Getty

Two-time Olympic medalist Jennifer Rodriguez to be inducted into National Speed Skating Hall of Fame

By OlympicTalkApr 5, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Jennifer Rodriguez, a four-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist, will be inducted to the National Speed Skating Hall of Fame, U.S. Speedskating announced Friday.

The ceremony will take place Friday, June 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rodriguez made her Olympic debut at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, where she also became the first Cuban-Amerian to compete in the Games.

At the 2002 Olympics, Rodriguez skated to two bronze medals in the 1000m and 1500m. She went on to compete at two more Games in 2006 and 2010.

“Learning that I was being inducted to the Hall of Fame this year, literally brought tears to my eyes,” Rodriguez said through U.S. Speedskating. “I am so humbled and honored to be able to receive this recognition. So many people have contributed to my success over the years, and this is for them as well. Thank you so very much!”

Rodriguez was one of the first inline speed skating world medalists to transition to speed skating on ice. She is a 2013 graduate of the University of Miami with a degree in exercise physiology.

Additionally, Paul Marchese will be inducted into the National Speed Skating Hall of Fame as a Contributor to the Sport. Marchese skated for many years at the national level before beginning his coaching and technical career designing and building speed skates. As the U.S. technical coach in the 2002 and 2006 Olympic Winter Games, and private coach in the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Olympic Games, his technical innovations reshaped the speed skating landscape. Athletes equipped with Marchese skates have captured more than 130 Olympic medals over the past 30 years.

“I’m so very humbled to receive this honor,” Marchese said. “Speed skating has been a lifelong partner, providing so many opportunities that have defined my life and profession, and continues to bring my path across an incredible world of passionate people. I look forward to sharing an evening with my speed skating family and friends!”

Relive Mikaela Shiffrin’s record-breaking 2018-19 season on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Getty Images
By Alex AzziApr 5, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Following alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s historic 2018-19 season, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will commemorate her record-breaking campaign by re-airing 20 races: Shiffrin’s 17 World Cup wins, plus her three medal-winning performances at the 2019 World Championships in Are, Sweden. Olympic Channel’s 25 hours of primetime programming begins on Monday, April 8 at 7:30pm (ET), and continues through Friday, April 12.

Over the course of the 2018-19 season, Shiffrin accomplished the following feats:

  • Won 17 World Cup races (the most ever in a single season)
  • Claimed her fourth straight slalom world title, making her the first alpine skier to win four consecutive world championship titles in the same discipline
  • Became the first skier to win World Cup titles in the overall, giant slalom, super-G and slalom disciplines in the same year
  • Became the 12th skier (and 7th woman) to win a World Cup race in all five major disciplines (giant slalom, slalom, super-G, downhill and super combined)
  • Became the youngest skier to reach 50 World Cup wins
  • Broke the women’s World Cup slalom wins record
  • Ended the season with 60 career World Cup wins, which is 5th-most all time and 3rd-most by a woman

All coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

Date Start Time (ET) Event
Monday 04/08/2019 07:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Levi, Finland
Monday 04/08/2019 09:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Killington, Vermont
Monday 04/08/2019 11:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Alberta
Tuesday 04/09/2019 07:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Super-G – St. Moritz, Switzerland
Tuesday 04/09/2019 09:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Parallel Slalom – St. Moritz, Switzerland
Tuesday 04/09/2019 10:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France
Tuesday 04/09/2019 11:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Courchevel, France
Tuesday 04/09/2019 12:00 AM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Semmering, Austria
Wednesday 04/10/2019 07:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Zagreb, Croatia
Wednesday 04/10/2019 08:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Giant Slalom – Kronplatz, Italy
Wednesday 04/10/2019 09:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Super-G – Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy
Wednesday 04/10/2019 11:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Giant Slalom – Maribor, Slovenia
Wednesday 04/10/2019 12:00 AM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Maribor, Slovenia
Thursday 04/11/2019 07:30 PM FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships – Women’s Super-G
Thursday 04/11/2019 09:00 PM FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships – Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
Thursday 04/11/2019 10:30 PM FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships – Women’s Slalom (Run 2)
Friday 04/12/2019 07:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – City Event – Stockholm, Sweden
Friday 04/12/2019 09:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Spindleruv Myln, Czech Republic
Friday 04/12/2019 10:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – World Cup Finals: Women’s Slalom – Soldeu, Andorra
Friday 04/12/2019 11:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup- World Cup Finals: Women’s Giant Slalom – Soldeu, Andorra

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir takes break for fundraiser

Getty
Associated PressApr 5, 2019, 9:08 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, Del. — How dedicated is Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir to his hometown training rink, The Skating Club of Wilmington?

