doping at the 2012 London Olympics.

Valentin Hristov was stripped of his third-place finish in the 56-kilogram class. His positive test for oral turinabol, the anabolic steroid linked to East Germany’s doping program in the 1970s and ’80s, had been announced in December.

Hristov faces a life ban from the International Weightlifting Federation for his third doping offense.

The Bulgaria-born lifter, who turns 35 on Saturday, is already serving an eight-year ban until December 2023 for a positive test for nandrolone at the 2015 world championships in Houston. Hristov was also caught doping at the 2013 European Championships.

The bronze medal could now be allocated by the International Olympic Committee to fourth-place finisher Tran Le Quoc Toan of Vietnam.

Two athletes from Belarus also tested positive for anabolic steroids in reanalysis of their London samples, the IOC said. Men’s 800-meter runner Anis Ananenka and women’s hammer thrower Alena Matoshka both failed to reach the final of their events.

More than 100 athletes, including dozens of medalists, have been caught in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics using a more sensitive test for steroids.

Most cases involved athletes from former Soviet republics, and at least six were from Azerbaijan’s weightlifting team.

The IOC said retests will continue until the statute of limitations applied to the 2012 Olympics is reached next year.

Weightlifting was put under review by the IOC in 2017 after having at least 50 positive tests combined from the Beijing and London reanalysis.

This week, the Olympic body’s executive board lifted a threat to remove weightlifting from the 2024 Paris Games after accepting reforms in the sport.

Japanese swimmer Fujimori suspended during doping case

Associated PressMar 29, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The governing body of swimming says Hiromasa Fujimori has been provisionally suspended while suspected of doping.

FINA says details of the 27-year-old Japanese swimmer’s pending disciplinary case are confidential.

Japanese media reported Fujimori tested positive for a banned substance in December at the short-course world championships in Hangzhou, China.

Fujimori won bronze medals in the 100- and 200-meter medley races.

Any ban imposed by FINA would likely rule Fujimori out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Fujimori finished fourth in the 200 medley, a race won by Michael Phelps.