Officials: No known threats to Boston Marathon, but caution urged

BOSTON — Law enforcement officials say there are no known threats to this month’s Boston Marathon but have warned against complacency six years after two bombs near the finish line killed three spectators and wounded more than 200.
Federal, state, and city officials held a news conference Wednesday to discuss safety and security at the 123rd running of the race on April 15.
Four state police helicopters will keep an eye on events. Surveillance cameras are being placed at strategic spots along the course. Hundreds of uniformed police and National Guard members will patrol the route. An undisclosed number of plainclothes officers will mingle with fans.
Joseph Bonavolonta of the FBI’s Boston office says anyone who spots anything suspicious should report it.
Michelle Kwan jokes about Nathan Chen’s skateboarding across Yale University campus
Michelle Kwan gave the Spring 2019 Chubb Fellowship Lecture at Yale University on Wednesday, where she said three-time national champion and two-time world champion Nathan Chen, as well 13-year-old U.S. national champion Alysa Liu, were the future of U.S. skating.
“It’s awesome,” she said as part of the audience question-and-answer session. “It’s an incredible time. I see it develop and I see the things that Nathan is doing, I see Alysa who is this incredible 13-year-old who just won. Our future of U.S. Figure Skating is so bright.”
She didn’t think doing a quadruple Lutz jump was “physically possible” until she saw clips of Chen doing them, she said.
“I sent Nathan a message because he was skateboarding around campus,” Kwan added with a laugh, as Chen was in the audience. “I was like, ‘be careful!’ I was being the mom, or the grandma. ‘Be careful! You’re the future of U.S. Figure Skating!'”
2020 Olympic hopefuls Morgan Hurd and Sam Mikulak will get an early taste of Tokyo at this weekend’s World Cup event.
Hurd, a five-time world medalist, will make her season debut at the all-around event in Tokyo. The 17-year-old from Middletown, Delaware, claimed her second straight world all-around medal last season (a bronze) after winning the world all-around title in 2017. She is considered the top U.S. all-around gymnast after Simone Biles.
Mikulak, a two-time Olympian, won his first individual medal at a Worlds or Olympics last fall, a bronze on high bar. The 26-year-old competed earlier this season at the American Cup, where he finished second in the all-around to teammate Yul Moldauer.
U.S. gymnasts continue to build toward nationals, which will take place in August, and the World Championships in October.
Coverage of the women’s all-around will air Sunday on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA at 10:30 a.m., with the men’s all-around on Olympic Channel at 12 p.m.