Former world race walk champion Bakulin in new doping case

MONACO — Russian race walker Sergei Bakulin, who has previously been stripped of a world title for taking performance-enhancing drugs, has been accused of doping again.
Bakulin lost his 50-kilometer world title from 2011 when he was banned in 2015 because his blood passport data showed signs of doping.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track and field, says he has been charged with the same offense and has been provisionally suspended pending a hearing.
Russia dominated race walking for years but almost all its top competitors have since been banned for doping.
Russians make up three of the seven doping suspensions issued this year by the AIU, including a charge against Bakulin’s former teammate, 2012 world junior walk champion Ekaterina Medvedeva.
The third leg of the TYR Pro Swim Series this week offers another opportunity for Katie Ledecky domination.
The five-time Olympic gold medalist is slated to swim on all four days of competition in Richmond, Virginia, starting with the 800m free on Wednesday. She will not swim the 1500 free on Saturday, an event in which she owns the world record and nine of the 10 fastest times ever recorded, but is currently expected to compete in all of the other freestyle events (including the 50 free, which she rarely swims).
Ledecky has had an eventful year – she announced her decision to turn pro in March 2018, forgoing her final two years of eligibility at Stanford. She then broke her own world record in the 1500 free by exactly five seconds in her first event as a pro swimmer at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis last May. Ledecky, who still studies and trains at Stanford, competed earlier this season at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee, winning four events (400 IM, 200 free, 400 free and 1500 free).
The field in Richmond will include several other Olympic gold medalists, including Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy. The field will also include 19-year-old Michael Andrew, a breakout star last season who won five events at the most recent TYR Pro Swim Series event in Des Moines. Swimmers continue to train for July’s World Championships in South Korea, so they aren’t likely to post their best times at this point in the season.
Coverage of the series will air live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA at 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, with encore presentations on NBCSN both days.
ESPOO, Finland (AP) Annie Pankowski scored the winning goal on a second-period power play Saturday, leading the United States to a 3-2 victory over Canada at the women’s world hockey championships.
Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the Americans while goalie made Alex Rigsby made 31 saves. Pankowksi put a slap shot over Maschmeyer’s right shoulder at 14:03 of the second period for a power-play goal.
“We always want to come and kind of take the game to them and play our game,” Pankowski said. “They also make it hard because they have so much skill and so much speed.”
Canada had a power play with 2 + minutes to play, but it was negated by Natalie Spooner’s hooking penalty with a minute remaining.
The U.S. has six points and is alone in first in Group A. Canada dropped into a tie with Finland and Russia, all with three points apiece. Switzerland is winless in two games.
Brianne Jenner had goal and an assist in her 100th career game for Canada. Sarah Nurse also scored and Brigette Lacquette assisted on two goals. Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer turned away 27 shots.
The Canadians scored both goals on power plays but went 2-for-7 overall. The U.S. was 1-for-6.
“I think special teams wins hockey games,” Nurse said. “And I think on our power play specifically, we had a lot of good chances and we did capitalize on it. We’d like to capitalize on a couple more.”
In other games, Finland blanked Russia 4-0; the Czech Republic topped Sweden 5-3; and Germany edged Japan 3-2. The Czechs moved into first in Group B with six points
All Group A countries and the top three Group B countries will play quarterfinals April 11. The semifinals are April 13 followed by medal games April 14.