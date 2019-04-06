TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
AP Photo

US edges Canada 3-2 in women’s hockey worlds in Finland

Associated PressApr 6, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
ESPOO, Finland (AP) Annie Pankowski scored the winning goal on a second-period power play Saturday, leading the United States to a 3-2 victory over Canada at the women’s world hockey championships.

Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the Americans while goalie made Alex Rigsby made 31 saves. Pankowksi put a slap shot over Maschmeyer’s right shoulder at 14:03 of the second period for a power-play goal.

“We always want to come and kind of take the game to them and play our game,” Pankowski said. “They also make it hard because they have so much skill and so much speed.”

Canada had a power play with 2 + minutes to play, but it was negated by Natalie Spooner’s hooking penalty with a minute remaining.

The U.S. has six points and is alone in first in Group A. Canada dropped into a tie with Finland and Russia, all with three points apiece. Switzerland is winless in two games.

Brianne Jenner had goal and an assist in her 100th career game for Canada. Sarah Nurse also scored and Brigette Lacquette assisted on two goals. Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer turned away 27 shots.

The Canadians scored both goals on power plays but went 2-for-7 overall. The U.S. was 1-for-6.

“I think special teams wins hockey games,” Nurse said. “And I think on our power play specifically, we had a lot of good chances and we did capitalize on it. We’d like to capitalize on a couple more.”

In other games, Finland blanked Russia 4-0; the Czech Republic topped Sweden 5-3; and Germany edged Japan 3-2. The Czechs moved into first in Group B with six points

All Group A countries and the top three Group B countries will play quarterfinals April 11. The semifinals are April 13 followed by medal games April 14.

Two-time Olympic medalist Jennifer Rodriguez to be inducted into National Speed Skating Hall of Fame

Getty
By OlympicTalkApr 5, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Jennifer Rodriguez, a four-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist, will be inducted to the National Speed Skating Hall of Fame, U.S. Speedskating announced Friday.

The ceremony will take place Friday, June 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rodriguez made her Olympic debut at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, where she also became the first Cuban-Amerian to compete in the Games.

At the 2002 Olympics, Rodriguez skated to two bronze medals in the 1000m and 1500m. She went on to compete at two more Games in 2006 and 2010.

“Learning that I was being inducted to the Hall of Fame this year, literally brought tears to my eyes,” Rodriguez said through U.S. Speedskating. “I am so humbled and honored to be able to receive this recognition. So many people have contributed to my success over the years, and this is for them as well. Thank you so very much!”

Rodriguez was one of the first inline speed skating world medalists to transition to speed skating on ice. She is a 2013 graduate of the University of Miami with a degree in exercise physiology.

Additionally, Paul Marchese will be inducted into the National Speed Skating Hall of Fame as a Contributor to the Sport. Marchese skated for many years at the national level before beginning his coaching and technical career designing and building speed skates. As the U.S. technical coach in the 2002 and 2006 Olympic Winter Games, and private coach in the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Olympic Games, his technical innovations reshaped the speed skating landscape. Athletes equipped with Marchese skates have captured more than 130 Olympic medals over the past 30 years.

“I’m so very humbled to receive this honor,” Marchese said. “Speed skating has been a lifelong partner, providing so many opportunities that have defined my life and profession, and continues to bring my path across an incredible world of passionate people. I look forward to sharing an evening with my speed skating family and friends!”

Relive Mikaela Shiffrin’s record-breaking 2018-19 season on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Getty Images
By Alex AzziApr 5, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Following alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s historic 2018-19 season, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will commemorate her record-breaking campaign by re-airing 20 races: Shiffrin’s 17 World Cup wins, plus her three medal-winning performances at the 2019 World Championships in Are, Sweden. Olympic Channel’s 25 hours of primetime programming begins on Monday, April 8 at 7:30pm (ET), and continues through Friday, April 12.

Over the course of the 2018-19 season, Shiffrin accomplished the following feats:

  • Won 17 World Cup races (the most ever in a single season)
  • Claimed her fourth straight slalom world title, making her the first alpine skier to win four consecutive world championship titles in the same discipline
  • Became the first skier to win World Cup titles in the overall, giant slalom, super-G and slalom disciplines in the same year
  • Became the 12th skier (and 7th woman) to win a World Cup race in all five major disciplines (giant slalom, slalom, super-G, downhill and super combined)
  • Became the youngest skier to reach 50 World Cup wins
  • Broke the women’s World Cup slalom wins record
  • Ended the season with 60 career World Cup wins, which is 5th-most all time and 3rd-most by a woman

All coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

Date Start Time (ET) Event
Monday 04/08/2019 07:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Levi, Finland
Monday 04/08/2019 09:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Killington, Vermont
Monday 04/08/2019 11:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Alberta
Tuesday 04/09/2019 07:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Super-G – St. Moritz, Switzerland
Tuesday 04/09/2019 09:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Parallel Slalom – St. Moritz, Switzerland
Tuesday 04/09/2019 10:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France
Tuesday 04/09/2019 11:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Courchevel, France
Tuesday 04/09/2019 12:00 AM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Semmering, Austria
Wednesday 04/10/2019 07:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Zagreb, Croatia
Wednesday 04/10/2019 08:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Giant Slalom – Kronplatz, Italy
Wednesday 04/10/2019 09:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Super-G – Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy
Wednesday 04/10/2019 11:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Giant Slalom – Maribor, Slovenia
Wednesday 04/10/2019 12:00 AM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Maribor, Slovenia
Thursday 04/11/2019 07:30 PM FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships – Women’s Super-G
Thursday 04/11/2019 09:00 PM FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships – Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
Thursday 04/11/2019 10:30 PM FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships – Women’s Slalom (Run 2)
Friday 04/12/2019 07:30 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – City Event – Stockholm, Sweden
Friday 04/12/2019 09:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – Women’s Slalom – Spindleruv Myln, Czech Republic
Friday 04/12/2019 10:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup – World Cup Finals: Women’s Slalom – Soldeu, Andorra
Friday 04/12/2019 11:00 PM FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup- World Cup Finals: Women’s Giant Slalom – Soldeu, Andorra