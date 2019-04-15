WATCH LIVE: 2019 Boston Marathon

The 123rd Boston Marathon airs live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Monday’s race start times (ET)
9:02 a.m. – Wheelchair Men
9:04 a.m. – Wheelchair Women
9:25 a.m. — Handcycles and Duo
9:32 a.m. – Elite Women
10 a.m. – Elite Men
10:02 a.m. — Wave One
10:25 a.m. — Wave Two
10:50 a.m. — Wave Three
11:15 a.m. — Wave Four
Olympian Des Linden is the headliner, looking to repeat after enduring hypothermia-inducing weather to become the first U.S. female runner to win the world’s oldest annual marathon since 1985.
A deep U.S. crop also includes Jordan Hasay (second-fastest U.S. marathoner in history), Sarah Sellers (the unknown nurse anesthetist who paid the $185 entry fee in 2018, then finished second) and Sally Kipyego (Kenyan-born 2012 Olympic 10,000m silver medalist).
Surprise 2018 men’s champion Yuki Kawauchi of Japan also returns, taking on a field including the other three most recent winners (Kenyan Geoffrey Kirui and Ethiopians Lemi Berhanu and Lelisa Desisa).
Rainy, windy conditions again look to impact the race, though temperatures will be comfortably in the 60s, opposed to the low 40s last year.
WATCH LIVE: BOSTON MARATHON — 8:30 A.M. ET (NBCSN)
WATCH LIVE: BOSTON MARATHON — 8:30 A.M. ET (GOLD COMMERCIAL FREE)*
FINISH-LINE CAM
*For subscribers
Celebrity runners on Monday include Joan Benoit, the first Olympic women’s marathon champion in 1984, retired New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi and Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion.
NBC Sports’ spring marathon season coverage continues April 28 with the London Marathon featuring world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge, live at 4 a.m. ET.