When the Delaware resident was recently cast in a new Netflix ice skating drama called “Spinning Out,” he was to be in Canada filming the show’s first season next weekend when the skating club hosts its annual fundraiser.

But he “pushed hard” to be able to escape for the benefit and will perform on the second night of the two-day “America Skates: Spring Ice Show” on April 5 and 6.

“I’m jumping right off a plane to help raise money for this historic rink,” Weir, 34, who recently purchased a new home in Greenville, told The News Journal.

Weir has been an honorary member of the skating club for more than a decade and has been training there in recent years “whenever I’m not running around the world,” says Weir, a lead NBC Sports figure skating analyst.

“They have been so accommodating with my schedule and make it possible even for me to train in the middle of the night,” says Weir, a two-time Olympian and three-time U.S. national champion, who won the bronze medal at World Figure Skating Championships in 2008.

The skating club, which first opened in 1964, will host about 170 performers across the two-night event, including special celebrity guest skaters, such as Weir.

Pairs team Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov and skater Ting Cui are also scheduled to perform.

Both shows are at 7 p.m. and each cost $25-$70 (adults), $15 (teens 13-19) and $10 (children 12 and younger). Tickets can be purchased at skatewilm.com.

The show’s artistic director, former Olympic ice dancer Irina Romanova, says the annual benefit is integral to the club’s ability to survive as a unique member-owned and operated entity.

“It’s the No. 1 fundraiser for the club,” she says. “I’m kind of dying every year doing this, but I know I cannot give it up because without it we wouldn’t be able to have our next show.”

Weir has twice before performed at the skating club’s spring fundraiser and says he’s dedicated to its livelihood: “It’s important for me that skaters across the country, even in small states like Delaware, know that they can achieve their dreams just like I did. Coming from the greater Philadelphia area, it is especially important to me to support local rinks and to keep skating alive in our community.”

While Weir has been busily preparing two new numbers for an upcoming tour in Japan at the club in recent months, fans won’t be seeing those on April 6.

Instead, Weir says, “I’ll be pulling out an old fan favorite that I hope makes the audience smile.”

Over the years, Weir has parlayed his figure skating career into the entertainment and fashion careers, becoming a bona fide celebrity thanks to his lovable, outgoing personality and head-turning style.

His longevity shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, it was a dozen years ago when the Will Ferrell ice skating comedy “Blades of Glory” featured a character partially inspired by Weir.

He also starred in his own reality series, “Be Good Johnny Weir,” which aired on Sundance TV back in 2010.

Weir will join co-stars Kaya Scodelario and January Jones on “Spinning Out,” which was first announced in October with Weir being added to the cast two months later.

He says he’s had an incredible experience so far: “I never had the acting bug before, but now that I’m actually doing it and living that life, I really enjoy it.”

It won’t be Weir’s first time acting. In fact, Weir landed on an episode of the Fox animated comedy “Family Guy” just four months ago.

In the Olympics-themed episode, both he and fellow NBC figure skating analyst Tara Lipinski appear, playing themselves.

On the episode, the openly gay skater pokes fun at both at his sexuality and fashion choices.

In one scene, he is seen picking trash off the ground, sticking it to his outfit and proclaiming, “Now it’s clothes!”

In another scene, he wears a comically over-sized hat and reveals that he’s not actually gay to Stewie, the show’s talking baby. In fact, Weir tells him had been pretending to get closer to Lipinski.

Weir’s voice suddenly changes to a deep, gruff tone and he explains, “This is my voice. Do you think I actually talk like that? That’s just something I do to get the skater chicks.”

Born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Weir trained for his first Olympics in Delaware and has had a connection with the state ever since.

With Weir training in Wilmington and a new home in Greenville, the fashionable star can regularly be spotted in Northern Delaware, eating at his favorite restaurants or shopping around town.

“Delaware has been a major part of my life,” Weir says. “I am a true citizen of the world, but it is wonderful to have someplace quiet to come home to where I don’t have to shave or wear a sparkly blazer.

“My quiet country lifestyle is just the balance I need to keep up with my hectic work life.”

