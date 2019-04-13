Team USA wins fourth World Team Trophy title

Skaters from the United States put together their fourth win at World Team Trophy overnight Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan.
Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou did their part earlier in the competition, finished first and second in both the short program and the free skate. Then Saturday, Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell placed second and fifth in the free skate to clinch the title for the U.S.
The ladies’ competition featured two more triple Axel attempts: Grand Prix Final and Four Continents champion Rika Kihira of Japan fell on her attempt, but 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia completed a clean triple Axel.
Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc finished fifth in the pairs’ free skate to earn even more points for Team USA, to bring the total to 117 points.
Japan finished second on home ice with 104 points, while Russia earned bronze with 102 points.
Full results are here.
“We’re very excited,” team captain Madison Hubbell said through U.S. Figure Skating. “Everyone on our team skated beautifully and I couldn’t be more proud. This is a great way to end our season and the Japanese crowd was so supportive.”
The three-day competition is held every odd year. Teams from the United States have earned medals in all six editions of the event.
Russia’s Team Paradise emerged victorious on Saturday at the World Synchronized Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland.
Finland, though, managed to land both Marigold Ice Unity and the Helsinki Rockettes on the podium with silver and bronze, respectively.
Full results are here.
Team Paradise led the field after the short program and scored 147.26 points in the free skate for 234.38 points overall and the gold medal. They skated to “Die Fledermaus” (The Bat) by Johann Strauss.
“This victory is very important to us,” Paradise team captain Anna Shkurdai commented via the ISU. “When we took this music, we realized it wasn’t going to be an easy task. It is indeed a very well-known movie and music in Russia and in the rest of the world and we tried to bring across the atmosphere of a ball the best way possible and I think we did that.”
A slim margin separated silver and bronze, as Marigold Ice Unity finished with 228.70 points and the Helsinki Rockettes earned 228.61 points.
“We feel very happy about the final result and the crowd was just amazing. We’ve never skated in such an atmosphere,” Marigold team captain Sofia Ahti said, despite her team’s fall in the artistic line element.
The U.S. had two teams in the field. The Massachusetts-based Haydenettes finished sixth with 216.54 points and the New York-based Skyliners finished in eighth with 204.06 points.
Russia’s Team Paradise leads the field after the short program at the World Synchronized Skating Championships this weekend in Helsinki, Finland.
The Russians totaled 87.12 points.
The five-time and defending world champions Marigold Ice Unity are looking for another title, this time on home ice. They are in second place with 85.90 points, with Canada’s Team Nexxice close behind in third with 84.63 points.
Full results are here.
U.S. national champions the Haydenettes are currently seventh with 77.97 points, while national silver medalists the Skyliners sit eighth with 76.23 points.
“Overall, it felt strong,” Haydenettes team member Sarah Checkosky said through U.S. Figure Skating after their skate to “Gravity” by Raphael Beau. “We hit all the things we have been working on at practice. We made a lot of changes since U.S. Championships so we are happy with those improvements.”
“We feel so confident in the way we skated,” six-year Skyliners team member Samantha Romenseko said after their performance to “What a Wonderful World” by Joseph William Morgan featuring Shadow Royale. “Being able to skate in a sold-out arena was an amazing experience and one that will definitely not be forgotten.”
The free skate is Saturday.
