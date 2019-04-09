TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Teenager Caroline Marks wins her 1st World Surf League title

Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 10:56 AM EDT
GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Florida teenager Caroline Marks claimed her first title in the World Surf League by maintaining the form that helped her defeat world champion Stephanie Gilmore on her home break in Monday’s final over Hawaii’s Carissa Moore.

The youngest competitor on the world tour at 17, Marks beat Moore by 13.83 points to 11.67 in tricky conditions in the final to clinch the Boost Mobile Pro on the Duranbah Beach break.

Rookie of the year last year after finishing seventh in the world series, Marks became the first woman to benefit from the WSL’s new policy of equal prize money for men and women, winning $60,000.

“I just have so much adrenaline,” Marks said. “I’ve looked up to these girls my whole life and still do, they’re just my heroes.

“It’s incredible. I didn’t know it would happen this fast. I’m just so psyched.”

Marks, who beat Gilmore in Saturday’s quarterfinals, is the middle child of six siblings whose first love was horse riding before she was encouraged by a brother to take up surfing.

“Being around older people, a bunch of older brothers and their expectations of me were so high,” she said. “If I wasn’t surfing like the boys they’d give me such a hard time. I just learned I had to be super good at a young age.

“After I won, the first person I hugged was my brother because I wouldn’t surf if it wasn’t for him.”

The top 10-ranked men and eight highest-ranked women on the 2019 WSL tour will be among those qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

Brazil’s Italo Ferreira executed a brilliant 360 on a late wave to win the men’s event, denying American Kolohe Andino a maiden win in his eighth year on the circuit.

Andino had controlled the final, leading by 6.93 points until Ferreira executed a clean 360 which earned 7.07 points and gave him a narrow win.

The 24-year-old Ferreira finished with 12.57 points to Andino’s 12.43, celebrating his win with a trademark backflip from the stage after the trophy presentation.

“I tried to catch a lot of waves,” Ferreira said. ”(I) knew it was my last chance, thought, ‘Let’s do it, one shot,’ then boom.”

Andino, 25, said he would turn his disappointment into motivation for the next leg of the series.

“It’s a super bummer I wasn’t getting chaired out,” he said. “But it’s a long year, great result and hopefully I can win one soon.”

Katie Ledecky headlines TYR Pro Swim Series this week

By Rachel ThompsonApr 8, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
The third leg of the TYR Pro Swim Series this week offers another opportunity for Katie Ledecky domination.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist is slated to swim on all four days of competition in Richmond, Virginia, starting with the 800m free on Wednesday. She will not swim the 1500 free on Saturday, an event in which she owns the world record and nine of the 10 fastest times ever recorded, but is currently expected to compete in all of the other freestyle events (including the 50 free, which she rarely swims).

Ledecky has had an eventful year – she announced her decision to turn pro in March 2018, forgoing her final two years of eligibility at Stanford. She then broke her own world record in the 1500 free by exactly five seconds in her first event as a pro swimmer at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis last May. Ledecky, who still studies and trains at Stanford, competed earlier this season at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee, winning four events (400 IM, 200 free, 400 free and 1500 free).

The field in Richmond will include several other Olympic gold medalists, including Simone ManuelCaeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy. The field will also include 19-year-old Michael Andrew, a breakout star last season who won five events at the most recent TYR Pro Swim Series event in Des Moines. Swimmers continue to train for July’s World Championships in South Korea, so they aren’t likely to post their best times at this point in the season.

Coverage of the series will air live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA at 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, with encore presentations on NBCSN both days.

 

Former world race walk champion Bakulin in new doping case

Associated PressApr 8, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT
MONACO — Russian race walker Sergei Bakulin, who has previously been stripped of a world title for taking performance-enhancing drugs, has been accused of doping again.

Bakulin lost his 50-kilometer world title from 2011 when he was banned in 2015 because his blood passport data showed signs of doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track and field, says he has been charged with the same offense and has been provisionally suspended pending a hearing.

Russia dominated race walking for years but almost all its top competitors have since been banned for doping.

Russians make up three of the seven doping suspensions issued this year by the AIU, including a charge against Bakulin’s former teammate, 2012 world junior walk champion Ekaterina Medvedeva.