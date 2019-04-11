TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Djangbaev is sixth world weightlifting medalist to fail drug test

Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Uzbekistan weightlifter Rustam Djangabaev has been suspended after failing a drug test, becoming the sixth medalist from last year’s world championships to do so.

The International Weightlifting Federation says Djangabaev, who won bronze in the top weight category at both the world championships and Asian Games in 2018, tested positive for artificial human growth hormone.

The IWF hasn’t said when Djangabaev took the drug test, which would determine whether his medal can be stripped.

November’s world championships have been followed by a rash of positive tests, including for three world champions, all from Thailand.

The International Olympic Committee kept weightlifting in the 2024 Olympics last month after the IWF vowed top lifters would face more testing.

Japan Olympic minister resigns over disaster gaffe

Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Olympic minister resigned Wednesday after making remarks deemed offensive to the people affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, a gaffe that had questioned his credentials.

Yoshitaka Sakurada said he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He said he made comments that hurt the feelings those in the disaster-hit areas, and just retracting them would not be enough.

Sakurada, at a party earlier Wednesday for Hinako Takahashi — a ruling lawmaker from Iwate, one of the prefectures severely hit by the disaster — said Takahashi is more important than reconstruction.

Sakurada was in charge of the 2020 Games, whose main theme is to promote reconstruction of the disaster-struck region.

Abe was quick in his damage control. Soon after accepting Sakurada’s resignation, he apologized for the minister’s remark to the people in the disaster-hit region, reassuring them that his government has an unshakable policy to do the utmost for reconstruction while staying close to the feelings of the people affected.

“As prime minister, I offer an apology to everyone in the disaster-hit areas,” Abe said. “I have a responsibility for having appointed him.”

Former Olympic minister Shunichi Suzuki is expected to return to the post to replace Sakrada, Japanese media reports said.

Sakurada joined Abe’s Cabinet as part of its reshuffle last year, quickly making a reputation as a gaffe-prone minister.

Sakurada, who also doubled as cybersecurity strategy chief, said in November that he does not use a computer. In February, he was forced to apologize after expressing disappointment over swimming gold medal hopeful Rikako Ikee’s disclosure of her leukemia diagnosis. Sakurada was also scolded for being late and holding up a parliamentary session.

“Minister Sakurada’s resignation is only natural. It was an unbelievable comment that hurt the feelings of the people in the region and others working hard for the reconstruction,” said Yukio Edano, leader of a main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Edano also criticized Abe for repeatedly defending Sakurada despite his repeated problems since his appointment.

Sakurada’s resignation is also an embarrassment for Abe, who saw another Cabinet member step down over a questionable remark. Deputy minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism minister Ichiro Tsukada quit last week after suggesting he acted for the interests of Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso over a road project related to their constituencies, prompting opposition lawmakers to seek explanation though he denied any preferential treatment.

U.S. advances to semifinals with win over Japan

Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 11:52 AM EDT
ESPOO, Finland — Kendall Coyne Schofield scored a tournament-leading fifth goal Thursday to help the United States beat Japan 4-0 and advance to the semifinals of the women’s world championship.

Cayla Barnes had a goal and an assist and Hilary Knight and Dani Cameranesi also scored for the Americans, who have won the last four world titles and seven of the last eight.

Maddie Rooney had 10 saves for her second shutout of the tournament.

“It was a different game than we’re used to,” Knight said. “Japan showed up and they’re an extremely disciplined team. It’s fun to see how well they’ve done in this tournament and continue to do. But a win’s a win, and we got it.”

Japan reached the knockout round for the first time since it was instituted in 2011, while the U.S. was playing in their first quarterfinal after a change in the format meant that the top finisher in the preliminary rounds no longer receives a bye to the semifinals.

The Americans, who finished with 53 shots, took 22 of them in the first period and broke through when Knight scored on the rebound of Shelly Picard’s shot with 3:12 remaining.

Cameranesi scored the second goal on the power play with 10:38 left in the second period, barely beating Knight to the puck on a rebound in front of the crease. Barnes and Coyne Schofield, who extended her point streak to five games, finished off the scoring in the third.

“It was such a tough game, but a good challenge for us,” Japan captain Chiho Osawa said. “It was a very good experience for us because we (hadn’t played) against the USA for 10 years.”

The United States will play either Russia or Switzerland in the semifinals on Saturday.

Canada will face Germany and Finland plays Czech Republic in the other quarterfinal games later Thursday.