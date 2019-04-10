How to watch the World Synchronized Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. national synchronized skating champions the Haydenettes and silver medalists the Skyliners will compete at the World Synchronized Skating Championships this weekend in Helsinki, Finland. The events will stream on NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass.”

The Haydenettes, from Massachusetts, are making their 20th consecutive worlds appearance. They most recently won medals, a bronze, in 2016, though finished seventh last year. The Skyliners, from New York, made their debut at worlds last year and finished ninth.

Full entry lists are here.

World Synchronized Skating Championships broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday, 10 a.m.: short program (GOLD)

Saturday, 6:45 a.m.: free skate (GOLD)

