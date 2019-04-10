TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
How to watch the World Synchronized Championships

By Rachel LutzApr 10, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
U.S. national synchronized skating champions the Haydenettes and silver medalists the Skyliners will compete at the World Synchronized Skating Championships this weekend in Helsinki, Finland. The events will stream on NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass.”

The Haydenettes, from Massachusetts, are making their 20th consecutive worlds appearance. They most recently won medals, a bronze, in 2016, though finished seventh last year. The Skyliners, from New York, made their debut at worlds last year and finished ninth.

Full entry lists are here.

World Synchronized Skating Championships broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday, 10 a.m.: short program (GOLD)

Saturday, 6:45 a.m.: free skate (GOLD)

MORE: U.S. sending world medalists Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue to World Team Trophy

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2018-19 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

Pro swim league to debut in US, Europe

Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) A new professional league for elite swimmers will debut this year with U.S. and foreign-based teams competing in a mixed gender format with athletes being paid.

Five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky will compete for one of the International Swimming League’s eight teams – four based in the U.S. and four in Europe.

The league said Tuesday that the season will begin Oct. 4-5, with meets held nearly every weekend through Nov. 24. The top four teams will compete in the finals in Las Vegas on Dec. 20-21.

The U.S. will be represented by: the New York Breakers, the Los Angeles Current, the DC Trident, and the Cali Condors based in San Francisco.

The European teams will be based in London, Rome, Budapest and likely France.

How to watch the World Team Trophy

AP
By Rachel LutzApr 9, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
Figure skating’s World Team Trophy kicks off April 11-14 in Fukuoka, Japan and will stream on NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass.”

2019 World Championship medalists Nathan ChenVincent Zhou, and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue are among those competing for Team USA, which has won the event three times.

Each team consists of two ladies, two men, one pairs team and one ice dance team. Each skater/team will receive points based on placements in the short program/rhythm dance and free skate/dance. The points will be combined across the four disciplines with the highest point total winning.

The event also has a reputation for being a fun end-of-season event for skaters, where they can cheer for teammates in their boxes, similar to the way the team event works at the Olympics.

World Team Trophy Broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Thursday

Rhythm dance: 2:15 a.m. (GOLD)

Ladies’ short program: 3:35 a.m. (GOLD)

Men’s short program: 5:40 a.m. (GOLD)

Friday

Pairs’ short program: 3 a.m. (GOLD)

Free dance: 4:25 a.m. (GOLD)

Men’s free skate: 6 a.m. (GOLD)

Saturday 

Pairs’ free skate: 2:15 a.m. (GOLD)

Ladies’ free skate: 3:50 a.m. (GOLD)

ROSTER: U.S. sending world medalists Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue to World Team Trophy

