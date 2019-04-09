TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Pro swim league to debut in US, Europe

Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) A new professional league for elite swimmers will debut this year with U.S. and foreign-based teams competing in a mixed gender format with athletes being paid.

Five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky will compete for one of the International Swimming League’s eight teams – four based in the U.S. and four in Europe.

The league said Tuesday that the season will begin Oct. 4-5, with meets held nearly every weekend through Nov. 24. The top four teams will compete in the finals in Las Vegas on Dec. 20-21.

The U.S. will be represented by: the New York Breakers, the Los Angeles Current, the DC Trident, and the Cali Condors based in San Francisco.

The European teams will be based in London, Rome, Budapest and likely France.

By Rachel LutzApr 9, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
Figure skating’s World Team Trophy kicks off April 11-14 in Fukuoka, Japan and will stream on NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass.”

2019 World Championship medalists Nathan ChenVincent Zhou, and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue are among those competing for Team USA, which has won the event three times.

Each team consists of two ladies, two men, one pairs team and one ice dance team. Each skater/team will receive points based on placements in the short program/rhythm dance and free skate/dance. The points will be combined across the four disciplines with the highest point total winning.

The event also has a reputation for being a fun end-of-season event for skaters, where they can cheer for teammates in their boxes, similar to the way the team event works at the Olympics.

World Team Trophy Broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Thursday

Rhythm dance: 2:15 a.m.

Ladies’ short program: 3:35 a.m.

Men’s short program: 5:40 a.m.

Friday

Pairs’ short program: 3 a.m.

Free dance: 4:25 a.m.

Men’s free skate: 6 a.m.

Saturday

Pairs’ free skate: 2:15 a.m.

Ladies’ free skate: 3:50 a.m.

Teenager Caroline Marks wins her 1st World Surf League title

Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 10:56 AM EDT
GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Florida teenager Caroline Marks claimed her first title in the World Surf League by maintaining the form that helped her defeat world champion Stephanie Gilmore on her home break in Monday’s final over Hawaii’s Carissa Moore.

The youngest competitor on the world tour at 17, Marks beat Moore by 13.83 points to 11.67 in tricky conditions in the final to clinch the Boost Mobile Pro on the Duranbah Beach break.

Rookie of the year last year after finishing seventh in the world series, Marks became the first woman to benefit from the WSL’s new policy of equal prize money for men and women, winning $60,000.

“I just have so much adrenaline,” Marks said. “I’ve looked up to these girls my whole life and still do, they’re just my heroes.

“It’s incredible. I didn’t know it would happen this fast. I’m just so psyched.”

Marks, who beat Gilmore in Saturday’s quarterfinals, is the middle child of six siblings whose first love was horse riding before she was encouraged by a brother to take up surfing.

“Being around older people, a bunch of older brothers and their expectations of me were so high,” she said. “If I wasn’t surfing like the boys they’d give me such a hard time. I just learned I had to be super good at a young age.

“After I won, the first person I hugged was my brother because I wouldn’t surf if it wasn’t for him.”

The top 10-ranked men and eight highest-ranked women on the 2019 WSL tour will be among those qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

Brazil’s Italo Ferreira executed a brilliant 360 on a late wave to win the men’s event, denying American Kolohe Andino a maiden win in his eighth year on the circuit.

Andino had controlled the final, leading by 6.93 points until Ferreira executed a clean 360 which earned 7.07 points and gave him a narrow win.

The 24-year-old Ferreira finished with 12.57 points to Andino’s 12.43, celebrating his win with a trademark backflip from the stage after the trophy presentation.

“I tried to catch a lot of waves,” Ferreira said. ”(I) knew it was my last chance, thought, ‘Let’s do it, one shot,’ then boom.”

Andino, 25, said he would turn his disappointment into motivation for the next leg of the series.

“It’s a super bummer I wasn’t getting chaired out,” he said. “But it’s a long year, great result and hopefully I can win one soon.”