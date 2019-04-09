How to watch the World Team Trophy

Figure skating’s World Team Trophy kicks off April 11-14 in Fukuoka, Japan and will stream on NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass.”
2019 World Championship medalists Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue are among those competing for Team USA, which has won the event three times.
Each team consists of two ladies, two men, one pairs team and one ice dance team. Each skater/team will receive points based on placements in the short program/rhythm dance and free skate/dance. The points will be combined across the four disciplines with the highest point total winning.
The event also has a reputation for being a fun end-of-season event for skaters, where they can cheer for teammates in their boxes, similar to the way the team event works at the Olympics.
World Team Trophy Broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):
Thursday
Rhythm dance: 2:15 a.m.
Ladies’ short program: 3:35 a.m.
Men’s short program: 5:40 a.m.
Friday
Pairs’ short program: 3 a.m.
Free dance: 4:25 a.m.
Men’s free skate: 6 a.m.
Saturday
Pairs’ free skate: 2:15 a.m.
Ladies’ free skate: 3:50 a.m.
ROSTER: U.S. sending world medalists Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue to World Team Trophy
As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2018-19 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!Follow @rchlltz