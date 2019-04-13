Team USA wins fourth World Team Trophy title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Skaters from the United States put together their fourth win at World Team Trophy overnight Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou did their part earlier in the competition, finished first and second in both the short program and the free skate. Then Saturday, Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell placed second and fifth in the free skate to clinch the title for the U.S.

The ladies’ competition featured two more triple Axel attempts: Grand Prix Final and Four Continents champion Rika Kihira of Japan fell on her attempt, but 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia completed a clean triple Axel.

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc finished fifth in the pairs’ free skate to earn even more points for Team USA, to bring the total to 117 points.

Japan finished second on home ice with 104 points, while Russia earned bronze with 102 points.

Full results are here.

“We’re very excited,” team captain Madison Hubbell said through U.S. Figure Skating. “Everyone on our team skated beautifully and I couldn’t be more proud. This is a great way to end our season and the Japanese crowd was so supportive.”

The three-day competition is held every odd year. Teams from the United States have earned medals in all six editions of the event.

MORE: Team Paradise leads after short program at World Synchronized Skating Championships

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2018-19 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!