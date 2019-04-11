TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
ISU via Getty Images

Team USA leads World Team Trophy after first day of competition

By Rachel LutzApr 11, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
The U.S. men, ladies and ice dancers combined for a two-point lead over the rest of the field at the World Team Trophy in Fukuoka, Japan overnight Thursday.

Nathan Chen won the men’s short program to earn 12 points for the U.S., while Vincent Zhou finished right behind him to earn 11 points. Last month in Japan, Chen defended his world title while Zhou joined him on the podium with a bronze medal.

Two-time U.S. champions Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue placed third in the rhythm dance to earn the U.S. 10 points.

And to wrap up the action in the first session, Bradie Tennell finished fourth and Mariah Bell finished seventh in the ladies’ short program. Notably, both Rika Kihira from Japan and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia landed triple Axels in their short programs. Kihira won the Grand Prix Final in December and Tuktamysheva was the 2015 world champion.

Full results are here. Japan sits in second place with 48 points and Russia is currently third with 38 points. U.S. teams have won medals in all five editions of the World Team Trophy, held every odd-numbered year at the end of the season.

“This is my first time at a team event and what a great way to start,” team captain Hubbell said through U.S. Figure Skating. “Team USA had all very strong performances. We have a team of Olympic members, U.S. champions, World medalists and World Team members. Today showed how strong of a team we are.”

The event also has a reputation for being a fun end-of-season event for skaters, where they can cheer for teammates in their boxes, similar to the way the team event works at the Olympics.

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2018-19 figure skating season live and on-demand with the 'Figure Skating Pass' on NBC Sports Gold.

How to watch the World Synchronized Championships

Joe Epstein ASSTA
By Rachel LutzApr 10, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
U.S. national synchronized skating champions the Haydenettes and silver medalists the Skyliners will compete at the World Synchronized Skating Championships this weekend in Helsinki, Finland. The events will stream on NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass.”

The Haydenettes, from Massachusetts, are making their 20th consecutive worlds appearance. They most recently won medals, a bronze, in 2016, though finished seventh last year. The Skyliners, from New York, made their debut at worlds last year and finished ninth.

Full entry lists are here.

World Synchronized Skating Championships broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday, 10 a.m.: short program (GOLD)

Saturday, 6:45 a.m.: free skate (GOLD)

Pro swim league to debut in US, Europe

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 9, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) A new professional league for elite swimmers will debut this year with U.S. and foreign-based teams competing in a mixed gender format with athletes being paid.

Five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky will compete for one of the International Swimming League’s eight teams – four based in the U.S. and four in Europe.

The league said Tuesday that the season will begin Oct. 4-5, with meets held nearly every weekend through Nov. 24. The top four teams will compete in the finals in Las Vegas on Dec. 20-21.

The U.S. will be represented by: the New York Breakers, the Los Angeles Current, the DC Trident, and the Cali Condors based in San Francisco.

The European teams will be based in London, Rome, Budapest and likely France.